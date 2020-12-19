Tony Schwartz Had An Eerily Prescient Warning On What Would Happen If Donald Trump Lost The Election
Back in 2016, Tony Schwartz foresaw exactly what Trump would do when he lost the election.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Back in 2016, Tony Schwartz foresaw exactly what Trump would do when he lost the election.
The actor had some trouble with an internet troll until Fox's son supplied the perfect response.
To pee or not to pee, that is the question.
The incoming First Lady responded to critics who say she should stop referring to herself as "Dr."
Kayleigh McEnany claimed that the odds of President-elect Joe Biden winning all four swing states fairly was "one-in-a-quadrillion." A mathematician examines these claims and found them quite interesting.
Napoleon is always depicted in a hand-in-waistcoat pose. Was there something more to his hidden hand?
After Smartmatic threatened a lawsuit, Lou Dobbs changed his tune on the company by running a stunning rebuttal of his own claims.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As the White House contended with one outbreak after another, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tried to conceal some of the cases. He also threatened to fire White House Medical Unit doctors if they helped release info about infections.
Back in 2016, Tony Schwartz foresaw exactly what Trump would do when he lost the election.
2020's best new Star Wars character is this fake one.
After Smartmatic threatened a lawsuit, Lou Dobbs changed his tune on the company by running a stunning rebuttal of his own claims.
Americans may be getting a second stimulus payment for Christmas after all, although lawmakers are still negotiating the details of a new multi-billion relief package.
Pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen, and that's particularly useful information to have if you're exposed during the pandemic. They're not very expensive, so it's worth it just for the extra peace of mind.
Toby learns how to protect animals on this farm.
The Washington Post's Michael Andor Brodeur says this is the only way to truly listen to the ubiquitous Christmas song. Please enjoy the Last Christmas (PHON.O's Calm Down Edit).
Beedle the Bardcore bards harder than he's ever barded before.
How the plastics industry fooled us into thinking we were helping the environment by "recycling" plastic.
Governors' offices across the country were fuming as Vice President Mike Pence sat for his COVID-19 vaccine shot on Friday.
How many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you?
Turns out not everything was meant to be viewed in 4K, but Wham!'s "Last Christmas" looks exquisite.
In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to probe voter fraud.
New York City got a foot of snow this week, and one ambitious man took the opportunity to do some sweet tricks off a ramp by having his friends slingshot him.
The COVID-19 vaccine is here — and so are the wealthy people who want it first.
This week's characters include an op-ed writer who doesn't think Dr. Jill Biden should use her academic title, a New York Times best-selling author that doesn't think Jeffrey Toobin did anything wrong, and more.
Jim Carrey's short stint as Joe Biden has come to an end.
An 18-year-old college student from Georgia has been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands after breaking the British Caribbean territory's Covid-19 protocol while visiting her boyfriend for a jet skiing competition, according to her family.
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is a Christmas classic, but Clark Griswold should be tried for his many crimes, according to Legal Eagle's Devin Stone.
The 2004 vote-fraud conspiracy movement never really died. What does that mean for Trump's true believers—and America?
Ohio juvenile court Judge Timothy Grendell thought coronavirus precautions were overblown, and made sure people knew it. In one case he forbade a mother from getting her children tested for COVID-19. Then, one of them had to go to the emergency room.
Thousands of internal directives and reports reveal how Chinese officials stage-managed what appeared online in the early days of the outbreak.
The actor had some trouble with an internet troll until Fox's son supplied the perfect response.
As the pandemic shutters comedy venues nationwide, female comics are trying out the NSFW subscription site. But can stand-up culture handle the change?
It takes 11 years to grow a tree, and they require repeated shearing.
If you were hopeful about the news about the COVID-19 vaccine, you might want to sit down after seeing how people at Waffle House are reacting.
How China's actions broke the world's recycling system.
Abraham Lincoln, an iconic American hero, could soon be an outcast in San Francisco, his legacy called into question and his name ripped off a high school.
United Airlines is working with health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help them contact passengers who might have been exposed to Covid-19 after a man suffered 'a medical emergency' during a flight this week.
This is like the textbook definition of "flopping down in a chair."
A study was conducted that determined the world's funniest joke. Here's how they reached their conclusion.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2020.
Screw St. Nick — it's your delivery driver who deserves the cookies and praise.
Kids. Can't live with them. Can't live without them.
In a district where parents are epidemiologists and health policy experts, the meltdown happened one Zoom meeting at a time.
Like many things that stress your body, coronavirus can cause (usually temporary) hair loss.
Mark Burnett is intrigued by the money-making potential of a post-presidency reboot, too.
Jason Gates spends a lot of his time thinking about trash, and how we can generate less of it.
The Daily Show put together a supercut of various scenarios that Republicans gave when they'd consider the election over.
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
Eminem has released a new surprise album, a companion to his 11th studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By."
It looks like water, but something is afoot here.
Right now, Amazon is selling Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for just $199.
WarnerMedia took the industry, fans and their own team by surprise when the conglomerate announced all their upcoming 2021 releases would be simultaneously released on the big screen and on their streaming service HBO Max.
Zuneza Cove got a surprise when a marmot got a little hungry in the Yukon's Tombstone Territorial Park.
White-collar workers are taking advantage of a newfound flexibility to leave expensive coastal cities, even as companies move to "localize" their pay.