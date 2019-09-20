Tony Hawk Tries Out Los Angeles's Best Kept Burger Secret
Tony Hawk takes a trip to Yuca's, a taco stand that makes incredible burgers, and tries his hand at food reviewing.
The internet is full of soft chatter about the weight loss effects of an antidepressant not recommended for those with eating disorders — but that gets prescribed to them anyway.
Conan O'Brien unearthed this funny clip of ScarJo from 1994 as a terrible speller.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"You take us to Chilis. You immediately win. I know you're a man of taste, culture and style."
A lot of criticism is being thrown around; here's what it's all about.
His answers were… interesting.
Roger Waters was not amused by Mark Zuckerberg's request to use Pink Floyd's signature song in an ad campaign.
Your membership gets you more than free two-day shipping. Here's what you may be missing.
Big Oil has made small forays into the world of Instagram influencer marketing — but if history is any indication, they're just getting started.
"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" might be 30 years old, but its visual effects were so complicated and fantastic, it's a serious challenge to replicate. These VFX artists attempted to try.
The Instagram account "Passenger Shaming" compiles public freakouts at airports and bad airplane behavior.
The rapper and star of FX's surprise hit "Dave" opens up about his regrets, what drives him, and the powerful source of all his anxieties. (Hint: It's in his pants.)
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Inspectors discovered a major crack on the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge near Memphis, Tennessee. Here's how close it came to total structural collapse.
From Ken Jennings to Buzzy Cohen, who is up to the impossible task of replacing Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"? We offer up our choices here.
Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker went off script during a report about the weather, and said she was being muzzled by her network, and would be airing her grievances with Project Veritas.
The manager has filed a federal defamation suit over the incident, during which he says he was arrested, interrogated and "taunted" by police for hours.
There's no need to ever fight over airline seat armrests, because this is a problem that has been solved
"Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic ― which was more than likely caused by science," Stewart said on Colbert's first in-studio show since the beginning of the pandemic
Dick pics, solicited and otherwise, are being minted as NFTs. Here's what you should know before cashing in on the trend.
Olympic runner Shelby Houlihan has been banned from the sport for four years following a positive test for a component found in anabolic steroids after she says she ate a pork burrito that she believes caused the false positive.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Some people claim that lip balm will dry out your lips more and make you addicted to using it. Dermatologists confirm that there's some truth to that, but it doesn't mean that lip balm is all bad.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right. Homebrew kits, fishing gear, high-end meat, superb sunglasses and more are available all in one place.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
We're spending every weekend at the beach, so we need a Bluetooth speaker that's built for rough and tumble outdoor use.
The 80s new wave bop gets a movie line makeover.
Fights over critical race theory in schools have become a flashpoint at school board meetings thanks to a handful of conservative organizations teaching parents how to become activists.
Has your memory got worse during the pandemic? The data is in.
Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy reveals what's happening to your skin when you receive tattoo ink.
The philanthropist, former wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world's richest people, continued her push to distribute part of her fortune to more than 250 nonprofits and other like-minded groups around the US.
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
They were the ultimate comedy duo on Nickelodeon during the 90s. But then Kenan got a sweet gig at "SNL" and Kel fell off the face of the Earth. What happened? (From 2019)
Even though his team suffered a tough loss, the Philadelphia big man was quick to appreciate Kawhi Leonard's slam dunk while answering a post-match interview.
Initially written off as "Die Hard on a bus," this Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock white-knuckle action thriller became an instant hit and turned them both into superstars.
The Action Lab learns the hard way by putting Obsidian — a naturally occurring volcanic glass like material — underneath a hydraulic press.
Fifty years ago, Congress consolidated all of America's passenger train service into one entity: Amtrak. Here are a few facts about the nationwide rail network.
No one should believe that Omar thinks the United States is identical to the Taliban.
66 million years ago, the dinosaurs on Planet Earth had a very bad day.
One fishy scene unlocks the comedy's signature blend of physicality, precision and chemistry.
When things go horribly wrong during a stay, the company's secretive safety team jumps in to soothe guests and hosts, help families — and prevent PR disasters.
The Lock Picking Lawyer doesn't even bat an eyelid trying to pry open this $32 Decdeal fingerprint lock.
At some point in every adventurous life, you need to pursue something completely trivial with such single-minded focus that it nearly drives you mad. Allow me to explain.
The experiment suggests it would be possible for humans to reproduce during long-duration space missions.
Linus Tech Tips has beef with Apple and thinks the company needs to take their devices, including the new iPad Pro, more seriously by catering to serious professionals' needs.
A dispatch from Dodge City.
"We have to do what it takes to protect our delicate democracy."