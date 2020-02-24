Before Tony Hawk Become Famous, His Made His First TV Appearance In This Curious 1981 'Captain Kangaroo' TV Show Program
Even at the age of 13, Hawk sure knew how to shred.
Jim Hamann decided he wanted to do this after a seeing a vintage pot in France. First he started to restore copper pots and pans, now he crafts his own.
This was not part of the package deal.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.
Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crashed a 2015 Nissan truck for the European market into a 2019 Nissan truck that's Africa's best-seller.
We tie songs to our feelings, friends, lovers and so much more. They stick with us through thick and thin.
I'll be there for you through the decades, like I've been there before.
Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
Scientists have developed Air-Gen, a device that uses a natural protein to create a 24/7 supply of electricity from air moisture.
It has fueled prosperity of the last 50 years. But the end is now in sight.
For many Native American teenagers Sherman Indian High School is a last chance for an education and a future.
An ocean explorer captured this rare view of swarms of deep-sea shrimp being startled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck just 100 miles away.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Photographer Mark Steinmetz spent 11 years working in camps across the US, from the shores of Cape Cod in Massachusetts to the smoky mountains of North Carolina.
A Porsche misjudged a curve in Lake Arrowhead, California and "lost control of his car."
Telling whether the product that arrived in your Amazon box is what you meant to order can be puzzling. Can you guess which ones of these are the imposters?
Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood mogul, was found guilty of rape in the third degree on Monday, capping a landmark trial of the #MeToo era.
Approximately 4,000 cars are enjoying a not-so-fun beach vacation.
In 1911, a Swedish film production company shot a bunch of footage on the streets of a bustling New York City. In 2018, it went viral on YouTube. And now it looks even better.
Using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA put together this video showing what the Apollo 13 astronauts would have seen in 1970 as the zipped around the moon.
The 14th Amendment says states that infringe the vote must lose representation in Congress. It's time to make this happen.
Aside from the extremely cool science on display, this is just very beautiful.
At 12:54 a.m. on September 10, yet another lust-worthy image appeared on the Instagram account of the interior design startup Homepolish. It was the last Instagram post the company would ever publish to its 2 million followers.
Keeping the swing going for your kid at the neighborhood playground while you get some chores done at home in your apartment? There's a fix for that.
The wildfires weren't just unprecedented — scientists didn't think such catastrophic conflagrations would happen until the end of this century.
In Quintero, oil leaks and pollution from heavy industry is taking a heavy toll on the health of local citizens. Now the fight is on to clean up one of Chile's so-called "sacrifice zones."
They've eluded one of the most rigorous map-making institutions in the world to do so
Milwaukee's chase for 70 wins isn't all about its dominant offense. Here's how Giannis and the Bucks stack up against the best defenses when adjusting for eras.
Sergio Rico, Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, had a terrible end to the first half against FC Bordeaux in the French soccer league.
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who helped pave the way for the first American astronaut to successfully orbit the Earth, died Monday morning at the age of 101, according to NASA.
The Conscious Life Expo celebrates alternative healing, crystals, psychics, mediums, angels and aliens. There's just one thing that doesn't fly, but won't die: conspiracy theorists.
Firefighters in Austria worked for three hours to prevent 1,590 liters of Zweigelt from flooding a local restaurant
Climate change is affecting the Defense Department's plans. BUt the US services aren't ready to face the threat yet.
Are a boatload of torque and some after-market snow tracks able to make a Tesla Model 3 into a snowmobile?
It can be hard, with Kanye West, to separate concrete plans from jokes, fancies or outlandish aspirations. For now, the people of Cody have to wait and see what develops.
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV.
Chateau de Freschines was once owned by a famous French scientist who was guillotined at the end of the French revolution. Welcome home!
To rein in traffic-snarling new mobility modes, LA needed digital savvy. Then came a privacy uproar, a murky cast of consultants and a legal crusade by Uber.
Chef Hidekazu Tojo is nothing short of a living legend.
An out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality can take hold when people lose their connection to nature.
Magnus Carlsen, the best chess player alive, has been slipping into online speed tournaments behind pseudonyms to crack jokes, let loose, and destroy the competition.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper sparred with Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday after he declared himself a "political prisoner."
How an audacious con man with fake ties to the pinnacles of the church ran an epic scheme and swindled those who trusted him most.
There's one thing that unites voters across the political chasm separating Bernie Sanders from Donald Trump: They're all deeply unsettled by the present state of affairs in America.
The fashion executive Peter Nygard has clashed for years with his neighbor in the Bahamas, the billionaire Louis Bacon. The latest development is a lawsuit saying Mr. Nygard sexually exploited teenage girls.
Companies have promised to improve automated systems that dictate work shifts. They're still making workers miserable.
"Mad" Mike Hughes at times said his rocket launches aimed to prove the Earth's shape, but a representative told BuzzFeed News that was all for publicity.
