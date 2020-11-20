Someone Reimagined What Tommy From 'Grand Theft Auto Vice City' Would Look Like If He Were Designed In 2020
Hossein Diba, a character artist, redesigned Tommy from "GTA Vice City" using today's technology and now we want a reboot.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Anthony Atamanuik envisions how hard it must be for Donald Trump to get the top lawyers to join his legal team with appearances by Gloria Allred and Alan Dershowitz.
Sierra is ecstatic she was able to fit her Newfie into this cramped car.
This week, we've got Twitter Fleets, Pfizer vs Moderna, this claim is disputed, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, George Clooney giving 14 friends $1 million each and "The Crown's" bashful Princess Diana.
Unlike people, numbers don't lie.
The cruelest rejections are the ones that come from the bottom of the heart.
In a rare turn of events, Carlson pointed out there has been no evidence to support the allegations of voter fraud from Trump's campaign attorney Sidney Powell.
100 groundbreaking inventions — including a smarter beehive, a greener tube of toothpaste, and technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine — that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.
Apple's first M1 Macs have defied expectations and are more powerful than anyone expected, handily beating out many other Intel Macs that Apple is continuing to sell.
Before the virus hit, Mumbai's local trains were the perfect cruising hotspots.
Many of the homes have a style that mirrors the owner's professional aesthetic.
If he hadn't noticed this in time, this video would have ended very differently.
Redditors discovered that the rapper has never officially uploaded his absurd song from the "Deep Blue Sea" soundtrack.
An interview with Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy.
The video, which features the pair throwing a wild tour bus party before playing a show together, ends with an on-screen message reading, "In loving memory of all my exes. Eat sh*t."
After a chase, Matthew Piercey disappeared underwater using a submersible scooter, the authorities said. When he surfaced, agents were waiting with dry clothes his wife had provided.
Nikolai, a farmer from the Ryazan Region in the future, explains that it's a lie that Russia is a "technically backward country."
What does it say about our mental health when we mostly relate to memes of Christopher looking despondent wrapped in a blanket, or nodding off on heroin in front of a corn dog stand?
It seems stupidly simple.
After testing out over 100 phones, YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss gives his verdict on the best smartphones of 2020.
Lil Nas X insists that he's mostly been winging it, but all the evidence proves that he's clearly a natural-born social media savant with his finger on the pulse of pop culture.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
The Canadian Lad tackles an interesting theory behind all the possibilities of Thanos winning.
We reached out to nearly a dozen automotive writers, media personalities and experts to get their opinions on which classic vehicles are criminally overlooked. Here, in no particular order, are the 50 most underappreciated collector automobiles of all time.
For a second, it looked like the fly knew what the Venus flytrap was up to, but it then let down its guard.
We talked to the rookie quarterback, who is adjusting to the NFL grind by cutting out sweets and getting to bed at 8 PM.
Drinks on tap, rock-climbing walls, gourmet cafeterias — perks are a hallmark of many desirable workplaces. But when workers are not in the office to actually enjoy them, companies are being forced to reevaluate their incentives and work culture.
Dogs really are the best thing we can ask for in the world.
This is just a small part of the larger in-depth look at an industry that propagates widespread abuses including human trafficking, child labor and outright slavery.
Hairdressers weigh in on Rudy Giuliani's drip problem.
I'm a key and you're hot glue. Whatever you stick to me, I'll stick to you.
Prenatal testing is changing who gets born and who doesn't. This is just the beginning.
In the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion, Hubert and Smith buried the hatchet and ended their 27-year feud.
"People deserve to know the truth, even if it hurts one way or another."
This week, we're just trying to cope with ever-shortening daylight hours and a still-tenuous democracy. Enjoy!
There are a lot of ways to break news of a pregnancy, but this one… well, it's peculiar, to say the least.
The dashing star opens up about his touching new indie film "Monsoon," grappling with his own cultural identity, and the rumors that he's being considered as the next James Bond.
Summer may be high season, but these parks are at their best in the colder months.
President Donald Trump's strategy for retaining power despite losing the U.S. election is focused increasingly on persuading Republican legislators to intervene on his behalf in battleground states Democrat Joe Biden won, three people familiar with the effort said.
A video showing left-wing protesters attacking a right-wing activist spread across social media after the "Million MAGA March" in Washington DC. But did it tell the whole story?
Featured wedding was the same day as COVID cluster, and at the same West Tisbury inn.
Lentz was fired from the megachurch for "moral failures."
It can be a hassle trying to get the shell off boiled eggs. The hack is to shake them.
A new analysis shows that the country is on track to pass spring's grimmest record.
Closing out its second year, the Close-Up Photographer of the Year competition has announced French photographer Galice Hoarau, a professor of marine molecular ecology, as the overall winner.
A curious pattern emerges when you write down your 9 times multiplication table a certain way.