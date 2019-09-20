Tom Scott Explains Why One Doesn't Simply Reopen An Airport Terminal After 18 Months
Why reopening Gatwick's South Terminal was harder than anyone would imagine.
Why reopening Gatwick's South Terminal was harder than anyone would imagine.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Mads Mikkelsen's performance of Le Chiffre took Bond villains to new heights.
"I am seething with resentment about this."
Why reopening Gatwick's South Terminal was harder than anyone would imagine.
A wakeup call for us all.
"They die there in the hospital. … They were transgender and took their life. They were 10 years old."
Steve Wozniak will never forget Steve Jobs's reaction when he found out he was working at another company.
After months of predictions and whispers, the last-minute upset is a necessary reminder that, at the end of the day, we don't know a damn thing.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Former CIA director and retired US Army Gen. David Petraeus points out that the deaths of five Russian generals in Ukraine is a telltale sign that something has gone wrong for Vladimir Putin.
Photographer Charles Daniels shot the most famous rock 'n' roll bands starting in the 1960s. He now has over 3,200 undeveloped film rolls.
If your oil looks delicious, you've probably made a mistake.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
George King reveals how he disguises himself and free-climbs some of the world's tallest buildings.
The actor stars in "West Side Story," which is up for seven awards during Sunday's ceremony.
It's mesmerizing to see how a dishwasher works as it runs through all the cycles. (From 2021)
Here's how to explain a short stint you had at an employer during a job interview.
Netflix has it all this year — "Knives Out 2," "Stranger Things 4" and the new film from Noah Baumbach.
This week, an auto mechanic whose son wants to follow a different path, a woman whose coworkers insist on calling her by her husband's last name, and a mysterious whisper to a Catholic priest.
A hungry bear in Connecticut messed with the wrong pigs.
Most Americans support eliminating the twice-annual changing of the clocks. But maps show how the daylight saving bill passed by the Senate would affect some cities more than others.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Dalen Terry realizes he's a tenth of a second too late to win the game.
Bitcoin companies saw their customers' personal information leak after a HubSpot employee account was hacked.
Made from 98 percent organic cotton and two percent spandex, these rough and tumble shorts are made with outdoor adventures in mind.
Japanese mobile operator DoCoMo pays tribute to the phones we're losing when their cell tower network gets discontinued.
A whopping 30% discount is the best price we've seen since the holidays for these noise-cancelling earbuds.
Made to stand up to multiple days of wear in the wild, these superb pants are still made to travel light. In fact, they even pack down smaller than a t-shirt.
Pusha T, beef connoisseur and Arby's fan, explains why you should stop going to McDonald's for their fish offering.
Alexandra Rösch demonstrates how to make friends with the crows in your backyard using a little food and a little patience.
It's already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we'd want this highly portable guitar for its looks alone.
Reducing the risk of deaths and injuries from traffic crashes and other mishaps means planning our built environment with an acceptance that people make mistakes.
The Action Lab's James Orgill reveals that if you use the right blender in a vacuum, oil and water can actually mix really well.
Putin's forces have exerted brutal force and destruction on much of Ukraine, but Russia has achieved few military victories.
Travis Rice revealed how an infamous Los Angeles street with a 32 percent grade allowed a Tesla to get mad air.
The lawsuit accuses the Mike Lindell-linked group of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act and voting rights protections.
Russia's biggest YouTuber NFKRZ explains why he fled to Georgia and says "the country I loved and grew up in doesn't exist anymore."
Everyone on board is feared dead, but specifics are still unknown.
Not only can you play this 25 key piano, pairing it with the Lego app turns it into a player piano as well.
Mark Rober reveals how "Chopstix" takes piano manipulation to the nth possible degree.
Bowen Yang discusses his parents and "SNL" in Judd Apatow's new book of interviews.
Handpicked to join Mercedes F1, he'll race alongside seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton as part of the most dominant team in motorsport history. Now he needs to prove he's worthy of the hype.
Here's why it's against the law to play Emergency Broadcast System alert tones unless it's coming through the actual Emergency Broadcast System.
Truckers protesting vaccine mandates in Washington D.C. got the tables turned on them when one man riding a bicycle got in the way.
The flights included a mass launch of Russia's strategic communications, command post, and VVIP aircraft out of Moscow.
Andrew Yells has taken Wordleing to the absolute nth degree.
Employers are trying desperately to ignore that we've become fundamentally different humans.
"I had been skiing since childhood. Why was I suddenly bad at it?"