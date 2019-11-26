Tom Hiddleston Reacts To Jimmy Fallon Unearthing His Original Audition Tape Trying Out For 'Thor'
The actor gets completely red-faced when Jimmy Fallon shows his original audition tape for "Thor."
The actor gets completely red-faced when Jimmy Fallon shows his original audition tape for "Thor."
At the most, movies from the "Star Wars" franchise have received PG-13 ratings, but what happens if we make certain scenes in these movies much more R-rated?
The Nokia 3110 is famously indestructible. Let's see if that is really the case.
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
"It's not the worst drink I've had, but it's very close to the worst drink I've had."
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
We could have chosen to have any location be the center of our world maps — how did it come to be Britain?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A small, dedicated crew of hardliners has put up bureaucratic barriers that are far harder to overcome than any hunk of concrete on the southern border.
What is it like to have one of cinema's most renowned directors turn your book into a movie? Dennis Lehane ("Shutter Island"), Joe Connelly ("Bringing Out the Dead"), and Brian Selznick ("Hugo") explain the emotionally overwhelming process.
Sometimes when you want to keep your kids safe, you go a little bit extreme.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A distracted biker slows down to gawk at some women and forgets to check himself before wrecking himself.
"One of our actors, I won't say which one — I want to, but I won't —left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place," J.J. Abrams says
What if you could learn to improve your thinking to make better decisions?
The actor gets completely red-faced when Jimmy Fallon shows his original audition tape for "Thor."
The algorithm is coming for your clothes, with the launch of data-led subscription box services. But do they really make you look good?
Trainers working with dogs every day have documented extraordinary talents and skills. Will science ever catch up?
At the most, movies from the "Star Wars" franchise have received PG-13 ratings, but what happens if we make certain scenes in these movies much more R-rated?
Seriously, how did we end up with this five days on, two days off bullshit, anyway?
This weekend's tweet that launched a thousand other increasingly exhausting tweets was an invitation to a food fight.
Every kitchen needs a great set of knives, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set. Get it for just $59.50 with code BFSAVE15.
What an incredible show.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
If you're going to learn, might as well learn from the best.
The law helps companies like Facebook remove hate speech — so why does Cohen want it to go away?
In one summer, the soccer star went toe to toe with the president, achieved World Cup glory and became a part of something bigger.
The Nokia 3110 is famously indestructible. Let's see if that is really the case.
The experience of loneliness varies from person to person — something that is not often recognized in conversations about it.
Exploring Australia's relationship with China and comparing it to the United States's, both historically and current.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A lot of out-of-the-ordinary things happen in New York City every day, but this one is actually incredibly wholesome.
The love child of the anxiety economy and the wellness industry, a new category of beverage promises a calming antidote to the unease of modern life.
As breakups go, having the lead singer of Sugar Ray be the bearer of bad news is pretty awkward.
Coates's writing has cemented his status as a writer through whose eyes many Americans have come to understand the modern era.
A federal judge decided Monday that President Donald Trump's former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify to the House of Representatives in its impeachment probe.
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
This holiday season, Amazon will move millions of packages at dizzying speed. Internal injury reports suggest all that convenience is coming at the expense of worker safety.
Almost everything you think you know about Aladdin is wrong.
We hope nobody was seriously injured by this series of accidents.
From Calabasas to the Upper East Side, 'tis the holiest season of all: the Olympics of competitive holiday decorations among the one percent.
Is intermittent fasting a wellness practice, or just another double standard?
Tesla's Cybertruck ignores everything the automotive industry has learned about marketing trucks.
Alan Dershowitz, Richard Dawkins, Richard Stallman and John Grisham frame themselves as brave challengers of the status quo. That's not how it reads to the rest of us.
Treatments for chronic Lyme disease are controversial and expensive. As a last resort, some patients are pursuing this unproven and painful alternative.
Dare you not to start those feet a-tappin'.
Remember when we had cash, hope and jobs?
Alain de Botton on what existential maturity looks like and how to gracefully acknowledge our inadequacies.
Everything this driver does in the clip — do not do.
Meet the guys who are trying to make the worst places on earth just a little funnier.
The rise of hustle culture is often attributed to millennials, but when it comes to grinding in the gig economy these days, boomers are leading the way.
"It's not the worst drink I've had, but it's very close to the worst drink I've had."
You know what can really help you with detox? The liver, the body's only detoxifier.
Kim Kardashian West on her relationship with Kayne West, her criminal-justice activism, her famous family, Instagram, the fashion world and more.
We could have chosen to have any location be the center of our world maps — how did it come to be Britain?
Cal Fire thinks the burger chain is responsible for the Huasna Fire, which burned 245 acres in a rural part of the state.
Why so many writers reject social justice movements on the left — and what they get wrong in their critique.
Some days, you just keep losing.