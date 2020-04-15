Tom Hardy Is Unrecognizable As The Notorious Gangster In 'Capone' Trailer
Tom Hardy stars in the biographical crime film, coming May 12.
Tom Hardy stars in the biographical crime film, coming May 12.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
The laugh track was once ubiquitous in sitcoms — why is that no longer the case?
Once upon a time in 2019, there was this really batsh*t crazy movie called "Cats" — remember that?
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A well-run system still led to a lockdown. Maybe the answer to the pandemic is a plan "on a scale that would previously be considered unimaginable."
Inside the strange world of kidnap and ransom survival schools.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
After a lot of bluster about helping medical workers battle coronavirus, the car-maker hasn't shipped a single device and won't say why.
It took 40 years and a pandemic to stir up a worker revolution that's about to hit corporate America.
Tom Hardy stars in the biographical crime film, coming May 12.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
After 44 spring breakers from the University of Texas tested positive, angry students (and at least one parent) ignited a backlash involving legal threats and a lecture from Matthew McConaughey.
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
The Dodge Charger is one of the last traditional American sedans left—and Chrysler gave us a peek all the way back in 2001.
This is what I saw as the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed our hospitals.
Can't quite reach that knot in your back? Vertiball solves that need. Mount it on a wall and lean up against it to work out all your toughest knots. It's 23 percent off now!
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
The one-acre island comes with a well-preserved historic cottage, dock and sandy beach.
Aussie Jarrad Young completed an eye-popping 2,806 push-ups in one hour — a world record.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
Amid a pandemic that is profoundly decreasing skin-on-skin contact, the author asked people to share their most affecting tactile experiences.
Many of the Quibi shows that have come out seem pretty insane in terms of its premises, but we are still having a hard time not seeing this as a parody.
I-Min Lee gives us the story behind the mysterious fitness benchmark.
Here are the nations where the people who are worth more than $30 million are residing.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It's cloudy with 100% chance of a drum solo in the afternoon.
Madhvi Aya worked long hours in the emergency room of a hospital in Brooklyn that was battered by the coronavirus. Then she caught the virus herself.
The laugh track was once ubiquitous in sitcoms — why is that no longer the case?
European countries easing lockdown restrictions are taking wildly different approaches. Can they all be right?
Dr. Linfa Wang, a virologist at the Duke-National University of Singapore, has been working around the clock to help Singapore fight this coronavirus. He hasn't hugged his daughter in over two months.
"We're in a war zone right now. Everything comes to me very fast," Wang said.
This Dodge Charger has a shockingly rinky-dink frame as the owner apparently welded in some rusted boxed steel as a quick fix, according to The Drive.
A few weeks ago, National Guardsmen in the state got an impossible assignment — construct a hospital four days. And then they pulled it off.
Particle physicists have released the results of a decade-long search, taking us a crucial step closer toward understanding where all of the universe's antimatter has gone.
We tend to think of old Hollywood stars as elegant and glamorized and refined — but turns out many had quite a potty mouth.
When my mother was diagnosed with cancer, she didn't want chemo. Instead, she tried every other potion under the sun.
Rumored Nazi treasure, a dark Bohemian lake, an unsuspecting TV crew — and a brilliant spy to put it all together.
Is he dog, or is he helicopter?
Accidents involving exotic vehicles are easy fodder for headlines, but, often, that's only the start of the story.
How does our universe work? Scientist Stephen Wolfram opens up his ongoing Wolfram Physics Project to a global effort. His team will livestream work in progress, post working materials, release software tools and hold educational programs.
Last December, around 100 tourists set out for New Zealand's Whakaari / White Island. It was supposed to be a routine six-hour tour, including the highlight: a quick hike into the island's otherworldly caldera. Then the volcano exploded.
After watching coronavirus unfold in China and then the US right afterward, I'm struggling with the right way to monitor this disease.
This corgi really loves whipped cream, slowly slithering towards the beloved treat.
The first thing you should know? The dates, as we know them, have nothing to do with safety.
Forget about "Love Shack." "Mr. Brightside" is actually the B-52s' best song ever.
Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has some friendly words for California governor Gavin Newsom — though mainly because it "makes Don Jr. upset."
The pandemic-driven demand spike is more hiccup than disruption. But for regional grain economies, it's a grueling, make-or-break test.
Scientists are working hard to understand the extent to which antibodies provide protection against COVID-19.
This is like a comedic sketch come to life.
It has a 4.7-inch screen and a home button with Touch ID. It's available for preorder starting on April 17th, and it'll ship on April 24th.
"Fat drunk and stupid is no way to go through life…
#SavingABuckAtYourExpense," the (quickly deleted) post read, in part.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."
"Copper is truly a gift from Mother Nature in that the human race has been using it for over eight millennia."