Tom Cruise Explodes At 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew Over Breaking COVID-19 Rules On Set
An audio tape captured Cruise in a rage over crew members standing too close to one another.
Jonna Mendez, the fomer CIA Chief of Disguise, talks about the time she was able to deceive President Bush with a mask that transformed her into a younger, striking-looking woman.
A journey of a thousand Jenga blocks starts with a single step.
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
To be this close to victory and lose it at the last second is pure agony.
Christmas will hence forth by a holiday of trauma for them.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan details how marital troubles seem to be at the core of every "Dateline" episode you've ever watched.
Seeing as how "Wonder Woman 1984" is the first superhero blockbuster movie we've had in a long time, expectations for the "Wonder Woman" sequel are understandably high. But does it satisfy those expectations or does it disappoint? Here's what the reviews say.
After the 2016 election, many predicted a boon for comedy. But over the last four years, the 45th president of the United States has been nearly impossible to joke about.
Gold is one of the most precious materials on Earth, but how rare is it, really?
According to a Sunday New York Times report, Cleveland will lose its racist team moniker after the 2021 season. It's a promising step forward — but one that should have come decades ago.
Ole Peters, a theoretical physicist in the UK, claims to have the solution. All it would do is upend three centuries of economic thought.
We get more glimpses into young Diana's life in Themyscira in the opening scene of "Wonder Woman 1984."
It will mostly be used to seed the university's first ever unrestricted endowment fund to support research and faculty development initiatives and bolster the university's efforts to serve as a "transformational institution" in Baltimore.
Shiraishi was arrested in October 2017 after police searched his home to investigate the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who had posted suicidal notes on social media, including Twitter.
With only one accomplice, a 6-month-old baby, Beau Miles set out on the impossible take of making a COVID-19 cabin for his wife without her finding out.
Explore the map above to see totals and per capita figures around the country for both new confirmed cases and reported deaths from COVID-19.
The fast food establishment allows me to indulge in an uncomplicated worldview and to exist anonymously for a little bit.
The relationship with work and health is very different on the east coast and the west coast.
US authorities are seeking his extradition from Canada on charges including sex trafficking.
Filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto thought his phone was gone for good, but it shockingly survived the drop.
This is a perfect example of how not all toasts need to be made at a wedding.
Tianducheng, China, was built to replicate the City of Light, from the Eiffel Tower to minute details such as street lamps and urban furniture
This TikTok collaboration with a cat will make you believe in the joy of the internet again.
Tons of solar panels installed in the early 2000s are reaching the end of their lifecycles, posing a serious problem for the industry to contend with: solar panel disposal practices are far from being environmentally friendly.
In a year fraught with turmoil, people flocked to the internet's most popular search engine to research the coronavirus pandemic (and to look up symptoms). Here's what else people googled.
To say they were surprised would be an understatement.
In light of the duelling COVID-19 and climate crises, Westminster is intent on getting more Britons walking and biking.
Would you have the chutzpah to confront a suspected assassin?
All Bill Duffy had to do was inform the Miami Heat that Anthony Carter planned to return. Two decades after failing to do that, Duffy has made his client whole.
The celebrity blogger was banned from TikTok on Saturday in a move he said was influenced by the app's biggest stars.
Covering 63 million square miles, the Pacific Ocean is the largest of Earth's oceans, but you may not have fully realized its true extent.
After his recent collection of essays stirred controversy, the author has written the script for a slasher horror movie. He tells Ed Cumming why today's social media storms are nothing compared with what he faced for writing "American Psycho."
And why it could take months more to discover how many other governments and companies have been breached.
Jake Johnson plays the same character in every project he does and he's fine with that.
You've never heard of Velan Studios. So how was their first game so big — and how did they land Nintendo as a partner?
Nominally it's an action movie, but the simmering tension between De Niro and Pacino belongs to another genre.
Robinson's pronunciation of the Jewish holiday Chanukah was just slightly off in this Cameo video to a fan.
Called Dillingham, the 2,700-acre property includes more than 1,000 feet of coastline on Oahu's North Shore.
From voting to vaccines and from protests to pets, a look at 2020's biggest trends.
"The little boy thought he would be the one to pull the trigger, but his dad did it before he had time to think about it."
Finally, an electric Ford of consequence.
NBA jerseys get rebranded every year, but a random dude on Reddit continues to produce better jersey redesigns than Nike.
The costs of food delivery really add up when you're not paying attention.
Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K with this HDMI stick, and you won't need a separate remote for volume control.
Are exercise-induced orgasms a load of bullshit or the load of a lifetime?
The simulated nuclear test was called Operation Blowout and was meant to test out the effects of a nuclear bomb on a tropical rainforest.
A photograph thought to be the longest exposure image ever taken has been discovered inside a beer can at the University of Hertfordshire's Bayfordbury Observatory.
Humans and machines will clock the same work hours by 2025 (and other startling findings from the World Economic Forum's "Future of Jobs 2020" report.)
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
Fiction or nonfiction, James Patterson's loom always spins gold.
Meet the hollow middle class, where the cost of living has risen, wages have not and debt just keeps on accumulating.
"I'm practicing radical honesty right now. I'm not going to treat you well."