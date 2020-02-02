Tom Brady's Cryptic Tweet Was… A Hulu Super Bowl Commercial
Folks, Hulu has "live sports" and other cool shows too. Also it looks like Brady "isn't going anywhere."
An oddly satisfying video of a man feeding his fish.
"You can tell that the world's turned on them, and it's actually kind of happening very quickly," the CNBC host said.
Rob Greenfield proves you can grow your own food and come out no worse for wear.
Faraday Future is the electric vehicle startup that refuses to die.
Carole Deschuymere recorded this adorable baby elephant taking its first steps in Mana Pools, Zimbabwe.
Technology isn't perfect.
A combat veteran on what Trump doesn't understand about the "invisible wounds" suffered by soldiers in the Iranian attack.
It was a short, but bliss-full, nap.
The New York Times polled 584 Democrats likely to caucus in Iowa. Fifteen of them agreed to talk to us on camera. Here is what they told us.
Under Trump, Border Patrol agents wield nearly unchecked power over the fate of migrants — and their seemingly random decisions can cleave families apart.
Iowa has voted first since 1972. It doesn't actually make sense.
Who fought for queer freedom a century before Stonewall.
Since the very first game in 1967, America has been hot with Super Bowl fever.
The auto company returns to Super Bowl TV advertising this year with Murray, in a 60-second Jeep commercial reprising his character from the iconic 1993 comedy "Groundhog Day."
Remembering the Ohio State Penitentiary Hurricanes softball team — and the day my father played against them in 1965.
To see men and women who had a positive vision beaten down and broken by Trump is a poignant thing.
A Chinese man from Wuhan appears to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines.
Clay Christensen's insights helped illuminate a path by which the field can survive, even thrive.
A Youtuber realized that Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture fits with the twists and turns of a roller coaster.
There are more than 70 shorts showing at The Sundance Film Festival this year. "It's a stamp of approval, but it's also this incredible community you get welcomed into," says director Bridget Moloney.
A concept called frame-dragging from Einstein's relativity gives scientists a new look into a whirling white dwarf.
Acoustic levitation is the process of suspending matter with sound waves. How does it work and what are the implications of this science?
YouTubers and Instagrammers are raking in views by burning or cutting up garments.
At least three people were injured Sunday in a stabbing attack on Streatham High Road in South London.
Officers from the Nigerian Navy showed up and began forcefully evicting Tarkwa Bay residents while shooting sporadically in the air.
Open-world video games like "Red Dead Redemption 2" follow a pattern set by the map of Central Park.
Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer prize for "Damn" — an English professor explains the surprising depth of the record.
The 1969 moon landing was one of the greatest feats humans have ever achieved. 50 years later, Lego has created an intricate set that's just waiting to be set up on your desk.
In many ways, the story of aviation begins with an unfortunate incident during a game of hockey between teenagers on a frozen pond in Dayton, Ohio in 1886.
Juvenile Striped Eel Catfish huddle together as a form of self-defense.
Today is a very special occasion — the date is a palindrome, meaning it is the same when read forwards and backwards.
What are best movies about gambling and poker ever made? There are certainly plenty of contenders, including "Uncut Gems," "Rounders," "California Split," "21" and more. We rank the best ones.
Dr. Seema Yasmin gives you the breakdown on the virus. She explains what the media has gotten wrong and how to stay safe.
The United Nations suffered a critical breach in its networks last year, and subsequently tried to cover it up. The hackers were likely state-sponsored.
Scientists dropped three alligators to the bottom of the ocean. One of them was never seen again.
A little last minute instigation is what caused the "Battle of Alberta."
As astronomers get better at finding the comets and asteroids of other stars, they'll learn more about the universe and our place in it.
This year's unanimous NFL MVP is Lamar "Action" Jackson — a dynamic and exciting player who is just getting started as one of the best quarter-backs in the league.
Sex, death and mysticism in Mexico, photos of Japan's ferries and other best photos of the week.
A Times investigation found widespread bullying and harassment of employees and models. The company expresses "regret."
It's a strangely surreal experience, watching all the storms and hurricanes we've experienced for the past 10 years unfold in this two hour video.
"My Dark Vanessa," which revolves around the relationship between a teenage girl and her teacher, has drawn praise from the likes of Stephen King, Gillian Flynn, and Kristen Roupenian, author of "Cat Person." But the book is now embroiled in a controversy similar to the one around American Dirt.
"This court needs a real judge, someone with big brass ones under his skirt."
The filing, released near midnight Friday, marks the first official acknowledgment from the Trump administration that emails about the President's thinking related to the aid exist, and that he was directly involved in asking about and deciding on the aid as early as June.
Editors inside the biggest houses discuss what went wrong—and whether they've learned lessons from the controversy.
So this is why he needs a nap after every delivery.
"HELP!!!" wrote one federal official. "Yep, crazy," said another.
My quest to qualify for the Olympic marathon team trials.
At least she won our hearts.