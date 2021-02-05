Tom Brady Reads The Meanest Tweets About Himself On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the sports star everyone loves to hate, reads his biggest hater's tweets.
A Russian man records his first English-speaking YouTube video with a tour inside a cheap Russian apartment.
Violinist Dominique Hammons had a whole crowd cheering with his electrifying performance of the New Orleans Saints' unofficial anthem "Choppa Style."
The 5MadMovieMakers designed a windy Hot Wheels loop of epic proportions.
Why are thousands of luxury supercars being abandoned in Dubai each year?
After driving through a couple of similarly flooded roads, the driver thought this one would be the same.
A Dodge Challenger attempts to overtake a Tesla Model 3 and quickly rear ends an unfortunate Honda.
Also featuring high school starter packs, spinach can email now and me showing my wife.
Our new calculator shows how long it will take states and countries to vaccinate 75% of their populations
The Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting gets tense when Jackie Weaver kicks the chairman, Brian Tolver, out of the meeting.
Just because you have the key doesn't mean you can get in.
This afternoon in Slack, our work chatroom, Patrick shared a cute little viral video, as we do from time to time. None of us were prepared for what happened next.
This year I was lucky enough to be picked as the person to deliver the trophy to the host city.
The Apple car, if there is one, could be on the road by 2024.
Feeling homesick? These candles are formulated specifically to remind you of your state of origin — even if it's New Jersey.
Ben Yu got rich off Bitcoin, so why is he living in a recreation vehicle? Here's his interesting life story.
"I can't see!" the 57-year-old man bellowed. His wife and two of his adult children ran in and saw the man standing before a mirror. "If I cover my right eye, the top of my face just disappears," he said.
The Trump administration scrapped a plan last year to deliver cloth masks to every U.S. household.
Even kids know that this is questionable behavior.
Resolutions fizzle and project cooking can be a drag — but there's nothing wrong with a good old fashioned challenge to get you out of a kitchen rut.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction. Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
If you're celebrating a 50th birthday or anniversary this year, you're in excellent company. From the first e-mail to McDonald's Quarter Pounder, 1971 was a year full of change.
What's a typical immigrant story? In his new film, "Minari," the "Walking Dead" star has his own to tell.
It's hard to see who is looking at whom on Zoom, but a yawn might be helpful for those who are curious.
Studies in human behavior can provide some insight into why it's almost always a disappointment if you wait too long to meet someone.
A complete dissection of the antiheroes and creeps from the horror master.
The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show, but as always, the Super Bowl ads are set to be just about as entertaining as the mid-game live performance.
Restaurant workers are made to feel powerless by design — it's the key to helping abusive chefs and toxic kitchens thrive.
D'Angelo Wallace names all of the celebrity influencers that are irresponsibly handling the pandemic and how it's infuriating.
In praise of Jennifer Coolidge, an iconic bimbo long before it was cool.
It'll make you think twice before buying another shirt.
Award-winning translator Damion Searls makes the case for reading works beyond their original languages.
Some people are ecstatic that a train runs through their apartment. Here's what it's like to live in this building in Pasadena, California.
From lost job prospects to delayed licensing exams, many young people feel that their careers have been stymied by COVID-19.
Cecil W. Stoughton captured one of the most famous photos of the 20th century. In this Throwback Thursday video from 2008, Stoughton brought it to get appraised on "Antiques Roadshow."
It's the same gusto and the totla disregard for dropping food on the floor.
Black History Month is the time to honor the role and achievements of African-Americans in the United States. These are some heroes worth knowing.
Here's how to raise the blood pressure of a bartender in a bar.
The "WandaVision" scene-stealer is primed for an appreciation cycle. Here are her best roles in movies and shows you can stream, including "Step Brothers," "Into the Spider-Verse," and "I Love Dick."
A fight that erupted over snow shoveling allegedly led to a Pennsylvania man shooting two of his neighbors to death before he died by suicide, authorities said.
Stress, anxiety, productivity: mindfulness is often touted as a solution to nearly everything. But research shows that you can actually take meditation too far.
The future of the Mac-iPad merger is here. It's just not evenly distributed yet.
Finally, the Covid-19 vaccine is available to millions, including health care workers, chronically ill people and seniors. But with wider availability comes the inevitable spike in vaccine scams.
Joe Wilkinson's potato throw is considered one of the greatest moments in British TV.
This week, as we close in on one year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, we're watching the vaccine roll out painfully slowly and experiencing the crushing pain of isolation and ennui. Fun!
This cat is not the sharpest crayon in the box but we here at Digg acknowledge cats' failings while endeavoring not to belittle them.
Because death-by-ice-drowning is not on your bucket list.
The model later defended herself and started an interesting debate.
A team of sherpas snap into action to save the life of this climber who fell into a crevasse.
Some rural residents, religious communities and people who just like simple phones are still reliant on the vanishing network.
These competitions promise self-transformation and personal growth. The reality isn't so pretty
These travelers took a cross-country train trip from coast to coast back in January 2020. Here's what the journey looks like.
GDP, jobs and other indicators have all risen faster under Democrats for nearly the past century.