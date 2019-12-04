When Your Toilet Sounds Like Chewbacca, It's Time To Call The Plumber
Wait till the end of the video to hear it.
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
Ryan Reynolds (actor, gin connoisseur) discovers he's an unplayable character in a video game, coming in theaters on July 3, 2020.
An artist creates the beloved green Star Wars creature from scratch in this cool time lapse.
A rat is seen moving a break for it with a large coffee cup on a Brooklyn subway platform.
Cafeteria gossip has always been an unforgiving playground of debate.
What's the point of food-art if we can't eat it?
Was she the reason he was alive today?
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine. The film also includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
Over the last 10 years, a steady stream of new series has turned into an unstoppable flood. But if you can survive the onslaught, there are ample rewards.
Meteorites are an unappreciated food source for a specific metal-loving microorganism, according to new research.
As psychiatrists and philosophers begin to define a pervasive mental health crisis triggered by climate change, they ask who is really sick: the individual or society?
Also a six-minute song whose only lyric is "Ah." Welcome to the opera!
A lawsuit says that a federal prison work camp employed no fewer than seven officers who took advantage of their access and authority to sexually abuse the women in their control.
Edible ball gags and rose water aspic are just the beginning for Spiral Theory Test Kitchen, which embraces a playful, chaotic culinary practice.
Where does the rabbit end and the stuffed animals begin?
The Medicare-for-all debate has become a minefield for Democrats — and it's not clear that any candidate has a safe path through it.
Many remote Alaska Native villages have no law enforcement at all. But state troopers can be found in wealthier, and mainly non-Native, suburbs. Why?
For Luci Romberg, being set on fire and being hit by a car are what constitutes a normal work day.
We'd pay to see this show.
Besides the sweet-natured giant yellow bird, he also played the misanthropic bellyacher Oscar the Grouch.
A majority of people experiencing homelessness across the world have a history of concussions and other traumatic brain injuries, according to new research out this week.
Authenticity used to be the buzzword when it came to food. While the word still matters, its definition isn't as simple as it used to be.
A recently deceased sperm whale found was found with a tightly wound ball of marine debris in its stomach, including an alarming assortment of plastics.
How the real estate industry undermined black homeownership.
"Well, you never know who is self-identifying as a journalist these days," Pelosi, played by McKinnon, told Jost. "That word doesn't mean what it used to."
The McChicken doesn't capture the same excitement as Popeyes's fried chicken sandwich, so a direct competitor is on the way.
Various official Baby Yoda toys will be available in a few months, but anyone with access to a 3D printer can print their own right now.
The photographer who X-rayed Chernobyl, a Londoner's road trip though North America and other best photos of the week.
The creator of Scientific Content Analysis, or SCAN, says the tool can identify deception. Law enforcement has used his method for decades, even though there's no reliable science behind it. Even the CIA and FBI have bought in.
Gambino the cat has an amazing ability to meow like human speech.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
Brother Nature, an Instagram celebrity famous for taking photos with animals, was brutally attacked in Miami.
The Tata Nano was the cheapest car you could buy brand new. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.
We regret to inform you that the brands have made a once fun if NSFW meme a creation from hell.
Artists on Twitter say that their work is regularly stolen by armies of bots that generate t-shirts from popular designs—and they've got the receipts to prove it.
Elevators always tend to have mirrors. Is it for safety and monitoring reasons — or something else entirely?
Christopher Hook, an attorney from Southern California, found himself in hot water after bombarding the law firm his clients were suing with more than 100 emails peppered with ridiculously over-the-top profanities.
The news comes as CEO Steph Korey apologizes for her behavior, saying she is "appalled" by how she spoke to her staff.
Oklahoma Sooners Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb does some very impressive footwork on this outstanding play against the Baylor Bears.
After a bone marrow transplant, a man with leukemia found that his donor's DNA traveled to unexpected parts of his body. A crime lab is now studying the case.
Internet scammers dominated the 2010s. The new rule is, If an app exists, there's been a scam on it. Here are the people behind the top scams of the decade.
A coal town in southwestern Virginia has been trying for years. Hope is running thin.
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?