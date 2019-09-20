Toddler Trolls Parent With A Headache Inducing Shortcut For Cleaning The Room
We refuse to believe this is an oblivious baby. This is the work of a mastermind.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Adam Driver went to Comic-Con once and revealed to Graham Norton that it was not a pleasant experience for him.
A Spokane man learns that his daughter has been sold into sex trafficking by her 19-year-old partner. He finds her, saves her and then hunts down the boyfriend. But was it vigilantism or just plain murder?
When Steve Carell told Paul Rudd that he was auditioning for the American version of "The Office," Rudd said, "Ugh, don't do it. Bad, bad move."
Thanks to climate change, armadillos, native to southern America, are making their way up north. And there's no sign of them stopping their relentless march.
Two days ago Rogen, who among other things is a marijuana entrepreneur, showed off this multi-purpose rolling tray he proudly built.
Michael Flynn told a DoD official that Democrats were "stealing the election."
Experiencing sexual harassment affects health, money and relationships in the short term. But it also has career effects that can persist all the way to retirement.
Leonardo DiCaprio tries desperately to save humanity from a comet in the upcoming disaster comedy by Adam McKay coming to Netflix on December 24.
Mark Proksch used to trick local news stations in the midwest to book him as Kenny "K-Strass" Strasser.
The former New Jersey governor was hospitalized with COVID when Trump called.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Expert trainers explain how and when to switch up your exercise routine and the things you can do to elevate it.
Why MSNBC host Chris Hayes thinks the era of mass fame is upon us.
An Australian comedy duo hilariously demonstrate the incomprehensible arguments that anti-vaxxers make when they get called out on their bullsh*t.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
The collision west of Milwaukee violently rips vehicle in two.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
Terry Camilleri appears for less than a minute in "The Truman Show" but he steals every single scene he's in.
In the "smart nation," robot dogs enforce social distancing and an app can claim to neutralize racism. The reality is very different.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It's mods! That's the real reason. But yes, they already released another edition of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" again on its 10th anniversary.
When Captain Lou ordered toilet paper from Amazon, he had no idea he'd end up with a Sprinter van too.
Huckberry is applying a 15 percent discount on almost everything during checkout. That even includes their best-selling waxed trucker jackets. Ends Tuesday at 11:59pm PT.
Laura Ingraham's show seemingly goes off the rails after misunderstanding her guest Raymond Arroyo is referring to the Netflix show "You." Arroyo later said it was scripted, or maybe he's just trying to save face.
It's a tradition that started with a mistaken text and it's been kept alive despite time and hardship.
A bestselling author and a developer of "Fortnite" have teamed up to make a game that mashes up tarot and choose-your-own-adventure.
A driver in Bucharest, Romania, tried to run away from the cops and ended up steering straight into traffic light.
You all seem to be kind of mad at this car and I don't get why.
Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure.
"I can scream better than you!" "Nuh uh!"
And is this the year it finally stops?
Noted journalism advocate Paul Rudd dropped by Colbert's show to talk about his new title and new film, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
There is currently no way to drive between Vancouver and the rest of Canada.
People are finally appreciating this next-level impression that Jon Hamm gave of the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star.
Whether you want to rock a classic "Star Wars" tee or give the gift of the baby Yoda, these discounted items are exactly what we need on a dreary Tuesday.
A huge avalanche rocked the regions of Kobang and Naurikot in Nepal, leaving multiple persons injured and over 100 yak missing.
10 red flags I ignored when I bought this sketchy 1957 Jeep out of a warehouse.
Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray brought good memories to the Seth Meyer's couch last night while reminiscing about their careers, having an impromptu dance session and talking about "Ghostbusters."
There's no way this is normal, right?
A driver captured this near-miss moment when an emu darted across the highway out in Victor Harbor, South Australia.
"I was honestly very confused and was wondering how people found my pictures," 17-year-old Amelyun Nguyen told BuzzFeed News.
In Austin and cities around the country, prices are skyrocketing, forcing regular people to act like speculators. When will it end?
Bill Gates made a ridiculously expensive art purchase before he became the world's richest man. It was a surprisingly good investment.
Two decades on, developers for its original launch talk about creating games for Microsoft's debut console.
The comedian and cookbook author gives tips on how to become a better, more relaxed dinner party host.
From his incredibly charming appearance on "The Dating Game" back in 1968 to his recent old timey banjo performances, Steve Martin is considered one of America's most wholesome celebrities. But he can't take credit on this latest viral video.