Toddler Breaks Down In Tears When She Discovers She Can't Escape Her Shadow
You can run, but you can't hide.
With Australia's bushfires in the news, stories about koalas claiming they're "functionally extinct" have gone viral. Here are the facts.
Like it or not, we're going on this walk.
They had theories as to what was inside the fish. They were all wrong.
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
But we'll settle for six minutes of ping pong greatness.
It's everything we ever wanted and more.
Through a digital detox I hoped to find a sort of peace. But what I found was a nightmare.
The 30 most dangerous corporations in the industry, ranked by the people who know.
The Pioneering Spirit is the world's largest vessel by gross tonnage. It is… very big.
New footage verified by The New York Times show the moments the two missiles hit Flight 752.
I shot the signals of my mourning into space for months, fully expecting them to die unreceived. And when I least expected it, someone sent signals back.
Based on a 1965 Dodge A100 compact pickup truck, the Deora was heavily modified by a Detroit-based custom house run by two brothers.
Blink and you'll miss it.
James Holzhauer couldn't help but hilariously add insult to injury to Brad Rutter's performance during "Jeopardy's Greatest of All Time Tournament."
In Chelsea, a new exhibition highlights the artist's less-heralded but prodigious career in film.
The Steinway Tower, 111 West 57th Street, is the world's skinniest skyscraper. What does it look like on the inside?
Over the course of a year, an amateur hacker exacted a wicked revenge on his ex-girlfriend, manipulating the criminal justice system, confounding police, and forcing her into an alternate reality of his own design.
Single-use plastic bans are showing up across the nation. But compostable plates and forks may not solve the plastic crisis.
Except for his inner circle, no one saw celebrated fashion photographer Saul Leiter's personal color work until toward the end of his life.
In Armenia, a car slid out out of control towards a bystander. Fortunately, his quick reflexes saved his life.
A proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska would require a massive transportation corridor that puts a pristine wilderness at risk.
Scientists have managed to sequence the genome of a measles virus that infected a 2-year-old girl who died in 1912.
On Tuesday night, six Democratic candidates faced off on CNN in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd.
Three children playing in the gym were injured after the unexpectedly strong winds struck Union Intermediate School in Clinton, NC.
Cultural norms, complex religious influences and friendly police officers make losing something no big deal. But does this tell the whole story about Japan's relationship with honesty?
The Brooklyn Nets's Kevin Durant may be on the injured list, but he can still put a smile on this young fan's face.
How did a man who was once — pick your former Rudy: priestly prosecutor, avenging crime-buster, America's mayor — become this guy, ranting on TV, unapologetically pursuing debunked conspiracy theories, butt-dialing reporters, sharing photos of himself scheming in actual smoke-filled rooms? What happened?
The Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is having one heck of a rookie year, and his game against Houston on Tuesday was a prime example.
Richard Lachmann on the slow decline of a superpower.
The evidence includes text messages, handwritten notes and other correspondence from Lev Parnas, one of the men who worked with Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt in Ukraine.
"Tokyo Mirage Sessions," a wondrous mashup of "Fire Emblem" and "Shin Megami Tensei," is releasing on Switch this Friday. Even better, this port includes all new content, so existing fans will have more to discover.
As the debate kicked off, the Bloomberg campaign's Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) also kicked things off, innocuously enough, with some facts about Bloomberg. Then things got weird.
You weren't expecting some privacy while you used the toilet, were you?
In order to shed weight before landing, the Delta flight to Shanghai dumped fuel - all over a playground of kids.
Here's the truth behind a Facebook falsehood spreading across the internet.
Whether you're a basketball fan, a League Pass viewer, or someone who has attended an NBA game in person, you have likely at some point witnessed an in-game promotion that features a fan attempting a halfcourt shot in hopes of winning a prize.
A new book exposes for the first time the extraordinary efforts by Michael Cohen, David Pecker, and others to hush up a porn star about her sexual fling with the future president.
Over the holidays, Ollie deepfaked his friend Josh into his favorite movies.
Drone hobbyists say the media and the FAA regularly uses drone panic to enact strict regulations.
How infamous North Carolina white supremacist George Dorsett made a mint off the feds.
What happens when ordinary people play God to strangers? Leora Smith explores the history of one of the oldest art installations at Burning Man and the conversations that unfold there.
Fighting back against rapists and abusers is a valid legal defense, but women with persuasive self-defense claims continue to be charged with murder.
An astonished onlooker caught one angry driver in Toledo ramming his vehicle into another.
Brad Pitt, newly nominated for an Oscar, has been a movie star for decades. But what are his best films? We went through all his works to rank them all, including "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Fight Club," "Seven" and more.
A year of reporting reveals a culture of incest, rape, and abuse.
Jennings won his third match in the tournament on Tuesday, winning the GOAT title and defeating opponents James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.
The reading levels of American presidential speeches have plunged over the years. Are presidents dumbing them down for their listeners?
By comparing very old and young ginkgos in China, scientists found an explanation for their longevity.
David Ostrom asked an Iowa court to give him 12 weeks notice to "source or forge" a katana and wakizashi for the duel.
Standing in front of the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana, feels like standing at the end of the world.