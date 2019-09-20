Tobey Maguire Explains How He Won The Role Of 'Spider-Man' In An Unearthed Video That Has Taken On Renewed Salience
This 2002 Howard Stern interview with Tobey Maguire seems to have taken on new relevance for some reason.
This 2002 Howard Stern interview with Tobey Maguire seems to have taken on new relevance for some reason.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Geoffrey Huntley right clicked all of the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the world and uploaded them to a website to make a point. Here's why he thinks NFTs are bogus and explains them better than anyone has before.
Gates said he's canceling his holiday plans as omicron cases surge.
Dr. Strange traverses through the metaverse in search for answers, but what he finds shocks his core. In cinemas May 2022.
Within weeks, Walter Reed researchers expect to announce that human trials show success against Omicron—and even future strains.
Follow /Coronavirus for the latest news and information on COVID-19.
Rolling Stone's EJ Dickson explains why that video purporting to show a woman smuggling a "cat" onto an airplane is too good to be true.
Some factors are simply beyond your control.
This 2002 Howard Stern interview with Tobey Maguire seems to have taken on new relevance for some reason.
AirTags are cheap and used by thieves to identify potential cars to steal. Here's what you can do incase your vehicle gets targeted.
The epic trilogy now gets a fourth installment after 18 years. Does "The Matrix Resurrections," led by director Lana Wachowski, add to the franchise lore or were we better off without revisiting Neo and Trinity?
A deep, sudden longing for babies is certainly real, but it's not a prerequisite for having kids.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"It's estimated the ocean will rise about a half a meter, 20 inches, 19 inches, which you say 'Well, I've been around 19 inches of snow or something' but this would be catastrophic. A place like Florida would be, southern Florida, would be underwater," Nye told CNN.
Frances Haugen would tell Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, "You don't have to be afraid of people knocking on your door…You can have a different life."
Alan Rickman's performance as Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" was so masterful, you almost were rooting for him against Bruce Willis.
Block CEO Dorsey has consistently praised bitcoin, and his departure as Twitter's CEO is likely linked to his ambitions around the crypto asset.
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
This week, we've got a person who feels insulted by an eight-year-old, someone who wants to call their in-laws by their first names and more.
Chef and culinary instructor Frank Proto explains how to sharpen, maintain and be safe with your knives on the cutting board. And please don't rub two knives together, that doesn't work.
Irene Bosch developed a quick, inexpensive COVID-19 test in early 2020. The Harvard-trained scientist already had a factory set up. But she was stymied by an FDA process experts say made no sense.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Brady Brandwood updates the internet on Leon the lobster and how he's done after nearly three months in a saltwater tank.
The nasal spray is expected to be effective against emerging COVID variants, including Omicron
'Tis the season for surprise downpours and muddy yards. Keep your feet nice and dry through the worst of it with the All-Weather Duckboot.
Majority of the American college architecture style predates, or tries to, the educational institute itself because of a weird design trend that tried paying homage to archaic traditions.
Did your annoying fav make the list?
Here are some of the easiest and quickest gifts you'll ever buy. Even if you forgot until the day-of, you'll find something here.
Dylan Larkin knew he had to do the right thing.
Conflict, economic hardship, drought and heatwaves produced some remarkable images of sorrow and joy.
As the two resident women on the team, we were the ones our boss came to when he found himself stumped on what to put in his wife's stocking. You're welcome, Josh.
Comedian Josh Weller came to the realization that the 2008 action-thriller "Taken" starring Liam Neeson is premised on an incomprehensible plot point: an 18-year-old traveling to Paris to follow the band U2 on tour in the year 2008.
Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard's Chemistry and Chemical Biology department, lied about disclosing foreign financial conflicts of interests.
The Spanish actor reveals who the makeup artists were inspired by for his iconic badman's look in "No Country For Old Men" and recounts the funny moment when Judi Dench's phone rang while shooting "Skyfall."
South Africans contracting COVID-19 in the current fourth wave of infections are 80% less likely to be hospitalized if they catch the omicron variant, compared with other strains, according to a study released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
Jennifer Arcuri is spouting conspiracy theories about Satanism and vaccines on Twitter and Telegram. Misinformation experts told VICE World News the statements were alarming.
Former NBA Champion and now multi-hyphenate businessman Dwayne Wade answered a bunch of twitter questions — like if the NBA should draw a 4-point shot or not, how to get in the zone and more.
With "The Big Short," "Vice" and "Don't Look Up," the director has become the go-to for films about a decaying America. But he was making movies about that in his comedy days, too.
Christmas and other celebrations create a lot of waste, but do they have to?
Drew Barrymore will never forget this one thing Keanu Reeves did for her that remains one of the happiest moments of her life.
For nearly 10 years, Joseph Moore lived a secret double life. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit man for the Ku Klux Klan in North Florida.
Rapid tests are sold out everywhere, and help might not come until next year.
A growing number of U.S. programs provide healthy food to help low-income patients get their disease under control and reduce their reliance on medications.
Every single phrase about NFTs in this clip is real.
This year, the most competitive rental markets were in small metropolitan areas that had a good access to nature.
When in doubt, just remove the battery.
Even though Jeep has a rich history of innovation, here's why so many people, including the guys who made this video, often clown Jeep owners for their choice.
If I posted all the "bad" ads I've bookmarked, I'd crash Substack's servers, if not the entire Internet. So: here's seven that treat you like an idiot.