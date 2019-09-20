To Film A College 100-Meter Dash, This Camera Man Actually Ran And Kept Pace With The Runners
All the while carrying heavy camera equipment no less.
We understand how this will end. But who bears the risk that remains?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
As trick shots go, this one is next level.
When Canada legalized recreational marijuana, a team of statisticians set out to decode how much exactly the weed business is worth.
The Archive of Our Own meme format, which takes titles from the fanfiction site, started on Tumblr.
Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield are Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker in the trailer for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," a biographical film that charts the rise and fall of the televangelists.
I want us to travel and have more free time. She's worried about looking like a gold digger.
"He has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his shit."
"I don't know quite how to answer that," said Yankees' pitcher Gerrit Cole when he was asked by a reporter if he's ever used Spider Tack, a sticky substance that is used to improve the ball's spin rate.
The famous monument's "little sister" is leaving Paris for New York City ahead of Independence Day. A gift from France to America, it will first be displayed on Ellis Island and will then stay in Washington, DC for 10 years.
If your kids are playing with LEGO pieces every day, those bricks are probably due for a deep clean.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
One minute you're talking about your partner's sock habits, the next minute you're speculating about mistresses and dead bodies.
The US fertility rate hit a record low in 2020 — just as it did in 2019, and 2018. Although the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have accelerated this decline, the drop has been underway for years.
Oregon is converting motels into homes for wildfire survivors with nowhere else to go.
When the backseat of your Prius is your kitchen, your closet and your office.
US officials are concerned that foreign adversaries may exploit energy-emitting devices to harm Americans now that they're suspected of causing debilitating symptoms.
Why making a phone call is such a nerve-wracking experience, we don't know ourselves.
The coronavirus variant B.1.617.2, known as Delta, is the variant driving the COVID wave in India and it has spread to over 60 countries. It's highly infectious and comes with a slew of new and mystifying symptoms.
Many people who have been working from home are experiencing a void they can't quite name.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"I wake up in the middle of the night and this ghost comes and just creeps up over me, speaking to me very intently."
Fastly, the company hit by a major outage that caused many of the world's top websites to go offline briefly this week, blamed the problem on a software bug that was triggered when a customer changed a setting.
Suspending your tent helps keep everything dry and away from critters, but there's just something about this that feels like a magician is going to pop out of a bush.
Get three of these superb classic t-shirts from Forty Five, and you'll save ten bucks at checkout.
Looking for something to spice up your aesthetic? This LED-lit dynamic wooden wall map is easy to love.
"Scientists are meant to know what's going on, but in this particular case, we are deeply confused."
Three individuals share how believing in the fringe conspiracy theory "lost" them their partners.
How a Sonoran Desert species got caught up in the commodification of spiritual awakening.
To be fair, that snake seems very realistic and perfectly horrifying.
If someone steals your phone number, they become you.
Hetty the Percheron believes that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence and doesn't mind annihilating the fence on the way.
Alien technology is a more credible explanation for UFO sightings than the new favorite theory of unnamed defense officials.
What if Frozone just wanted to eat a Mott's Fruit Snack very, very, very slowly.
The price for Ubers, scooters and Airbnb rentals is going up as tech companies aim for profitability.
This week, Apple doubled down on its vision of a seamlessly integrated ecosystem of products, software and services. The catch? You need to be all in on Apple.
Over the course of a year, Bonsai Releaf pruned and shapes this small Japanese larch into a stunning Bonsai tree.
In 2005, an alternate reality game asked players to find a man named Satoshi based just on a photograph. Fifteen years later, the mystery was solved.
Many offices that have been closed since March 2020 are beginning to bring workers back, but not all companies think they need a return to the old ways.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vaccine advocate, made a head-scratching claim that COVID-19 vaccines contain metal substances that make people magnetic while giving testimony during an Ohio House Health Committee meeting.
Quinta Brunson's guide to surviving the hell that is Twitter.
The technology that schools have been snapping up in the fight against covid "has not shown significant disinfection effectiveness" to install on its planes, Boeing found. Now the company's study is being debated in a proposed class-action suit.
You see two police cars on the street, and you can't help but imagine them racing.
From putrid water to fizzy cola, food processing gave us preservation, consistency and innovation. So how did it become associated with unhealthy food?
The folks over at Insomniac Games have proven how much power they can squeeze from the PS5. Top-tier visuals, unprecedented fast load times and full support for the DualSense controller make this a must play.
Don't worry, it's not the kind of predator you're thinking about.
Five years after she lit up Twitter with her tale of a strip-club road trip gone awry, A'ziah "Zola" King's story has become a critically acclaimed movie. Now she's ready to make it her own again.
Tossing and turning? We've got you covered.