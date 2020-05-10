To Design A Great Street, You Need To Make Sure Everything Is In Perfect Harmony
The architecture, number of doors, width of the sidewalk and the height of the buildings all contribute to truly making a street an attraction.
Forget dongles. Dust off your soldering iron and let's convert these USB devices ourselves.
Leif Gantvoort gets passed a makeup brush from the ether and immediately has an existential crisis.
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
It's only May but Su Lee has written the song of the summer.
There's extreme social shame around doing drugs, and yet the underground drug scene is thriving in Tokyo.
Planes are carrying medical personnel, essential workers and people returning from abroad or visiting critically ill relatives. Airlines are blocking middle seats and taking other safety measures.
Some states are already re-opening, while others are not.
From MJ and Kobe's budding relationship to the trash-talking of the Dream Team, the longtime broadcaster shares the best memories from his time with the 1990s Bulls.
A few glimpses of Kentucky's landscape and some of the animals and people calling it home.
As the stay-at-home orders continue to wreak havoc on our sanity, some have turned to building extreme obstacle courses for their cats.
The NBA doesn't have set plans for its return, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been working on contingencies. Here are some of the possibilities on the table based on conversations with sources around the league.
The economy is in free fall but Wall Street is thriving and stocks of big private equity firms are soaring dramatically higher. That tells you who investors think is the real beneficiary of the federal government's massive rescue efforts.
One of the most important things you must do at work is to try to multitask. You can argue that the dog did just that.
Give people the public space they need right now.
Unlike its previous at-home episodes, last night's show embraced the existential crisis of the moment.
As it sends fighters to battle through the pandemic, the dominant force in MMA has been fighting allegations it abuses monopoly power.
This gorgeous book from Julia Rothman provides detailed illustrations of how everything around us actually works. 'Nature Anatomy' is a perfect introduction to the natural world for kids, but grown-ups will definitely enjoy it too.
IQ tests were originally created to determine which children required individualized attention but some of their applications over history have been problematic at best.
"Interestingly, in art, even though it is so fundamental, real-life depictions of motherhood have been underrepresented over the course of history."
She had her first hit, "Clean Up Woman," when she was only 17 and became a key player in the Miami funk sound of the 1970s.
It is good fun, but it's also really tricky to master.
An analysis of five major cities by BuzzFeed News found that ZIP codes with more cases per person tended to be lower income, have more elderly residents and be communities of color.
The coronavirus has revealed to many the geography of class in America, showing that where we live and work shapes whether we live or die. Might it offer a similar lesson about where we learn?
How meal delivery became surreal.
Restaurants expect to lose $240 billion by the end of the year, but for Grubhub, "COVID-19 is a net tailwind" for now.
The April jobs report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics this morning was record-breaking in every conceivable and terrible way.
A Hollywood production came to Ponca City, Oklahoma, in the summer of 1995 to make a movie about the destructive power of tornadoes. It seemed strange to some to tell a story about such a mundane detail of life.
This gentle giant has to make an adjustment when he discovers his bed has been occupied.
Mother's Day is almost here, so there might not be enough time for your gift to arrive. Thankfully, there are plenty of digital gifts you can nab mere moments before your scheduled video call.
Scientists just demonstrated a promising prototype — with a catch.
The Antarctic expedition that didn't go quite as planned, girlhood in Gaza and other best photos of the week.
'We are the last major domestic mask company,' he wrote on Jan. 23. 'I'm just letting you know that I can help you…' The government did not take Bowen up on his offer. Even today lines that could be making more than 7 million masks a month sit dormant.
There's a lot of musical talent here, but we all know that the girl dancing in the foreground stole the show.
When a group of schoolboys were marooned on an island in 1965, it turned out very differently from William Golding's bestseller, writes Rutger Bregman.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
This wire goes from 126th Street to Battery Park and costs $100,000+ a year to maintain. What is it for?
Pianist-singer behind "Tutti Frutti," "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally" set the template that a generation of musicians would follow
Nine disasters we still aren't ready for.
"My concern isn't actually getting open," the chef and TV personality Tom Colicchio says. "My concern is, once you're open, how do you last for a year?"
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
Dan Mace is dared to do a song by The Weeknd with no musical instruments, only bricks. Can it be done?
The comedian had used TikTok only a handful of times before her impersonation of the president garnered 15 million views. Now it's making her rethink her routine.
The lockdowns were an expensive way to buy time to prepare massive testing and contact-tracing to lift the coronavirus quarantines. Trump's White House has wasted that time.
"Uh, Diane, I've noticed that Jeff is not here, he has not checked into the meeting."
Small primary care practices are turning to crowdfunding to survive. If they don't make it, it's a loss for all of us.
His reign as one-half of the most successful act in Las Vegas history came to an end when he was mauled by a tiger onstage.
"When the Bronco went away, it became even more popular in its absence."