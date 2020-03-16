A Fascinating Explanation Of How Tire Camber Angle Affects How F1 Cars Drive
Sports may be canceled for the foreseeable future, but the science behind how F1 cars set up their tire camber is still super interesting.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
As a precaution against the coronavirus, the audience for "Big Brother Canada" was suspended — but as the cast is cut off from the real world, they had no idea why.
Are you working from home? Or are you spending the next 9 minutes watching a surprisingly thrilling race between a bunch of marbles?
Matt Colvin thought he could turn the pandemic into a business opportunity.
Michael Jordan's flu game. Kobe's 81-point game. This guy's 426 made shots in a game of arcade basketball.
Student loans can be predatory and spending a lot of money on college doesn't necessarily translate to a high-paying job.
An Italian writer describes living in the surreal new normal that may be coming to the US.
"I cannot get my head around 40 to 70 percent of the population being infected within the next few months."
You can never be too prepared.
"There are two things that haven't changed: People need to eat and people need to work."
When coronavirus cases spiked in Lombardy, officials thought they moved quickly — putting 50,000 people in 11 towns under lockdown. But it was already too late.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
If you have to be stuck inside looking for somthing to watch, why not spend a week watching Ken Burns docs in chronological order?
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
How the best- and worst-case scenarios compare with other common killers like cancer and heart disease.
Retired science teacher Bruce Yeany hasn't lost his appetite for teaching or showing off cool science tricks.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The bighearted comic opens up about bringing a fresh perspective to television.
Coronavirus may shut down our cities, but it can't take away our cute animal content.
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
One of the most common early pranks was to send potential "fools" on impossible tasks — literally, on a fool's errand — to look for a bucket of striped paint, for example. Here are seven other great historical pranks.
For a few years, Inigo Philbrick and I were inseparable. And then it turned out he was running a con.
The only thing that will get us through the pandemic is waiting for the guys at How Ridiculous to drop heavier and heavier things on their super-strength trampoline.
Leaked TikTok moderation guidelines show the app prevented "ugly facial looks" and videos shot in "slums" or "dilapidated housing" from appearing in its For You section.
Sure, now is a time to revisit old favorites, but what about some movies whose bad reputations previously made them seem like a waste of time?
Need to avoid being too close to each other and maintain a social distance? They've got this covered.
The country is not aiming for 60 percent of the populace to get COVID-19, but you'd be forgiven for thinking so based on how badly the actual plan has been explained.
What the mishandling of my results says about the country's lack of preparedness for the mounting outbreak.
Well, that's just poor sportsmanship.
Pro wrestling is interactive theater, and interactive theater gets a whole lot more awkward when coronavirus has cleared out the entire audience.
In the early 1990s, a tiny Prairie town was swept up in a wave of extraordinary accusations. Thirty years later, the people involved are still haunted by what happened.
Obsessively washing became a way of stealing some control back over my body, making me feel for just a moment like it isn't toxic and polluted.
An idea devised to beat the tuberculosis pandemic 100 years ago could apply to coronavirus.
We also have some questions, but they can wait until after quarantine.
Like me, countless people have been exposed to someone who has or may have the coronavirus. I'm starting to reckon with the staggering implications.
The "Silicon Valley" star gives a tour of his abode where he got ridiculously in shape.
What do fake Eames chairs, extra legroom and $40 scented candles have in common?
Matt Colvin, a Tennessee man, is currently undergoing an investigation for price gouging and stockpiling hand sanitizer. While Colvin has since donated all of these supplies, this hasn't stop people from responding to his actions in, um, creative ways.
Dennis Carroll doesn't mean to sound callous when he says the coronavirus outbreak was predictable. For decades, Carroll has been a leading voice about the threat of zoonotic spillover, the transmission of pathogens from nonhuman animals to us.
How it works, why we need it, and why it's taking so damn long for the US to get people diagnosed.
As a precaution against the coronavirus, the audience for "Big Brother Canada" was suspended — but as the cast is cut off from the real world, they had no idea why.
I think a lot about how Jack and Meg White lied about being brother and sister even though they were actually married.
Urban density does play a role in disease transmission. But rural areas and suburban sprawl aren't necessarily safer spaces to ride out the Covid-19 crisis.
There's been a boom for taller buildings — how do you clear the path for the next supertall skyscraper? The B1M explains the challenging process of taking out a preexisting building.
How the wealthy, powerful, and connected are exploiting the loopholes in our health-care system.
Sports were supposed to calm us, distract us. Will the hiatus lead to a reboot, a cleanse?
