Live Stream Of Time Square Shows How Eerily Empty This Tourist Location Has Become
It's hard to reconcile the image of Time Square right now with how bustling busy it was before.
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
There's something deeply satisfying about the watching the cards fan out and re-organize with solid thunks and thwacks.
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
When you're cooped in a house for too long, this is the kind of internet gems you start to produce.
They say two times a charm.
Getting dog food delivered is certainly convenient, unless someone or something else gets its paws on it first.
"We wanted people who didn't know about 'The Office' and who were watching the Super Bowl to enjoy it. That caused us to think a little differently than we normally would."
These decisive measures can prevent a decade of dislocation and extraordinary levels of deaths.
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.
Back in 2015, the Southern Voice Band gave this small crowd the performance of a lifetime with a spirited cover of "Let's Get It On."
Here's how you might be able to get yours.
For one fleeting moment, the Hélica — a plane without wings and an "unsteerable murder machine" — looked like the future of transportation. Good thing it wasn't.
Of all the uncomfortable scenarios we'd imagined with our coworkers, this is not something we ever imagined happening.
No matter how you look at the numbers, one country stands out from the rest: South Korea.
Why shut down over the coronavirus pandemic when we stay open despite car crashes? President Trump was not the first to draw this analogy, nor was it the first time that he had done so. It is, however, a bad analogy.
How does a $25 edit stack up against edits that cost $100 and $500?
Even Tucker Carlson seemed a bit taken aback by Patrick's argument.
It's not easy to trim down the list of the greatest installments of 'The Office,' but on the show's 15th anniversary, we gave it a shot.
Not sure whether the length of a supermarket cart really constitutes six feet of social distancing.
Denmark's version of ice-age economics goes like this: To discourage mass layoffs, the government will pay employers up to 90 percent of the salaries of workers who go home and don't work.
Remi the raccoon is one years old and apparently she really loves playing in the water.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
The actions of one individual really can have a ripple effect on a larger population.
As the nation slowly goes stir-crazy under the coronavirus shutdown, the content we've been creating has become increasingly crazed.
Jane de Oliveira set out to protect the world's largest rain forest from the corporate interests that are burning it to the ground. Then the armed men showed up.
"What's terrible about COVID-19 is what's great about it," says Madonna. Please, tell us more about what's great about a pandemic!
The people who can least afford to lose their jobs are the ones who'll be hit the fastest and the hardest by the coronavirus recession.
Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC president, Thomas Bach.
Don't halt social distancing. Instead, do it right.
So this is what it's like to fly.
For the most part, people have absorbed that it is critical we all do the right thing during the coronavirus pandemic. But what is the right thing? And how long do we have to do it for?
The pace of change is coming at a breakneck speed while we're all stuck in place.
Hospital officials are warning against home remedies for COVID-19 after a metro Phoenix man died and his wife was hospitalized when they ingested a chemical touted by President Donald Trump as a possible coronavirus treatment.
From "The Right Stuff" to "Hoop Dreams," these aren't just time-wasters, but movies that use their extended running times as weapons.
It's about the Earth and the ocean, not about the stars.
Sometimes when people don't listen, you really have to bring in the chopper to send a message to them.
Trump said it's a "prime candidate," but there are plenty of reasons not to.
The United States needs a safety net now more than ever. Code for America shows how government agencies can meet Americans where they are.
For nearly a decade, Kofie Yeboah had been haunted by a final level he could never defeat. This week, he decided it was finally time to beat it once and for all.
If we were currently allowed to do go outside and house-hunt and the economy weren't so precarious, how many square feet would $500,000 buy you?
The bright side is what traffic experts — and drivers — can learn about improving the commute experience in the future.
Hailed for its early efforts to contain Covid-19, Singapore has recently seen a surge in new coronavirus cases. Still, daily life is surprisingly unaffected.
"We will send the police over. With flamethrowers."
They're putting the average shoplifter to shame by taking paintings and mattresses. How do they get away with it?
At first, Cheyenne Rain was thrilled. She got to return, over and over, to the closest place to Hogwarts she'd ever been. The fantasy didn't last for long.
Chris Cassidy is about to spend six months on the ISS. He knows a thing or two about living in a small space.
Welcome to our brave new world, now please stay six feet away.
We give our genes and our environment all the credit for making us who we are. But random noise during development might be a deciding factor, too.