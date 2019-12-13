Recommended

CAN'T SEE THE FOREST FOR THE TREES

washingtonpost.com

Before the 1930s, Christmas trees typically were cut down on an individual's property or out in the wild. Now, tree farms in all 50 states (yes, Hawaii too) are where most Christmas trees come from, accounting for 98 percent of live Christmas trees brought into homes.

PIZZA ON THE BRAIN

1 digg medium.com

How many pizzas have you eaten in the past 30 days? If you're John Schnatter, the former owner of Papa John's, the answer is a cool 40 pies, according to a recent WDRB interview with the disgraced peddler of mediocre Italian fast-food.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

2 diggs medium.com

In a previous life, I worked for a giant retailer, who beyond its global money-making operations, also did some philanthropy. The billionaire owner of the company liked to use variations on the phrase, "When we do well, we can do good." The priorities there give the game away.

THE EMPIRE STRUCK BACK

1 digg io9.gizmodo.com

The control Disney has on pop culture right now is so enormous it's kind of terrifying. Marvel's superhero movies and "Star Wars" are two of—if not the—biggest franchises in the world.