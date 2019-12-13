Time-Lapse Video Shows What The Night Sky Looks Like With Drastically Different Levels Of Light Pollution
This is what the night sky looks like from Los Angeles to the Great Basin Desert.
Ruiz discussed the controversial Peloton commercial on "The Today Show" — and got a surprise from Ryan Reynolds on set.
We've got plenty of shampoo, conditioner, soap and moisturizer but why don't hotels also provide toothpaste?
Danny DeVito looks back on his 50-year career and reflects on his favorite moments — and he also mentions his love of rum ham.
"Greater Adria" existed hundreds of millions of years ago— here's what we know about it.
We suspect some serious fowl play.
If you're going to go, might as well go out with a bang.
For nearly 30 years, America's four biggest rail companies—which move the majority of the country's coal—have spent millions to deny climate science and block climate policy.
The decade of the 2010s saw the rise of social media and the proliferation of digital tools that allow people to alter photos and videos. Here's what that combination brought us.
This was one Christmas gift we were not expecting to find in the stockings.
"We noticed a man had walked way out onto a corridor jutting from the canyon's edge. He was standing right by the sheer drop. Then, out of nowhere and dicing with death, he just started sprinting around."
Why 'hormesis' is key to your health and longevity
How Luke's final act made the Skywalker Saga's Buddhist themes more explicit.
With all the bad news from 2019, at least these local reporters found a way to have a great time.
RVs range from tiny to spacious, but it's not often that you see a two-story behemoth like the Commander 8×8 by SLRV Expedition Vehicles.
Getting sober was deeply taxing for one stand-up comedian. But managing obsession with food was even more complicated — that is, until they unburdened themselves of shame.
YouTuber styropyro points a million watt laser beam at himself. What could go wrong?
Before the 1930s, Christmas trees typically were cut down on an individual's property or out in the wild. Now, tree farms in all 50 states (yes, Hawaii too) are where most Christmas trees come from, accounting for 98 percent of live Christmas trees brought into homes.
He worked at Greyhound for a decade before appearing on Broadway and in 'The Purple Rose of Cairo,' 'The Cemetery Club' and a Madonna video.
From 17776 to Hawaii 2 to Frog Fractions, href.cool collects the links that defined the weird internet in the past decade.
For the week of December 9th, we have Jameela Jamil's landlord tweet, Silver Kanye and "Marriage Story" memes.
Two miles under a grassy plain in South Africa, pockets of water lie trapped in the rock. Scientists think the pockets might have been isolated from the surrounding environment for 2 billion years. Now, researchers think they may have found things living in this long-sequestered water.
The frosted eyewear, which comes from the aerospace world, keeps a wearer from seeing anything aside from what is directly in front of and below them.
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?
The shoes — which feature carbon plates and springy midsole foam — have become an explosive issue among runners. A new analysis suggests that the advantage these shoes bestow is real — and larger than previously estimated.
With pressure cookers in more and more home kitchens and beloved services like Rancho Gordo's Bean Club dispensing dried heirloom beans, the humble legume is a having a moment.
He really took one — okay, technically two — for the team.
The tale of the man who found a bomb in an Atlanta park in 1996 fits with the director's late-era work as yet another film that revisits a moment in history — albeit with its mind already made up.
That's why people say you shouldn't rock the boat.
Both measures will be voted on by the full House, likely on Wednesday, and come after weeks of damaging testimony against Trump.
How many pizzas have you eaten in the past 30 days? If you're John Schnatter, the former owner of Papa John's, the answer is a cool 40 pies, according to a recent WDRB interview with the disgraced peddler of mediocre Italian fast-food.
For his mother's sake, we really want this to be a lie and not a true story.
Yes, all of them, ranked from worst to best by Rob Sheffield. Settle in and buckle up.
Old ships' logs are giving scientists new insights into the past and future of the earth's changing climate.
The oceans cover around 70% of the Earth's surface. What would the topography of Earth look like then if we drained our planet of all that water?
The console itself looks far more like a PC than we've seen from previous Xbox consoles, and Microsoft's trailer provides a brief glimpse at the new design.
In a previous life, I worked for a giant retailer, who beyond its global money-making operations, also did some philanthropy. The billionaire owner of the company liked to use variations on the phrase, "When we do well, we can do good." The priorities there give the game away.
A 50-inch TV for $300 comes with some trade-offs.
These days, we roll our eyes at Cats. But from the moment it opened, it was a smash.
On a sunny July day in 2018, Alexis Stern learned from police that her murder had apparently been ordered on a website called Camorra Hitmen.
Drawing on ancient Tibetan practices and a very human need for companionship, these people believe they have figured out how to create sentient beings within their own bodies.
Here are our picks for the characters who will stick with us from this decade.
There's a simple, elegant way to making sure all your meatloaf comes out of the can in one piece.
Why some scientists believe the secret to performance enhancement might lie in your next trip to the toilet. (Yes, really.)
Within the next 200 years, scientists believe all of the country's ice giants could disappear. Local geologists and activists hope to change that — starting with a plaque.
The man with no filter is back at it again in January 2020.
In the NulledCast hackers livestream the harassment of Ring camera owners after accessing their devices. Hundreds of people can listen.
The control Disney has on pop culture right now is so enormous it's kind of terrifying. Marvel's superhero movies and "Star Wars" are two of—if not the—biggest franchises in the world.
The comedian explains how he looks at abstract art and how he contextualizes it at the Modern Museum of Art.
When Republicans eventually stop denying climate change, they'll start doing something worse.
Law enforcement has long used DNA testing in police investigations, and consumer genetics testing companies also sell your data to third parties like pharmaceutical companies.
A man in the Netherlands was nearly decapitated by a falling crane.