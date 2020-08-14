Here's An Oddly Satisfying Time Lapse Of A Man Building A Miniature Concrete Bridge
Watch an engineer produce a spectacular tiny bridge.
Watch an engineer produce a spectacular tiny bridge.
You might think 2020 has been pretty bad, but the years 536 A.D. and 1492 were also pretty miserable.
HuffPost's White House correspondent SV Dáte took the president by surprise when he asked, "Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"
Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis recently trolled Kamala Harris for having a voice like Marge Simpson and "The SImpsons" character had something to say about that.
The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer can breathe soul into any song he comes across, and brings us all comfort through these difficult times with an emotional cover of "Titanium."
You can't be too extra as an extra.
Colin Furze devises the ultimate backyard swing that blows all of the conventional ones out of the water.
Although Hawaii has laws meant to preserve disappearing shorelines, beachfront property owners have been able to bypass them. That's what happened at an expansive coastal estate officials say the Obamas will live in.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport underwent durability tests in Moab, Utah and the results are pretty impressive.
Niko fights against all temptation to bark when the dog treat man rings the door bell.
With a company that employs thousands, the country icon is making hard choices, expanding her slate of music, screen and branding projects — and even planning for a world without her.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
From voicing both Ren and Stimpy to Doug Funnie (and even Bugs Bunny from Space Jam), Billy West is an underrated pop culture icon.
Rachel Boudreau made a very keen observation in this video of two very different Labrador Retrievers.
Election Day isn't one day anymore. The 2020 election is shaping up to be a whole "election month" — or even election months.
Is "Project Power," a Netflix movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a worthy addition to the superhero movie genre, or is it a forgettable dud? Here's what the reviews say.
The two-hour corridor from Asheville, North Carolina, to Bluff City, Tennessee, packs eight adventures into 60 miles.
For the first time during the pandemic, the United States saw a downward trend in the number of coronavirus tests conducted each day.
Marine Biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez reviews popular shark movies and fact checks their accuracy.
With nearly 60 percent of hospitality industry workers out of jobs in NYC, many have been forced to turn to a patchwork of food relief to survive
Swedes have long embraced their version of staycations: hemester. Now, COVID-19 travel restrictions and remote working are reshaping the tradition.
People are joining fringe movements in search of meaning. It's one thing to read about it, another to see it.
The US has never had enough coronavirus tests. Now a group of epidemiologists, economists and dreamers is plotting a new strategy to defeat the virus, even before a vaccine is found.
The apology nevertheless fell far short of staffers' demands that the magazine retract and remove the supposedly erudite exploration of 19th century Supreme Court rulings.
If you can't beat 'em, surprise the heck out of 'em.
United Parcel Service and FedEx on Friday shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning states of potentially "significant" delays.
Massachusetts party leaders coached College Democrats ahead of the release of a letter outlining allegations against Alex Morse.
It wasn't just Pets.com and eToys — 20 years ago, a slew of hip-hop and "urban" sites became early casualties of the first dot-com bubble.
The summer program for patriotic teen boys — the subject of an outstanding new documentary — is where I realized what kind of man I never wanted to be.
Five centuries ago, the world's longest rave took place in Strasbourg — a "plague" of dancing that was fatal for some. What caused it? Art, poetry and music of the time can provide some clues.
This week, we've got Kylie Jenner's cameo in the "WAP" music video, Robert Pattinson in the kitchen, "you've changed" and "In the Air Tonight."
Rewatching Francis Ford Coppola's war epic for the first time in over two decades reveals new insights into a flawed but powerful film.
This TikTok has everything we want in a video: a naughty dog, a beach and explosive diarrhea.
The story of how an oversexed, strangely intellectual magazine by a polo shirt brand completed the improbable task of changing the course of sexuality in America's malls, homes and moose-print boxers.
What anti-maskers are thinking during the COVID-19 pandemic — and why it matters to listen.
Internet Explorer is 25, and the antitrust woes Microsoft experienced in the late '90s foreshadow what's happening now.
Both awkward and heart-wrenching at the same time.
Pam Onnen has an extraordinary ability to spell words backwards. S-d-r-a-w-k-c-a-b.
How a shift toward logo modernization in the 1960s ushered in an era of rubber-stamp designs.
TikTok might not be winning over President Trump, but it sure beats its Instagram copycat for making and sharing short videos.
Chess Grandmaster Hammer brags that he will "humiliate" his opponent Master Kingscrusher. But he speaks way too soon.
On April 22, 1981, an Ohio teenager named Randy Kobman skipped school to go to Riverfront Stadium to see the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves. He nearly didn't make it out alive.
Death hoaxes about the celebrity podcaster are a curious constant among his fans.
Goodbyes are for suckers.
The name Terry accounts for >338,000 men and went in and out of vogue at much the same time as Karen.
Across England, the most successful businesses in world football grow ever richer — while long-established community clubs from Bury to Bolton and Wigan slowly die in their shadows. Big capitalists are transforming the sport we love for the worse.
A team of spelunkers explore the Hell Hole in Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz and get a serious case of arachnophobia.
