Tim Robbins Has Some Cheeky Responses To Hearing Negative Reviews Of 'Shawshank Redemption'
Not every review of the 1997 movie was glowing when "Shawshank Redemption" first came out.
How introducing a ranked choice increases voter participation and reduces polarization.
Diane Lane on finding her comedic potential in Frances, binging raw garlic in her go-to taverna between scenes, and her "embarrassing" real-life trip to Cortona.
Docuseries, like HBO's series about NXIVM called "The Vow," are TV's latest prestige offering — but they're not so different from their trashier predecessors.
George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin.)
Within weeks of the gathering that drew nearly half a million bikers, the Dakotas, along with Wyoming, Minnesota and Montana, were leading the nation in new coronavirus infections per capita.
After 20 years with a Mac, I tried 30 days with a PC.
A nightmare situation.
Worse yet, stripping the IRS, DOJ and SEC of their powers has been a completely bipartisan effort.
It... let's just say it would not be good. Here, let's do the math.
Brian Edward Kahrs ingeniously cruises along Clearwater Beach in this DIY contraption.
Researchers are finding clues to autistic behavior — in patients' gut bacteria. Using fecal transplants to improve symptoms have shown promise in preliminary studies.
New York's Andrew Rice explores the future of real estate when the city's office buildings are empty.
A design oversight for the Citigroup Center nearly put 200,000 New Yorkers in danger.
A federal class-action lawsuit accuses New York police of unconstitutionally detaining people in order to run their IDs.
Japanese researchers used a supercomputer to create an animation of how particles spread when sitting at the dinner table.
The rural poverty that created Dolly Parton.
Cory Doctorow's "Little Brother" series has been a young-adult sci-fi bible for teen hacktivists. But with the latest and darkest book in the trilogy, it's all grown up.
An intrepid filmmaker restored old footage of the intersection of Broadway and Exchange Alley looking uptown in Manhattan.
This is the story of the Naushon Island great white shark, as told by those who were there.
Featuring a different side of the Sunshine State and photos of the "Deathmatch Drive-In."
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
This man was sucked into QAnon for two years. Here's how he escaped the virtual cult.
Mika the Ragdoll Cat loves to relax by the koi pond and gently gets kissed by the fish.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
Lauren Southern could spew racist propaganda like no other. But the men around her were better at one thing: trafficking in ugly misogyny.
The sound of her cooking is so satisfying.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
If things don't go Donald Trump's way on Election Day, the President may face more serious matters than how to pack up the West Wing.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
Attacks on Joe Biden's son are missing the mark — while keeping the GOP distracted.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Who stole the cookie from the plastic cup?
The U.S. government collects detailed data on who's dying in which jails around the country - but won't let anyone see it. So, Reuters conducted its own tally of fatalities in America's biggest jails, pinpointing where suicide, botched healthcare and bad jailkeeping are claiming lives in a system with scant oversight.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions.
YouTuber Equalo attempts to power a TI-84 graphical calculator with electricity obtained by potatoes.
Two years after Florida's "forgotten Category Five," researchers are realizing that how we track hurricane damages can exacerbate racial inequality.
It's been quite the week for tweets, and we've rounded up some of our favorites that capture the mood of the moment.
The Czinger 21C was designed by artificial intelligence and made with the assistance of 3D printing.
More than 22 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes.
It's pricey, it's portable, its users need it constantly, and retailers love to buy it at a discount. All of which makes it a perfect product to steal.
This guy pretty much sums up the ubiquitous social media posts of Peloton users.
The state's voter rolls have grown by nearly 2 million since the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013, but polling locations have been cut by almost 10%, with Metro Atlanta hit particularly hard.
The far-right QAnon conspiracy theory — which holds that a cabal of Satan-worshiping, child-trafficking Democrats is plotting to oust President Donald Trump — has grown increasingly mainstream in the GOP base.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees.
In a wild interview, the president's personal attorney made clear he believes he's on a mission to torpedo the Bidens. And he doesn't care who supplied the ammunition.
GQ's Zach Baron reports on the stupendous rise and surprising disappearance of beloved actor Brendan Fraser.
This scene from "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hill" is stressful to watch with its original audio — but this version is almost… peaceful?