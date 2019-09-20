Black friday Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
DIGG PICKS

Nerdy teenagers are always pushing the limits, whether it's trying out new experiments or discovering and learning from history. It's a fun and chaotic time. Here're some gifts for the adolescent nerds in your life that'll make them feel relaxed and guide them through their youthful journey.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x