You'll Swear These Gears Are Moving — But It's Just An Extremely Convincing Optical Illusion
Logically, three interlocking gears would be physically locked in place, but the flashing colors in this illusion don't care about logic.
Logically, three interlocking gears would be physically locked in place, but the flashing colors in this illusion don't care about logic.
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
3Dbotmaker's "Diecast Rally Championship" is a painstaking labor of love of making a racing show with toy cars — including dramatic music and professional announcers.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
While filming a hike out in the hinterlands of Russia, a reindeer comes out of nowhere.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"I probably should've been scared, but I wasn't."
Yale professor Justin Farrell spent five years among the billionaires of Teton County, Wyoming to find out what it's like to be really, really rich.
Logically, three interlocking gears would be physically locked in place, but the flashing colors in this illusion don't care about logic.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
3Dbotmaker's "Diecast Rally Championship" is a painstaking labor of love of making a racing show with toy cars — including dramatic music and professional announcers.
General Motors claims it has a new electric car battery that could be a Tesla killer.
"I don't know what went wrong," a former CDC chief told The Atlantic.
Data visualizer Sara Chodosh from Popular Science created this useful chart which shows which tiny microbes that hand sanitizer is effective against.
It may have been sweetened, heated, filtered, and turned into a fraud — and the entire agricultural system is at risk as a result.
Fashion brands, Deadheads and even cactus purveyors are joining forces with a single mission in mind: make stylish Sanders T-shirts.
Police were seen chasing after a man in a Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader in Wilmington, Delaware.
You don't have to break the bank to get a new desktop — just buy refurbished. We've rounded up some of the top deals on like-new refurbished models.
It's easy to correct facts. It's much harder to correct a worldview that consistently ignores and distorts the role of African Americans and race in our history.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
You fall and you get up. But not if you're a soccer forward. You fall and make sure you still score.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have: the most fascinating ethical debates on film, "I meet someone, we talk, they leave," a failed sociological experiment, and CDC memes.
While filming a hike out in the hinterlands of Russia, a reindeer comes out of nowhere.
Tom Holland attempts to answer pre-recorded questions from children on BBC Radio 1.
The galaxy cluster Ophiuchus was doing just fine until WISEA J171227.81-232210.7 — a black hole several billion times as massive as our sun — burped on it.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
This option to stay near or in these parks (yes, inside the park) has become increasingly common due in large part to Airbnb, where many rentals can be found right there among the nature and wildlife.
A medical worker at a hospital at Dartmouth was told to self-quarantine after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, but instead he went to a party. Now he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Michael Bloomberg spent a lot of money on advertising — but not as much as MSNBC's Brian Williams and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay estimated on the air.
Denise Pickett says, "Being ambitious isn't always about climbing the corporate ladder. Part of being ambitious is taking risks. I don't mean just saying yes — I also mean risks with saying no."
The biggest, best-known companies in the digital economy are getting their users hooked on their products — and undermining the pillars of
America's market economy.
Microwaves use electromagnetic radiation to heat food. How dangerous would it be if you used it with the door open?
Green Bank, West Virginia is home to a telescope so large that it requires near radio silence to operate, a technological restriction that has created a unique kind of modern childhood.
Federal agencies have big contracts with Virginia-based Babel Street. Depending on where you've traveled, your movements may be in the company's data.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Stephen Shore is one of the most iconic and legendary American photographers of all time. His latest book gives new insight into one of his iconic masterpieces.
Public transport, if designed and maintained well, can be a god send.
On a list of its investors, Gavril Yushvaev stood out with his checkered past, which includes being cited in a Spanish government report as an associate of a Russian banker linked to organized crime and money laundering.
The rich get richer, and everyone else seemingly less so. As income inequality continues to be a problem in the United States, what better time to find out who the biggest fat cats in America are — specifically, who are the richest people in your state?
A bull blocked traffic on a roadway in the United Arab Emirates.
Here are five theories.
Mike Dunleavy slashed public services in Alaska under the guise of populism. Now a statewide movement wants to remove him from office.
I was making my way through the stages of hair-loss grief when news broke last month that other users were experiencing issues similar to mine.
Five hours into their trip, Ryan Osmun stepped in a tiny patch of quicksand, but it was enough to completely swallow his leg.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
"What do you want?"
Aerial images reveal impact of outbreak on famous holy sites and capital cities
I'm an illustrator and I have always had a personal goal to draw all 62 US National Parks, but I wanted to find a unique twist for the project.
A convoy of 37 allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) cross the North Atlantic as Nazi U-boats attempt to sink them all. "Greyhound" releases in theaters on June 12.
"I had a bet against one of my good friends, D Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat," the former NBA star explained. "I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, 'Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?' And he said, 'Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.'"
North Korean hackers have been caught stealing huge sums of money from cryptocurrency exchanges to try and bolster the hermit kingdom's crippled economy.
The "SNL" star and frequent tabloid subject explained his upbringing in the comedy circuit, his mental health and the jokes that are difficult to tell.
We trace the intriguing origins of one of the Army's most exotic battle wagons and discern what at least one of them is up to now.
The editors of Smithsonian magazine have just announced the 60 finalists in their 17th annual photo contest, selected from 36,000 entries sent in from 145 countries and territories.
A sheep dog and baby sheep love running around together inside this barn in Austria.