This Would Have Gone Very Badly If It Weren't For The Excavator Operator
That was some lightning-quick reflexes they showed here.
James Corden performs a special version of Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed" in honor of Donald Trump's grandiose return to the White House.
Debate viewers watched interchangeably in horror and delight as a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's hair and stayed there for what felt like an eternity.
"What are you going to tell me next? That the sky is on fire?"
There never will be another Freddie Mercury, but this marionette puppet in Madrid comes awfully close.
Scooby-Doo, there are you.
If smartphone commercials would just say it like it is.
Meeting the man who lives below the frosted tips, and discovering why a little bit of him lives in all of us.
In 2019, President Trump pardoned Army Lieutenant Clint Lorance, who was serving a 20-year sentence for ordering the murder of two Afghan civilians. To Lorance's defenders, the act was long overdue. To members of his platoon, it was a gross miscarriage of justice.
Sometimes you just want wild birds to enjoy the same luxuries in life that we do, you know?
Peterson Rich Office walks us through an idea, developed with the Regional Plan Association, that calls for adaptive reuse and infill on NYCHA campuses.
With a new book and new solo record, indie rock's wise elder talks politics, Wilco's future and where we go when we die.
The story of Rax Roast Beef is a cautionary tale of what not to put in your advertisements.
As a real estate agent, Catherine Pennell is used to taking a lot of phone calls. But since April, her phone has been ringing more often than during a typical year — she's fielding two to three phone calls every day from people looking to move from the mainland US to Hawaii.
The kitchen is a source of so much joy, but also there's a dark side to the culinary world that often goes unmentioned: cursed family recipes.
Permeable concrete is a technology that provides a porous medium for water to drain to the underlying soils. Here's how it works.
How did Roy Harper wind up on Pink Floyd's 1975 hit "Have a Cigar"? The English singer-songwriter tells us the story himself.
McNew is a musician who has served as the bassist for indie rock band Yo La Tengo since their 1992 album "May I Sing With Me." In this interview he discusses childhood, his time in Christmas and the things he's learned from playing cover songs.
Daniel Thrasher comes up with an assortment of delightful musical nonsense.
The "basic" fall aesthetic that was once mocked is making converts of even its most ardent critics.
"They didn't even card me when I came in."
New Orleans may get all the attention, but the US' biggest party was born in Mobile, Alabama. And today, no-one embodies the city's centuries-old spirit of revelry — despite its rocky history better than "Ms Pat."
The world has changed a lot in the last three years.
Rahat Hossain was one of biggest creators on YouTube, until he mysteriously went silent back in 2018. Where did he go?
Mike Postle claims he was the victim of an elaborate online campaign to tar him as a fraud — and he's suing a dozen defendants.
Instagram's size is a high-stakes question right now as the company attracts heightened government scrutiny. We aren't getting transparency into a critical business line because of Facebook's antitrust strategy.
"I was kayaking at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware on October 06, 2020 and a bottlenose dolphin jumped over and onto my kayak, and slapped me in the face with its tail. What fun!"
Theater owners across the country explain how they're going to survive 2020: "It's a darker time now than when theaters were initially closed."
There is almost an otherworldliness to this short 1-minute video of the Ginza District in Tokyo from 60 years ago.
In the mid-1800s, John Henry Pepper was a superstar in science demonstrations. Then he helped usher in a dramatic special effect that left Victorian London awestruck.
The Storm arrived in the bubble as the rare team with a roster fully intact, but the questions for Seattle stretched beyond who would show up, to in what shape they'd show up.
Coding together at the same computer, Jeff Dean and Sanjay Ghemawat changed the course of the company — and the internet.
From a funeral home to a restaurant, in the government and at home with a newborn, the pandemic upended how we live, how we grieve and how we look into the future.
Cooking for NBA players in a bubble can be tricky in terms of logistics.
Tom DeLonge is an extreme example but far from the only singer in the genre to adopt a very particular accent, usually described as sneering, whining, bratty or snotty. But what exactly is the accent?
From Vanilla Ice to Eminem, from rastas to indie heroes, from nerds to Auto-Tuned crooners to poets, white rappers have been many things. So we classified more than 100 different ones to see what we can learn.
Fincher's black-and-white movie "Mank" stars Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter who, along with Orson Welles, wrote "Citizen Kane." "Mank" premieres in theaters and on Netflix on December 4.
In a time when kissing strangers could be dangerous, dating is bound to get weird.
Amateur inventors and app developers may be key to solving the pandemic's many problems.
Yasuhiro Ootori disassembles a brand new PS5 and gives us a first look inside the ingenious design of the gaming console.
Westbrook's generosity is a reminder that tipping well is more important than ever.
Anna Sproul-Latimer shared a wonderful anecdote on Twitter about an encounter she had with a stranger while making a nighttime jaunt through her neighbor's yard.
I have long been in love with email and have fallen even more in love with it now.
"Snape worship would not survive today."
The Action Lab recreates Galileo's "falling bodies" experiment with a coin and a feather.
An unnamed buyer paid a record-breaking sum for the fossil, which was up for auction due to a court resolution between two brothers.
Don't get caught with a dead phone or a dead car battery, keep this power pack in your car, and you'll always be prepared. Better yet, it's 30 percent off today at Amazon.
YouTube channel ARTGER provides a cheeky look at what the inside of a modern-day yurt looks like.
For Tesla customers, accidental "butt-dial" purchases have been at least an occasional problem since January 2020.
A militia group planned to violently depose Michigan's government and abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the FBI said in a federal affidavit filed Thursday.
John Cusack revisits some of his most famous roles, and gives a very poignant anecdote about how Jack Black was convinced to take the role in "High Fidelity."