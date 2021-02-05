This Wooden Tea Box Being Constructed In Stop Motion Animation Is Oddly Satisfying To Watch
Here's a mesmerizing stop motion animation of a tea box getting put together from scratch.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here's a mesmerizing stop motion animation of a tea box getting put together from scratch.
A Dodge Challenger attempts to overtake a Tesla Model 3 and quickly rear ends an unfortunate Honda.
Here's a short documentary about the most dangerous farts on earth and how flatulent goats set off a plane's smoke alarm.
This cat is not the sharpest crayon in the box but we here at Digg acknowledge cats' failings while endeavoring not to belittle them.
Car expert Sandy Munroe once described the early design of a Tesla Model 3 as a knockoff of a 1990s Kia. Elon Musk sits down with him to discuss how they fixed these design issues.
Why is it that the dialogue is often intelligible in recent Christopher Nolan movies?
Trevor Mahlmann caught a rare glimpse of the SpaceX Falcon 9 flying in front of the moon.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week's characters also include a political reporter with an ill-advised hot take about AOC, a celebrity raconteur who didn't read the room and more.
Most of America is unvaccinated. Currently, Idaho has administered the first dose to the lowest percentage of its population — just 6% — out of all 50 states.
Hooters, the wings restaurant with scantily-clad women, is thought to be primarily a men's hangout, but the wait staff is trained on what to do if a couple pays a visit.
A few weeks before the election, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan infiltrated a gathering of QAnon followers and the infamous QAnon Shaman was there in full costume.
Hypebeast Crocs shipping later this month for $120.
If you don't speak fluent QAnon, you might have missed a few things.
Burgers Almighty in South Korea gives its own interpretation of the American Cheeseburger experience.
The creators share the story of the most hated, beloved, horrifying, endearing Super Bowl commercial ever.
It's the same underlying process behind the coffee ring effect and wine tears.
A boomer reacts to a restaurant being close to closing very differently than Gen Z.
Security cameras. License plate readers. Smartphone trackers. Drones. We're being watched 24/7. What happens when all those data streams fuse into one?
Urinary tract infections are extremely common in women, and often develop during sex. Here's what men should know about UTIs and how to help.
Here's a mesmerizing stop motion animation of a tea box getting put together from scratch.
Veteran and respected actor had a career stretching back to the 1950s, but won his Oscar for best supporting actor for "Beginners" in 2011.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction. Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
Sorry, "The Great Gatsby." You are overrated and you know it.
We watched and analyzed 233 Super Bowl ads from the 10 brands that aired the most spots in all 21 Super Bowls this century, according to superbowl-ads.com.
Senator Rand Paul gets shamed for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor.
The new year kicked off with what will likely be the most bizarre celebrity story of 2021: Armie Hammer began trending online for being a cannibal.
Treat your feet to some rest and relaxation whenever you feel like it with this heated, bubbling massager.
When you're spending $5.5 million for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl, every second counts — nearly $200,000 a second, as a matter of fact. But at least two companies appeared to have used the same stock footage in their ads.
Much as small mammals outlived the dinosaur extinction, this rodent beat the odds when Pinatubo blew its top in the Philippines in 1991.
Millennials and Gen Zers find themselves more divided than ever these days as demonstrated in this sketch by Brent Pella.
For 40 years, an original Salvador Dalí painting went unnoticed inside New York City's massive jail complex. Then a gang of thieves decided it might be worth something.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart Joint Base Andrews on Friday.
Just because you have the key doesn't mean you can get in.
Tiktok teenagers have started enhancing their under eye bags with brown makeup. The Cut staff discuss whether this is a trend they can get behind, or if Gen-Z has finally gone too far.
Governor Roy Cooper's winning streak in North Carolina may be hard for purple- or red-state leaders to replicate.
The magic of movie makeup can transform the perennially ageless Keanu Reeves into a haggard old man.
Counterfeit energy drinks were lightning in a bottle for Adriana and Joseph Shayota, netting them a million dollars a month until the feds closed in. But they had one chance to clear their name: President Donald Trump.
Across US public lands thousands of people are taking to van life, as featured in the Oscar-tipped film "Nomadland."
Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the sports star everyone loves to hate, reads his biggest hater's tweets.
A couple weeks ago, most people hadn't ever heard of WallStreetBets, the edgelord Reddit hangout for renegade investors and amatuer traders. Now it's blown up to over 8.5 million users, and a war has broken out between the old mods and the new for control over the community and its future.
A Chinese social media disinformation campaign focused on showing the world the deteriorating state of American democracy.
This could have gone horribly.
The internet rewired our brains. He predicted it would.
Also featuring high school starter packs, spinach can email now and me showing my wife.
The Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting gets tense when Jackie Weaver kicks the chairman, Brian Tolver, out of the meeting.
This afternoon in Slack, our work chatroom, Patrick shared a cute little viral video, as we do from time to time. None of us were prepared for what happened next.
Our new calculator shows how long it will take states and countries to vaccinate 75% of their populations
Even kids know that this is questionable behavior.
The Apple car, if there is one, could be on the road by 2024.
Feeling homesick? These candles are formulated specifically to remind you of your state of origin — even if it's New Jersey.
Ben Yu got rich off Bitcoin, so why is he living in a recreation vehicle? Here's his interesting life story.
Between smartphones, the internet, and massive databases, fictional detectives have it pretty easy these days. But movies set in the late 20th century gain a big, suspenseful advantage by their lack of ready communication.
If you're celebrating a 50th birthday or anniversary this year, you're in excellent company. From the first e-mail to McDonald's Quarter Pounder, 1971 was a year full of change.
It's hard to see who is looking at whom on Zoom, but a yawn might be helpful for those who are curious.