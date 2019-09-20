This Woman Playing 'What A Wonderful World' For Ukrainian Refugees At Lviv Station Is The Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today
A woman serenaded refugees at the Lviv Railway Station with a piano rendition of "What A Wonderful World."
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have fled from affected regions.
