This Woman Broke The World Record For Most Words Spelled Backwards In One Minute, And It Will Blow Your Mind
Pam Onnen has an extraordinary ability to spell words backwards. S-d-r-a-w-k-c-a-b.
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
You might think 2020 has been pretty bad, but the years 536 A.D. and 1492 were also pretty miserable.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
Huffington Post's White House correspondent SV Dáte took the president by surprise when he asked "Mr President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
Here's the moment the famous Grain Elevator in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan came crashing down.
This week, we've got Kylie Jenner's cameo in the "WAP" music video, Robert Pattinson in the kitchen, "you've changed" and "In the Air Tonight."
What anti-maskers are thinking during the COVID-19 pandemic — and why it matters to listen.
This TikTok has everything we want in a video: a naughty dog, a beach and explosive diarrhea.
Death hoaxes about the celebrity podcaster are a curious constant among his fans.
On April 22, 1981, an Ohio teenager named Randy Kobman skipped school to go to Riverfront Stadium to see the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves. He nearly didn't make it out alive.
"It's like saying the word 'trillion' almost a hundred times."
The name Terry accounts for >338,000 men and went in and out of vogue at much the same time as Karen.
If you can't beat 'em, surprise the heck out of 'em.
Polished, soft-spoken and a self-styled moderate, Jared Kushner has become his father-in-law's most dangerous enabler.
"As time passed I saw it as more of a funny situation... I guess I can laugh about it now."
You can't be too extra as an extra.
"It was super easy actually," he says, "which was the scary part."
Both awkward and heart-wrenching at the same time.
A group of ecologists and biologists say the world's ticks, leeches, and tapeworms need love and conservation, too. Now they've got a 12-point plan.
Behind the friendship was a more complicated relationship, which now drives the former vice president to prove his partner wrong.
Chess Grandmaster Hammer brags that he will "humiliate" his opponent Master Kingscrusher. But he speaks way too soon.
In cities around the world, construction covers depicting the historic building underneath abound. And they're a lot harder to make than you'd think.
Goodbyes are for suckers.
Fornite has been banned from both the Apple and Google app stores. But what does 1984 have to do with it?
A team of spelunkers explore the Hell Hole in Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz and get a serious case of arachnophobia.
A woman who comes from a family with dynastic wealth explains what it really feels like to profit from a profoundly unfair system.
And all your other most pressing questions for adult film legend Tasha Reign.
A playful seal gave a show to onlookers in Melbourne, Australia.
An editing battle got ugly this week — and it's a sign of what's to come.
The presence of videos and images altered with artificial intelligence are nearly doubling every six months. But the problem might be more than meets the eye.
A homeowner in Lake Tahoe heard some noises coming from their backyard and had the most delightful surprise.
New emails detail drained ponds, salvaged fish and a tense relationship with the Department of Homeland Security.
"Being John Malkovich" — the brainchild of writer Charlie Kaufman and director Spike Jonze — is still one of the great modern American films. However, what it meant to me at the time of release is not what it means to me now.
Access to organ transplants is harder than ever in the United States. How did it get this bad?
Travis Kalanick is throwing (outdoor) parties, private-jet owners are hopping from safe zone to safe zone, and dinner party hosts are administering 15-minute COVID-19 rapid tests — all business as usual. "Coronavirus is a poor person's virus," says one source.
Records obtained by BuzzFeed News show agents monitored protesters' social media and braced for battle.
There are a zillion reasons why I have been mourning the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen. The one that hurts most is that the slow, drawn-out death of one of the most joyful YouTube channels on the internet could have easily been prevented.
Two documentaries, "Big Fur" and "Stuffed," set out to show that this sticky-fingered branch of natural history is full of beauty and wonder. Do they succeed? Our reviewer, who knows a lot more about the subject than he ought to, says yes.
YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss went on Wish to see how good are the cheapest tech products he could find on the site, including a $1 tablet.
Twenty years after her moment in the Hollywood spotlight, the famed water-safety activist has not slowed down.
If Hans Hildenbrand's photographs look staged, it's because they were, "not for reasons of propaganda, but rather because the film he was working with wasn't sensitive enough to capture movement."
The Budget Boyz sweded the trailer for the 2000s action film with a lot of creativity and barely any budget.
PowerPoint activism is everywhere on Instagram. Why do these posts look so familiar?
Good thing nobody's predicting a huge surge in mail any time soon.
Make sure you look both ways, twice, before turning onto the road.
You already know Harriet Tubman — here are nine other heroes who smuggled fugitives to freedom on the Underground Railroad.
These linguistic mash-ups are at high risk of extinction. The race to save them is a matter of time, with more at stake than words.
The renditions we least expect are sometimes the best ones.
