This 'VTOL VR' Combat Flight Simulator Is Astoundingly Realistic
OperatorDrewski gives a tour of this stunningly immersive VR game that puts you in the pilot's seat of a military jet.
Magnus Midtbø, a retired competitive rock climber, decided to give the USA Navy Seals fitness test a shot.
Josh from Let's Game It Out found a hilarious way to nuke the planet-colonizing game Astroneer. Watch until the end.
Here's a Rube Goldberg Machine puzzle that will leave you scratching your head.
"I'm here doing this interview because a bunch of federal agents beat me up because I wanted to talk to them about not honoring their oath to the Constitution," explained Chris David.
The top tech CEOs testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and it was a bit of a sh*t show.
TEKOI once served a vital military purpose for the United States. CGP Grey explores the abandoned site and explains the rise and fall of the military installation in Grantsville, Utah.
This week, we've got more movies should end with a Rage against the Machine sing, The Last Great American Dynasty, "I have a joke" and "12-year-old me realizing I'm gay."
This spring, a team working under the president's son-in-law produced a plan for an aggressive, coordinated national COVID-19 response that could have brought the pandemic under control. So why did the White House spike it in favor of a shambolic 50-state response?
What would happen if you photocopied a flashlight that was on?
The boozy come-on was the most annoying pick-up line of the pre-pandemic age. Now it's in hell where it belongs.
Unintended "butterfly effect"-style consequences of time travel might be a juicy problem in science fiction, but physicists now have reason to believe in a quantum landscape, tweaking history in this way shouldn't be a major problem.
If you rearrange the titles in the trilogies, it makes so much more sense.
The 47 documents include a deposition given by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the draft of a memoir she was writing about her experiences inside the sex-trafficking ring and previously unseen email exchanges between Maxwell and Epstein.
Vince Carter has had numerous memorable moments throughout his NBA career. We talked to former coaches and teammates about their favorite Vince Carter stories.
Before he slammed mail-in voting and proposed delaying the election over alleged fraud concerns, Donald Trump demonstrated the difficulty of in-person voting during an interview with "Access Hollywood."
The citizen scientists, associated with Harvard University, have been testing the vaccine on themselves.
"He, as much as anyone in our history, brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideals."
We didn't know how good we had it back in summer 2003.
Ex-employees said one executive producer "had a reputation for being handsy with women," and that another solicited oral sex at a work party.
Alex Melton gives the pop punk banger a country music makeover.
Wouter van der Veen, scientific director of the Institut van Gogh, noticed a striking resemblance between van Gogh's "Tree Roots" (1890) and a postcard from Auvers-sur-Oise, where the painter took his life.
The small city of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been extremely lucky in this recession. While the rest of America grapples with historically high unemployment, Owensboro's job market has emerged relatively unscathed.
Donald Trump boasts that no other nation has tested more people for the coronavirus than the United States. However, it's going to take more than widespread testing to assuage the pandemic.
It's been a very hot summer in much of the US, so we've been weighing out the best options for exercising indoors. This well-liked treadmill allows you to stick to your routine while enjoying that sweet, sweet indoor climate control.
It was a nice surprise, but getting that surprise out of the garage is another matter entirely.
Sixteen-year-old William Haymon has spent more than 500 days in an adult jail in rural Lexington, Mississippi. There are no state rules governing how long a person can be incarcerated without being formally charged with a crime.
Whales come check out humans serenading them on a boat off the coast of Trinity Bright, Newfoundland.
Trees planted in the middle of a fairway are a contentious design feature. Are they unfair? One muni in Minnesota shows both sides of the debate.
Though I'd intended Pandemic University to be a two-month "pop-up," it took on a life of its own.
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers technically has the power to shut down the internet, or, conversely. turn it back on again. How would they go about doing that?
A quiet Indiana city declared a holiday to celebrate its founder. In the age of Trump, nothing is ever that simple.
The sound of a punch really carries through without the screaming of fans.
There is more and more evidence of China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
It is a story that leaps straight out of a 20th century playbook of Latin American conspiracies.
This is not the cover we were expecting, but it's the cover we need.
Inside the movement to launch a human challenge trial for COVID-19
The broadcasting icon's fake interview with a Russian journalist went viral on social media, spread by accounts tied to China's government.
Shows like "Indian Matchmaking" and "Family Karma" are entertaining, but when will South Asian people get reality TV that doesn't depict our culture as being a drag?
These are the countries that US citizens can travel to and the restrictions they will face when they get there.
Here's every runner you'll meet on the road, from the prancers to the Tom Cruises and the Phoebe Buffays.
A new film traces the "Scream" star's journey from acting prodigy to indie-circuit fighter. Could his career rise from the canvas?
Online sleuthing and deductive reasoning identifies what appears to be the only existent portrait painted of the celebrated scientist during his lifetime.
Loftus Hall holds tales of Satan, colonialism and getting stood up by the Queen.
They've come from the future for two reasons: to save us from ourselves, and to make YouTube confessionals.
A hilarious inventor builds a trash can that helps him to recycle more.
In an excerpt from "The Beauty in Breaking," ER physician Michele Harper details the ways law enforcement tries to force physical exams without consent — and how medical systems are often complicit.
Commercial software was not just the wasteland of in-store rip-offs and mailed physical media Cook describes.
Ross McSweeney created a wondrous contraption that simulates a boat out on the ocean.
The science-defying need to release "Tenet" in the US this summer appears to miss the lessons of Christopher Nolan's earlier film, "Interstellar."
