This Video Of Teenage Metalheads Shopping At A Record Store In 1989 Feels Like A Relic Of A Lost Civilization
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
These techniques could prevent people from contracting secondary pneumonia which could be detrimental to their health.
"When Trump likes something that much, it's an immediate red flag."
It took him 15 hours to expose the crab hidden in the stone, but the whole process was worth it.
Dixie the fox is a cinematographer first, a pilferer second.
Do not try this at your own lake.
Seeing a walrus whistle like a human really drives home just how weird looking — and strangely like humans — walruses are.
Even if you've never heard of Clearview, you likely have an online presence which means you're probably in its database.
With many stuck at home during the pandemic, Americans have been spending more of their lives online. This is how our habits have changed.
When Hoda Kotb set out to interview Morgan about how he and his family was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she probably wasn't expecting this answer to be this steamy and… weird?
When speaking about Captain Brett E. Crozier, President Donald Trump said, "The captain should not have written a letter. He didn't need to be Ernest Hemingway."
Look, we get it. The central premise of this article sounds absurd. But we all need this.
Grammy-winning singer who combined literary genius with a common touch succumbs to coronavirus complications.
Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals — how does it fare against a hydraulic press?
How did a mother of 10 and a Plano cop wind up pushing pills in one of America's richest communities?
The 15-person ranking is entertaining the nation's technorati who are eagerly browsing the list, debating its selections and staring at it in bemused horror.
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck and a host of other stars appear in this 2009 romantic comedy, which we're revisiting on Netflix.
Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos told voters it was "incredibly safe" to go vote. His message, however, was somewhat undercut by his outfit.
Things aren't going so well for the owner of this highly-modified Porsche Carrera GT.
A woman waiting in line at the drive-thru caught a hilariously anxious Siberian Husky howl for its puppuccino out the window.
History shows that past pandemics have reshaped societies in profound ways.
Here's a chart that shows how the increase of average hourly wages compares to the increases in goods and services such as healthcare, tuition and housing.
The Einstellung Effect is a cognitive bias and it occurs when previous experiences hinder us from finding a better solution to problems.
It took only 10 days for signs that the approach here — "elimination" rather than the "containment" goal of the United States and other Western countries — is working.
How a confrontation in one of the nation's Coronavirus hotspots illustrates a troubling national trend.
All you need is some string, a box and a think-outside-the-box mentality.
Netflix's "Tiger King" is the apotheosis of extreme storytelling: the more unfathomable and ethically dubious, the better.
The pros of living next to a national park? Easy access to nature, a chance to see wildlife up close, etc. The cons? When that wildlife wanders out of the park's front gate and nearly runs you over.
"You should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question."
There are more than 150 confirmed moons in our solar system — we ranked 'em all.
In 2004, Britney Spears said she was working on an album called Original Doll, but her label denied its existence. The search for Britney's "lost album," and the freedom that still eludes her.
A set of photos from 1966 has left Mustang experts reeling over what this two-seater concept might be.
The justices are forcing citizens to choose between voting and staying safe from the coronavirus. This fall's election could be no different.
Canadian outdoor recreationalist Greg Ovens demonstrates a curious method for hooking trout.
There is a superior way to motivate kids and make them feel proud about their accomplishments.
The LiveWire is the legendary motorcycle maker's first electric bike, and it does not mess around.
Does time really flow? New clues come from a century-old approach to math.
The actor called out bingo numbers during a virtual bingo night for elder shut-ins.
This is what a country a month into lockdown looks like: desperate, hungry and scared.
According to the data, more than half of workers in the US earn less than $50,000 a year.
An upcoming Investigation Discovery series says it will show "the investigation you didn't get to see" in Tiger King.
The Event Horizon Telescope is back with a visual of a jet of material being shot out by a supermassive black hole 5 billion light years away from Earth.
The technology of canal locks is ancient yet ingenious, and it's especially demonstrable in the design of the Panama Canal.
"Before every pandemic of the last 150 years, there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the Earth."
The far north western corner of the continental US was hit early and hard. But the region now appears to be successfully climbing its way out of the epidemic
"While in quarantine for Covid-19, my boyfriend and I got bored and started making popping noises directed at our cat, Salvador."
A source gave us the scoop about the Universal bomb's elusive "butthole cut" — and how an allegedly tyrannical Tom Hooper made the production "almost slavery" for its VFX crew.
Pro driver Robb Holland breaks down exactly what he spent to build a quarantine sim-racing rig.
Produced by the Russo brothers, "Extraction" will be available on Netflix on April 24.