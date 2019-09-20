This Video Of Newfoundland Puppies Playing Tug-Of-War Is Too Precious For Words
All we need is a few Newfoundland puppies playing tug-of-war with a towel and it's enough to keep us enthralled all day.
Although it's been roughly eight years since then, Raeden Greer told The Daily Beast the incident has always weighed heavily on her.
Watch as the 90-year-old "Star Trek" star is boldly going where no old person has gone before.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Bill Burr is completely fascinated by this bananas Bel Air mega-mansion.
Long days and low pay already hurt service-sector workers. But since the pandemic, angry customers and staff shortages have made things even harder.
Spoiler alert for "Squid Game" as this trailer breaks down every plot point, kill, and reference.
Generations of gym teachers can't be wrong, can they?
El Salvador has mined 0.00599179 bitcoin, or about $269, with power harnessed from a volcano, in a first for the country.
A guy makes a very ill-advised decision to pet a warthog.
The totalitarian kingdom has some flex over some countries in South Asia.
Bootstrapping is hard, but it works.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Better luck next time, bear.
Kosilla went from the New York Stock Exchange to a car wash in Westchester. Today, he's got nearly two million YouTube subscribers and his own line of high-end detailing products.
If Disney+ is seriously giving us a scene-for-scene remake of "Home Alone," we'd much rather watch Charlie Day screaming from the aftershave than that "Jojo Rabbit" kid.
A day in the most universally derided neighborhood in all of San Francisco.
Denis Villeneuve has made the genre his own, marrying blockbuster scale and arthouse sensibility, writes Stephen Kelly.
Donovan Mitchell knew what was coming but still couldn't contain his laughter.
Splurging on some nice soap with shea butter simply isn't that expensive, so it's absolutely worth doing. Your skin will thank us later.
A chronicle of a slow-motion climate disaster that became one of Oregon's deadliest calamities.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
How does he get power and what does he do for food?
Netflix's Squid Game has gained immense popularity and is still in talks among viewers. Right from Halloween costumes to real-life replicas of reel life Squid Game, the craze is unreal.
Not only will this hoodie hold up in rain and snow, the graphene and ruco-therm material tag-team here keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
From the time he feels most at peace to what it looked like for him to transition into acting, learn more about Dwayne Johnson.
Read what Prudie had to say in part one of this week's live chat.
Now that it's truly feeling like fall, anything that isn't flannel might as well not be in our closets.
"If he can replace the administrative functionaries with ideologues, he's removed almost all of the guard rails that stopped this present one."
Online sleuth @ThatDaneshGuy reports anti-vax TikTokers to their employers and the authorities. Now he has a target on his back.
The whole family can gather around and play these games for fun, for competition or because you really love video games.
Great, now we won't be able to ever use a public restroom again in peace.
The death of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing in early September while on a road trip with her fiancé, has been ruled a homicide by strangulation.
They all look luxurious. And we can afford none of them.
A cruise line scandal, congressional hearings and a son publicly stabbing his father in the back — the Roys' mess is enough to make longtime public relations professionals shudder.
The car, which Charles said he's driven for more than 50 years, underwent a conversion in 2008 to change its fuel source to bioethanol made from wine and cheese.
Jamie Costa impressively captures the larger-than-life mannerisms of Robin Williams.
Even after a life-changing diagnosis, I can still experience the thrill of adventure.
Jalopnik asked readers which cars were the bane of automotive existence: "As you look back through the automotive history books, what other vehicles do you wish never made it onto their pages?" And they delivered.
This hilariously profane Australian ad might make the strongest case for taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.
From "What We Do in the Shadows" to "Sesame Street," here are some of the least scary vampires in television, film and literature.
The system for testing drugs in the US relies on contractors adhering to strict guidelines. But one of them chose profits over protocols.
The trailer for "Home Sweet Home Alone," a so-called "reimagining" of the Home Alone franchise, just dropped and it feels more like a scene-for-scene remake. The film is coming exclusively to Disney+ on Nov. 12. And, don't tell us we didn't warn you.
From the inventor who disappeared along with the lighthouse he designed to the daredevil whose contraptions vaulted him to fame then cut his life short, these are the sad stories of inventors killed by their own inventions.
She delivers every line like she's trying to pass an acting class, but how else can you describe the onscreen presence of Jessica Chastain?
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the NBA allowed players to just substitute in and out of the game whenever they wanted? Well, it turns out they don't want you wondering about that and even if LeBron James tries to do that, it ain't gonna fly.
Redditor u/SauloJr quizzed the r/AskReddit community about the most useful unknown websites that they wished more people knew about, and netizens enthusiastically offered some of their favorite lesser-known fruits of the web.
"I wasn't important. I was an asshole." It's just one of the lessons in this exclusive excerpt from the Defector columnist's new memoir, The Night the Lights Went Out.