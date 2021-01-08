This Video Of An Elephant Scratching Its Butt With Mud Is Pure Delight
It's not every day that you see a big elephant bull sit down and satisfy an itch.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power."
Just because they both come from California does not mean they'll get along.
The amount of exasperation conveyed in the simple word "What?" is spot-on.
It may look cute, but don't understand the strength of a beaver's jaw and teeth.
My knees are no longer reliable on very long walks. The last album I purchased the day it was released was "Hail to the Thief." I am 38, and I am now on the young side of old.
The president's preferred megaphone is gone.
What can we say? The heart wants what the heart wants.
In Stanley Milgram's notorious study of obedience, people believed they were giving shocks to others. But did their compliance say much about the Nazis?
This week's main characters include a man offended by a tampon, a hot dog enthusiast, a US Senator getting more blame for the Capitol riot than Trump and more.
Miya Ponsetto speaks with Gayle King about her altercation with a 14-year-old Black teen that went viral.
The Washington Post obtained video showing the chaotic moments before 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot as rioters rushed toward the Speaker's Lobby.
Representatives David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu are planning to introduce the article of impeachment on Monday.
The South Carolina Senator was taunted by pro-Trump supporters at Reagan National Airport on Friday.
Authorities are more than twice as likely to break up a left-wing protest than a right-wing protest.
A roundtable conversation on everything from tube sites to exploitation to where to find "the farmer's market" of porn.
"You can almost taste the typeface."
"The landslide in the video is actually the second one I had encountered on my journey."
The man photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during Wednesday's riots in the US Capitol has been arrested and charged with three federal counts, including theft of public property, federal officials said Friday.
Now that Democrats have won the Senate, there's a better way to spend that money.
It's not bad until you start to think about the context more.
We want our stars to be just like us, but ultimately, we want them to be themselves even more.
A day after George Clooney, Laura Dern, and Charlie Sheen arrived, my producing partner Joe Proctor made an official announcement, that there is no money to make "Grizzly II: Revenge."
This impressionist demonstrates how she can impersonate nearly any celebrity with the shape of her mouth.
"Malcolm & Marie" will be released on Netflix on February 5.
Flown by angry mobs at the US Capitol on Wednesday, the Gadsden flag has become a symbol of intolerance and hate. But the design hides some important complexities.
The workout-from-home era has us strength training on feel. That might not be such a bad thing.
Stand up comedian Gus Constantellis recalls the time New Yorkers reacted to a subway passenger coughing one time too many during pre-COVID-19 times.
"The more we dug, the more disturbing it all became."
After 25 years, C25K still runs the show when it comes to cardio programs — thanks to these diehards, who say the app changed their lives.
Associated Press photographer John Minchillo was violently manhandled by pro-Trump rioters in Washington DC after someone said he was part of Antifa.
Over the past two years, astronomers have rewritten the history of our galaxy.
This week, we've got men will literally do anything instead of going to therapy, Bean Dad, and more.
A dog tries to steal a treat from his brother and gets called out by his owner.
Last summer, I found out that my late uncle Holger was in the Stasi — East Germany's notorious secret police agency.
All I found was a barbecue grill.
The late night host was incredulous that despite vast evidence to the contrary, some Republicans claimed Antifa was responsible for the attack on the Capitol building.
Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell was sued for defamation by the voting-machine company she repeatedly placed at the center of a vast and unfounded election conspiracy that she claimed switched votes to favor President-elect Joe Biden.
The Chrysler brand might not be long for this world, Tesla is set for even bigger stock market gains, and dealers might be obsolete.
Morty is caught red handed stealing treats from his owner.
Wednesday was supposed to be a busy, historic day on Capitol Hill, but it quickly turned into something entirely different when a mob struck and the Senate was evacuated. AP's Andrew Taylor and other reporters were spirited away along with senators for safety for a few hours. This is his inside account of the day of turmoil.
A new paper asks which exoplanets could find Earth. Such worlds could be targets for SETI searches.
This is how you keep a marriage fresh — by sneakily pranking your partner in public.
Many people want a pandemic baby, but some sperm banks are running low. So women are joining unregulated Facebook groups to find willing donors, no middleman required.
Some clients want it all — lobster, caviar, Cristal and Dom Perignon. Others? A 33-pound turkey sourced from Dubai.
From Baby Boomers to Gen Z'ers, here's how different generations react to a wrong food order.
The closed-door ceremony came less than a day after Trump's supporters broke into and vandalized the US Capitol.
It's a feature present on some Android phones, but turned to 11.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan interviewed Donald Trump supporters in Washington DC, and many remained steadfast in their belief that the election was stolen.