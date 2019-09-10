Recommended

TAKE OFF, EH
"You’ve seen no-name macaroni and cheese and generic dog food — this is generic beer," Kevin Tibbles, a reporter for Canadian news station The National, said in an April 1992 television segment. The beer, brewed by Drummond Brewery in Red Deer, Alberta, was “simply called, 'Beer Beer.'"
NOT DOOMED YET
You can officially play the original "Doom" on almost every post-1993 console, and thanks to intrepid hackers around the world you can unofficially play it on practically anything with a processor. But that's not the case for 1997's "Doom 64," which has only ever been officially available on the Nintendo 64.