This Video Of A Lion Climbing A Tree To Steal Kill From A Leopard Is Bonkers
Here's what $100,000 gets you in Brooklyn.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It seems easy at first glance, but interpretations of this equation has varied.
Your feet have a lot of little muscles that help support your arches, help you balance, move your toes and more. Here are ways to give them a little attention after what's been for many a very sedentary year.
"On my first date after I was diagnosed, he asked why I didn't want to try his smoothie, and I thought, 'Oh, no—here it goes.'"
When in doubt, always try LinkedIn.
Overwork culture is thriving; we think of long hours and constant exhaustion as a marker of success. Given what we know about burnout, why do we do give in?
Twenty years ago, Heath Ledger flexed his leading-man talents in an absurd-yet-fun action movie about medieval jousting. But the real takeaway was the friendships he made along the way with Paul Bettany, Mark Addy and Alan Tudyk.
The A24 fantasy film starring Dev Patel comes out July 30.
Pet adoptions have spiked during the pandemic. Now is the time to change outdoor dog culture for the benefit of people, public lands, wildlife and the dogs themselves.
Humanity has sent spacecraft and landers to the Red Planet since the space age began. Now, we know which microbes might have survived the trip, says geneticist Christopher Mason.
Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, spotlighted in a 2017 documentary "The Problem With Apu," has been critiqued as a racist caricature. What do Indians think of this character?
Under a highway, beautiful structures offer food, healthcare, showers and a free "store" — as well as a strong sense of community.
Luca Stricagnoli proves that classical music sounds even more magical on a banjo.
An Egyptian mummy that, for decades, had been thought to be the remains of an ancient male priest had something unusual in its pelvis area.
Calorie counting may not necessarily lead to weight loss for everyone, because our bodies consume and burn energy in different ways.
It was apparently a tough landing as the runway was only 800 meters long.
Buying a flipped house can come with unforeseen complications, especially if the renovations were hastily done. Here are the things you should do before you commit to buying a flipped house.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It could be a result of a video compression algorithm glitch, but we prefer to think his face was actually attacked by static bees.
In the age of Amazon and e-books, these bookstores have faced more challenges than ever, but many have been able to persevere and remain treasured parts of their communities
First of all, getting a license in Europe is a much more involved process than it is in the United States.
"I think this was a story where life is stranger than fiction," says the author of the book that inspired the film.
"Monopolies tend to have a lot of control, not just over consumers, but also over politics."
Need to split water into two? No problem, just grab a superhydrophobic knife.
We met on Reddit last year at the start of the pandemic.
The April jobs report is fueling concern in some circles over a $300 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits. Its true effect is hard to judge, however.
"Well, that puts an end to my tarpon fishing."
Daily shots are plummeting. Is it the FDA's fault, or the inevitable result of America's stubbornly high vaccine resistance?
A new study questions that figure, known as Dunbar's number. The Oxford professor for whom it is named, Robin Dunbar, dismissed the findings as "absolutely bonkers."
On April 22, two police officers were allegedly in a drag race that ended with one of the cruisers accidentally crashing into the other and wrecking a fence.
While Republicans cling to their trickle-down delusions, the president is reviving a philosophy of growth that the party hasn't embraced since LBJ.
Shopify employees were upset by the handling of several incidents related to race at the height of racial-justice protests last summer.
Former Obama speechwriter David Litt turned the tables on Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty during an interview on Monday that was supposed to be about Elon Musk's hosting of "SNL."
This skill will help you "see" in the dark.
After reuniting in L.A., Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted off to Montana for a weeklong couple's vacation. Read on for the details on their getaway.
"I am empowering you to take ownership of this."
Discover new places and improve your geography knowledge with GeoGuessr, City Guesser and more.
One of the hardest climate puzzles to solve is how to cut greenhouse gases from airplanes. In Europe, policymakers may have a solution: get people to take the train instead.
The demographics data looks different in each state. These are the top 10 states that have the highest percentage of white people.
The two members of Congress may not have much power on the Hill, but they get celebrity treatment from Trump supporters.
Oddly enough, the difference lies in what the manager does — not the employee.
This Tibetan Mastiff seems more like a cuddly bear than a dog.