In two late-night Venmo transactions in May 2018, Rep. Matt Gaetz sent his friend, the accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, $900. The next morning, over the course of eight minutes, Greenberg used the same app to send three young women varying sums of money. In total, the transactions amounted to $900.
Although some are crying foul at the notion of COVID-19 vaccine passports, similar "passports" were required at various times and places during the 19th and 20th centuries as the US sought to eradicate smallpox.
To help bring awareness of the cause of the disappearance of indigenous languages, students at Allison Bernard Memorial High School in Eskasoni, Cape Breton performed this amazing rendition of "Blackbird" in Mi'kmaq.
"Air Force One" is unusually remembered for both its intense and immensely watchable air-to-air sequences realized with models and live action photography, and for the final CG watery plane crash that did not meet the expectations of the filmmakers and the audience.
It's been nearly two years since Facebook launched its ill-fated Libra cryptocurrency effort. Since then, the popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies has soared. But while the world has left Libra for dead, Facebook has not given up on its crypto dreams.
Brian, from Cardiff, was 19 years old when his two friends helped nail him into a crate so that he could mail himself from Melbourne to London. He couldn't afford the air fare but he was desperate to get home.
Drama surrounding the Bezos-Sanchez affair, reported by the National Enquirer in 2018, may not be over yet. A journalist has revealed a new alleged Enquirer source: Patrick Whitesell, Sanchez's then-husband.