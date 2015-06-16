This Video Of A Guy Live DJing On A Bike Is The Most Delightful Thing To Watch
Well, this is certainly an unexpected way to hear live music.
A recent 12,000-person survey revealed that the great majority of expats are happy with their lives abroad — but those living in Taiwan are the happiest overall.
A TikToker who's waited tables in Japan and the US perfectly captures the difference between how patrons of each country order.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Duke the dog was caught by surprise when he was lifted into the air by a dust devil.
TikTok is full of funny, weird, diverse and unique talent. So why are its biggest stars so… boring?
It can be a helpful health measure for large groups of people, but it won't tell you much about yourself.
Kevin Pillar was able to walk it off, but this has got to be one a Major League player's biggest fears.
How a controversy over Amy Chua hosting students at her house has turned the campus on its head — again.
How would you feel about being able to pay to control multiple aspects of another person's life? A new app is offering you the chance to do just that.
Sometimes the early inception of a technology feels stranger than fiction.
A decade after its release, the first "Thor" movie remains a pivotal moment in the history of the MCU.
From "All Star" to "Hallelujah" and all points in between, this is how the music for the 2001 blockbuster came together — and why it still resonates 20 years later.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
If you ever wondered how sports broadcasters have no problem correctly pronouncing the names of sports team players, here's an easy explainer.
The material obtained by ProPublica sheds light on the radicalization of a Jan. 6 defendant whom prosecutors have characterized as a "serious danger… not only to his family and Congress, but to the entire system of justice."
When the kid doesn't want to go, there's no use rushing them.
The pandemic is burnishing California's reputation for costly housing.
An online lending platform called Kabbage sent 378 pandemic loans worth $7 million to fake companies (mostly farms) with names like "Deely Nuts" and "Beefy King."
There are spots in the video where the visuals are lost, but according to Global News, the woman was able to save the kayaker after she flagged down a pontoon boat.
In 2016, working long hours led to stroke and heart disease that killed 745,000 people.
I loved Belle, my one-eyed puppy. But could I convince everybody else that she was a star?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If you won't at least consider a Danny DeVito-themed bathroom, we don't know if we'll have much to talk about.
Keep this tiny crowdfunded pen with you, and it might just be the last one you'll ever buy.
Now that we're vax'd up, we plan on spending our weekends kicking it at the beach. These lovely slip-ons are handmade in India with comfort and durability in mind.
Do you like my curtain? Thanks, it has pockets!
Watch this tourist vlogger attempt to circumnavigate the globe in 80 hours.
Celebrities fade in and out of fashion, and so do the magazines that cover them. Here are 11 retro celebrity magazines that covered classic movie, music, radio and television stars.
As the new head of the Emoji Subcommittee for the Unicode Consortium, Jennifer Daniel has a vision for how to make these symbols work for everyone.
It's not easy treating a patient when she is your spouse.
Crypto savings accounts that pay yield to borrow your tokens may sound tempting, but there are no guarantees.
Do me a favor and think about how you feel right now. When you look around you, does something — perhaps someone — catch your eye? Is there a constant tingle in your nether regions? Guess what, friends: it's the Horny Time. (From 2015)
Matt's Off Road Recovery makes an insanely steep recovery.
How seven young superstars rewrote music-biz rules and became the biggest band in the world.
Gary Haase has amassed the world's most expensive Pokémon card collection, valued at over $10 million. So why isn't he cashing in?
The Action Lab makes ferrocell, explains how it works and shows how you can use it to look at magnetic fields.
After moving to Greece to work for call center giant Teleperformance, workers say they were exploited.
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel's twin $10 million investments in two Senate candidates made him one of the key early figures in the 2022 election.
If you want to be safe on a safari, here are the tips you should follow.
Organizations are clear that post-pandemic working will be hybrid. After that, the details get hazy.
Greek and Roman statues were often painted, but assumptions about race and aesthetics have suppressed this truth. Now scholars are making a color correction. (From 2018)
This is why it's not good to take a selfie while you're biking.
Four years after escaping her marriage, the former Spice Girl talks about confidence, family — and why the pandemic has led to a rise in abusive relationships.
The oldest known "quasicrystal" made by humans has been discovered at the New Mexico site of the 1945 Trinity bomb test.
The best scientists are the scientists answering questions we've never even dreamed of.
Lois Lew operated the improbable, ill-fated machine with aplomb in presentations from Manhattan to Shanghai. 70-plus years later, she's telling her story.
As a diagnosis, it's too vague to be helpful — but its rise tells us a lot about the way we work.
What if "Harry Potter" was populated by Hollywood actors like Adam Driver, Meryl Streep and Keanu Reeves?