This Video Mashing Up Christian Bale's Infamous Tirade With Darth Vader Will Always Be Classic
Redditors unearthed this classic mashup of Darth Vader with Christian Bale's obscene tirade during the filming of "Terminator Salvation."
The Nokia 3110 is famously indestructible. Let's see if that is really the case.
At the most, movies from the "Star Wars" franchise have received PG-13 ratings, but what happens if we make certain scenes in these movies much more R-rated?
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
"It's not the worst drink I've had, but it's very close to the worst drink I've had."
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
We could have chosen to have any location be the center of our world maps — how did it come to be Britain?
"I'm not a politician and I can't lie about the way I feel," the star of Oscar favorites "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit" says.
This animated chart pits some unusual but surprisingly common causes of death against each other.
A distracted biker slows down to gawk at some women and forgets to check himself before wrecking himself.
The documentary "Losing Lena" tells the story of a "Playboy" photo commonly used for testing a compression algorithm.
The Democratic establishment is counting on him to stop Trump and, perhaps, stave off Bernie as well. But can his cerebral politics still galvanize voters in an age of extremes?
A speeding car takes his chances going between two large semis. It seems like a very ill-advised maneuver.
To save Brazil's giant anteaters, scientists are grappling with one of the planet's most transformative forces: roads.
Inequality ire isn't a theme unique to Rian Johnson's new movie "Knives Out" — it's an undercurrent running through a slew of this season's movies, from "Hustlers" to "Joker" to "Parasite."
The actor gets completely red-faced when Jimmy Fallon shows his original audition tape for "Thor."
We've been moving in the wrong direction for years.
Ian McKellen owes an extraordinary debt to Ronald — or J.R.R. — Tolkien.
The ultimate beer-pong flex.
The winter holidays have always been hard on our pocketbooks, but just how much money do Americans, on average, spend on each holiday?
Sometimes when you want to keep your kids safe, you go a little bit extreme.
The media likes to package stories of teachers begging for sick days and workers walking 20 miles to their jobs as feel-good tales of inspiration. But they are really just proof of societal failures.
This seems like the most ill-advised way to climb off a cherry picker.
What the hell is going on? And what should we do about it?
"He's acting like he was never a Scientologist, which is his way of not publicly speaking out and therefore not getting labeled like us and attacked like us," Leah Remini said.
Robots are terrible at manipulating objects and adapting to new environments. A potential solution? Let them grow up playing, like children.
John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's, appeared defiant (and er, sweaty) in a wild interview with WDRB News.
The algorithm is coming for your clothes, with the launch of data-led subscription box services. But do they really make you look good?
"One of our actors, I won't say which one — I want to, but I won't —left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place," J.J. Abrams says
Trainers working with dogs every day have documented extraordinary talents and skills. Will science ever catch up?
What an incredible show.
The fire is being pushed south by winds that are expected to increase until at least midnight.
Tracing the historical trajectory that led to Paris being one of the costliest cities around the world.
The creepy way that Sephora, Gucci, Kiehl's and more track about 20 million online shoppers every day: a visual explainer, with cartoons.
The Supreme Court now has five votes to sabotage the next Democratic presidency.
If you're going to learn, might as well learn from the best.
It's beginning to seem as though anywhere there is a book that millennials widely fell in love with in their childhoods, Jack Thorne is out there too, adapting that beloved book for a new medium.
There remains an essential incongruity: Kross and Ferrara seem in a constant flux of balancing power, especially at work. As she put it, "Manuel gets to perform with other women while I don't with other men."
From a Harry Potter-themed protocol to high-profile coins, cryptocurrency is often not quite as private as it seems.
More than 20 states have banned sentencing juveniles to life without parole, but many victims of school shootings say it's their only chance for closure.
The House of Representatives will not get President Donald Trump's financial records for now, the Supreme Court said on Monday.
What if you could learn to improve your thinking to make better decisions?
What is it like to have one of cinema's most renowned directors turn your book into a movie? Dennis Lehane ("Shutter Island"), Joe Connelly ("Bringing Out the Dead"), and Brian Selznick ("Hugo") explain the emotionally overwhelming process.
Seriously, how did we end up with this five days on, two days off bullshit, anyway?
Exploring Australia's relationship with China and comparing it to the United States's, both historically and current.
Mom influencers hold great sway over their loyal audiences. So how much research should they do before criticizing a company?
A small, dedicated crew of hardliners has put up bureaucratic barriers that are far harder to overcome than any hunk of concrete on the southern border.
This weekend's tweet that launched a thousand other increasingly exhausting tweets was an invitation to a food fight.
The law helps companies like Facebook remove hate speech — so why does Cohen want it to go away?
A lot of out-of-the-ordinary things happen in New York City every day, but this one is actually incredibly wholesome.