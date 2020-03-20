This Two Nails And A Frame Math Puzzle Is Breaking Our Brains
If you hung a picture by a string that's attached at two points on the back of the frame in a certain way, you can make it drop if you remove just one nail.
Here's a day-by-day comparison of the death count of coronavirus versus epidemics such as ebola, cholera and swine flu.
Alberto Anguzza rises to the occasion to lift the spirits of his neighbors with a stirring rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine."
As testing expanded and the virus spread, cases have been confirmed by the dozens, then by the hundreds and thousands.
How differently the air spreads under multiple conditions — something that could help us stem the spread of coronavirus.
Getting hospitalized in the US for COVID-19 may cost thousands, researchers say. How much of that you'll pay depends on your insurance.
The coronavirus outbreak isn't the first crisis to cause people to flock to the shelves like chickens with their heads cut off.
"It first struck me how different it was when I saw my first coronavirus patient go bad. I was like, Holy shit, this is not the flu. Watching this relatively young guy, gasping for air, pink frothy secretions coming out of his tube."
Country music star Dolly Parton took a moment on Saturday to pay her respects to a "wonderful man and a true friend."
"I'm not worried about getting [it.] I'm assuming that I will."
The scale of death and economic damage that the coronavirus is bringing to the U.S. could have been avoided—if only we had started testing for the virus sooner.
Seema Yasmin, a professor of medicine at Stanford University answers the most frequently asked questions about the pandemic on Google.
U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen, according to U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting.
Colin Furze invents a special isolation chamber with all the modern creature comforts to keep you entertained until we're allowed to go outside again.
The shutdowns happened remarkably quickly, but the process of resuming our lives will be far more muddled.
Los Angeles County health officials advised doctors to give up on testing patients in the hope of containing the coronavirus outbreak, instructing them to test patients only if a positive result could change how they would be treated.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Two very different animals at the Mystic Aquarium have a close encounter.
All 50 states will need more doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists to fight the coronavirus. But the federal registry for medical volunteers won't help 10 of them.
As the normally bustling canals of Venice became deserted amid pandemic quarantines, viral social media posts claimed swans and dolphins were returning to the waters. It wasn't true. The canal water, nonetheless, is clearer because of the decrease in boat activity.
Orange County deputies have arrested a man for allegedly stealing 66 rolls of toilet paper from an Orlando hotel.
These are the best comedy podcasts of the week, including a special self-quarantine episode of "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend."
These are two cool cats who know how to deal with the winter blues.
Two-thirds of Life Care Center's residents and 47 of its workers fell ill. Thirty-five people died. We investigated what went wrong.
Patchwork social service departments are scrambling to address the fallout of coronavirus restrictions, and social workers say vast numbers of at-risk, elderly, sick and disabled Americans will be imperiled. "We are going to see some deaths."
Is the coronavirus less likely to spread at warmer temperatures? Scientists explain what they currently know about its resiliency when the heat goes up.
Vocalist Kenny Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s with a string of sleekly tailored hits and won three Grammys, has died. He was 81.
The cult quarterly helped set the pace for the upwardly mobile, Instagram-perfect 2010s lifestyle. Off the page, its creators' lives have been somewhat messier.
"My options were either to return this or come up with some way to embarrass it on video and I think you all know where this is going."
The coronavirus has brought an new look to the once bustling and crowded location throughout the Southland.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilds of Siberia discovered a family of six, lost in the taiga.
Andrea Long Chu, a Brooklynite on lockdown from the coronavirus, had a flash of brilliance when an annoying car alarm outside her apartment became fodder for an extemporaneous musical composition.
Each winter, some of Mexico's wealthiest residents flock to the snowy slopes of Colorado to ski, shop and socialize. This year, at least 14 — and probably many more — came home infected with the coronavirus.
The story of how an infectious disease expert became the most respected member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
In this Foo The Flowerhorn-esque video, a YouTuber prepares some fine cuisine for the sea life in his aquarium.
We've known about SARS-CoV-2 for only three months, but scientists can make some educated guesses about where it came from and why it's behaving in such an extreme way.
The story of two American men who flew to Italy for a long-awaited Euro road trip, then faced coronavirus lockdowns and "the amazing race out of Europe."
If you see a small 5 of clubs card covering a large 9 of hearts card, you wouldn't be alone. But you'd be wrong, and your brain is to blame.
For many Americans right now, the scale of the coronavirus crisis calls to mind 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis — but it might be bigger.
In Rise of Skywalker, puppetry master Neal Scanlan pushed the practical effects envelope by building Babu Frick, droids and making the previously CG Maz Kanata into a puppet.
Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus — but first, we need lots more testing.