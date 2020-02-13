This Truck Can't Get Any Traction On This Icy Road
A Ford Ranger had trouble with this icy road in Uniontown, Pennsylvania so this motorist cheered him on.
A Ford Ranger had trouble with this icy road in Uniontown, Pennsylvania so this motorist cheered him on.
People who live in New York City might feel a little jealous of what you get for $950 in Setagaya, Tokyo.
Brian McManus of Real Engineering crunches the numbers and figures out the most dangerous car on the road.
Willow and Preston run into some trouble with this giant stick.
A woman crashed through the gate of a Portland impound lot in a stolen truck, sending an employee flying backward. He was lucky to walk away only suffering a broken collar bone, concussion and a few scrapes.
The "High Fidelity" star eats the wings of death in the chillest way.
The surprising physics of using ice water to make hot water boil explained.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Janelle Lynch's book of nature photographs is a beautiful invitation to take all the time in the world to become alive to our senses and our surroundings.
A Ford Ranger had trouble with this icy road in Uniontown, Pennsylvania so this motorist cheered him on.
Gennaro Panzuto, with the help of his British businessman host, had flitted around Lancashire, from the caravan park to Cock Robin Lane in Garstang. He would have no choice over his bed for the next 12 years. The rising mafia boss was up for murder and facing life in prison.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Let there be light — lots and lots of it.
Another 70 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed aboard the vessel, which is currently quarantined in Japan. US passengers who are clear of the virus are set to fly home on Sunday.
Vine burned out long before its legend did. Can you only really know a platform when it's gone?
A step ladder is spotted walking on its own in a parking garage.
While Betelgeuse may mark Orion's shoulder, its pulsing could just as easily be thought of as Orion's heart, a blood-red giant beating in our night sky.
As six countries are added to the list of restrictions, Nigerian and Eritreans in the US say the ban is devastating their lives.
Tasty producer Rie takes a Campbell's classic and turns it into a plate of steaming hot dumplings.
Andrew Yang teased a run in the 2021 New York mayoral race, but the road from long-shot presidential candidate to city hall will be difficult if Yang does not attract more support from progressive voters.
Take the same item to four different pawn shops and you might get offers that vary by hundreds of dollars. Here's why.
Share a creepy good time with your friends with "Betrayal At House On The Hill." With numerous scenarios to choose from, and a layout that changes with each session, this eerie board game holds up well to multiple play-throughs.
When parents portray success as a linear progression of SAT scores, acceptance to selective colleges, and high-powered internships, they set kids up for disappointment.
Anxiety is rising over the possibility of another tech-induced meltdown at the Nevada Democratic caucuses on Saturday.
Sam Lavigne, an artist and educator, processed over a hundred images of the Facebook boss and scanned his hairstyle in each one. The result — The Mark Zuckerberg hair archive.
Pilgrims have sought love on Llanddwyn Island for millennia. Now, the story of Saint Dwynwen, Wales' patron saint of lovers, is gaining a new following.
The officials argue Barr is setting a dangerous precedent in allowing the Department of Justice to become politicized.
A curious incident occurred during a Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee meeting on tree protection today: people gave public testimony to the importance of protecting trees by, well, singing their hearts out.
China is also heating bills and using ultraviolet rays to sanitize old bills.
Television has never been more ambitious or plentiful — which is what makes shows like NBC's police-focused sitcom so vital.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Tursunay Ziyawudun endured months of interrogations and ritual humiliations at the hands of camp officials before she was released. She's terrified she's about to be sent back.
In 2012, April Siese, now 29, ended her relationship with her mother after suffering what she describes as years of emotional and verbal abuse in a household with undiagnosed mental health issues and substance use disorders.
Don't just memorize words. Memorize patterns of speech. Oh, and learn a language like a baby would.
Can't figure out what to say? Ludwig Sentence Search Engine uses a database of contextualized examples to help you improve your writing. A lifetime subscription is 60 percent off at just $119 now.
An interactive map of mathematics as it stands today, mathematics as it is practiced by mathematicians. From simple starting points — Numbers, Shapes, Change — the map branches out into interwoven tendrils of thought.
The 2020 Slam Dunk Contest final between Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. was too close to call. Both athletes got perfect scores, multiple times.
No one was safe and since the germ theory of disease wouldn't reinvent medicine for another 200 years, the Italians figured desperate times called for desperate measures, and so they sent their physicians out in the most bonkers costume imaginable.
Brewery waste can throw off the microbes that wastewater plants rely on to remove nitrogen and phosphorus. At least two communities in Montana are using it strategically to treat their water.
"Jonsi, will you grab that sock and bring it up?"
Binaural beats and the poetics of brainhacking.
From 1931 to 1963, Perry Miller "presided over most literary and historical research into the early forms of American culture." He helped establish the study of what he called "American Civilization," contributing to the rise of a new discipline, American Studies.
As tipping practices go, this is seriously quesitonable.
In a season already devoid of star power, injuries and defections have further weakened the talent pool, flattening the crop of contenders for the NCAA tournament championship.
Khairani Barokka explains why the practice of italicizing non-English words is a form of linguistic gatekeeping.
A YouTuber demonstrates how air locks work in fluid pipelines.
The world's fanciest and weirdest hand dryers, life under London Heathrow's flight path and more best photos of the week.
"He tells me we can't look back. 'We have to push forward together.'"
An airliner taxying into London's Heathrow had to make an awkward, almost sideways, landing against heavy storm wind.
Unlike many gig work platforms, Shipt was transparent about pay and afforded its personal shoppers the chance to earn respectable wages. That came to a crashing halt late last month.
Mike Bloomberg has been battling women's allegations of sexist, profane comments for years.
Willow and Preston run into some trouble with this giant stick.
No winner has been declared in the Iowa Democratic caucuses. The results were so riddled with errors that we may never know what really happened.
The surprising consensus among travel and etiquette experts
Brian McManus of Real Engineering crunches the numbers and figures out the most dangerous car on the road.
"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," read a family statement
Inside the mass firings at Zume, one of Masayoshi Son's latest investment debacles.
People who live in New York City might feel a little jealous of what you get for $950 in Setagaya, Tokyo.