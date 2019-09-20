This Toddler Went From Happy To Completely Disillusioned With The World After Getting Thrown Into A Snow Bank
Don't toss your sister into a snowbank for your stupid TikTok videos.
Don't toss your sister into a snowbank for your stupid TikTok videos.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Don't toss your sister into a snowbank for your stupid TikTok videos.
A week ago, a Saudi-backed league to rival the PGA Tour was gaining momentum. Then Phil Mickelson's thoughts became public and everything unraveled in an instant.
Maybe we shouldn't run ads during live coverage of the outbreak of global war.
Stay active through even the worst weather with appropriate gear, expectations and backup plans.
As one of the longest-running shows in television history makes its return on Thursday, let's count down its most watchable installments.
Ben Stiller will never forget the time Charles Grodin told him about his confrontation with his father that nearly came to blows.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, through regions in the north, east and south. Ukrainian officials have confirmed multiple deaths and over hundreds injured, while the US and other nations have imposed sanctions on Russia.
Back in 1972, GM entered the RV market and completely flipped the script with a brilliant design.
Before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attempted to preemptively make an appeal to Russian citizens that peace was still an option.
Fish fossils may put "the single worst day for multicellular life on Earth" on the calendar.
"I can have a really great life that doesn't cost so much."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Professional pool player Tony Robles demonstrates how to get the basics right and then shows off some fancy shots you can learn on the table.
Consumer Reports recommends not putting used tires on your car — but are they wrong?
CNN's Matthew Chance got an up close and personal live shot during a firefight with Ukrainian defense forces outside of Kyiv.
The Foo Fighters frontman had the time of his life on "Hot Ones," sharing shots with Sean Evans and just generally being awesome.
The greatest strengths of Android are also its greatest weaknesses.
CNN's Frederick Pleitgen has his coverage interrupted by Russia firing artillery rockets toward Ukraine live on the air.
Forget what you've seen in porn and focus on your own pleasure.
Michael Strahan asked Dano how playing Riddler in "The Batman" affected him, after quotes surfaced in which Dano said he couldn't sleep well after some scenes and then Dano explained what made him change the character's iconic look.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Tenaya ended up blowing $10,000 and a chance to go to the bonus round with this hilariously wrong answer.
Here's what nearly seven decades worth of "working class" families have looked like on our TV screens.
Our avocado supply is supposed to be slim in the coming weeks, so don't let your pits go to waste.
Inside the sports betting land grab, where everybody wins, except (probably) you.
Here's a carefully thought out breakdown of the current situation happening in Ukraine.
As it turns out, we have other things to do than pet our cats every second of every day. When you're away from their favorite couch, this automatic brush gets the job done.
Please, I am begging you, just build high speed rail.
The Interborough Express could change the lives of millions of people.
Hate Mondays? Check. Love lasagna? Check. Usher in a new genre of nightmare? Check, check, check.
CNN's Clarissa Ward interviewed Ukraine residents taking shelter from Russia's air strikes and their reactions as history unfolded were unforgettable.
A remote road in the Andes has been home to some of the world's most renowned guitar-makers for more than 200 years. But the tradition could be dwindling.
CNN breaks down where Ukraine has been attacked so far.
"I was so angry to see him speak about her death so publicly in such detail," Matt Hutchins told Hoda Kotb on Thursday. "And then accept no responsibility after just describing killing her."
Seven skilled artisans work in the backstreets of Venice, the last custodians of an ancient craft.
During a tense exchange at a special UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine's UN envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya asked, "Should I play the video with your president declaring the war?" Russia's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya replied, "Don't call this a war. This is called a special military operation in Donbass."
As the pandemic has worn on, patients are angry and threats to healthcare workers are on the rise. I've seen it first-hand.
And, yes, there's way more to it than just driving hard and turning on those heated seats.
Some of the biggest allies for the environment are right under our noses.
We're taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane, looking at some of the biggest, best and most memorable gadgets from the last century that have been.
You can spend an unlimited amount of money sculpting the perfect gaming PC. But if you're new here, it's probably best to start slow with a nice starter gaming laptop.
John Paul Jones and musicians from all over the globe join forces to record one of Led Zeppelin's signature songs.
A fleet of spyware apps share the same security flaw.
This week, we've also got "All three are going to lie to you."
Vox's Joss Fong figures out the precise moment in time when conservatives decided to spurn the COVID-19 vaccine.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have someone whose colleague keeps sending flowers to all the women in the office for Valentine's Day, a man whose kids don't care about his job and more.
The devastating human cost of war is already apparent as Russian forces launch a major invasion of Ukraine, with photos showing artillery strikes on cities in eastern Ukraine.