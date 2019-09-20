This Tiny Japanese Kei Camper Is The Ultimate Recreational Vehicle
Take a tour inside the K-Camping Car and be amazed at the features of this miniature recreation vehicle.
Take a tour inside the K-Camping Car and be amazed at the features of this miniature recreation vehicle.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Alex Phillips recorded an extraordinary interspecies interaction at his local zoo.
Senator Elizabeth Warren on why she believes that student debt should be canceled and how to prevent a debt situation like this from happening again
Take a tour inside the K-Camping Car and be amazed at the features of this miniature recreation vehicle.
Why the swift death of the White House's disinformation board is probably a good thing.
People who knew better — who saw the warning signs, even — did little to stop naive investors.
A baby moose was spotted in Alaska making some charging attempts on a road post.
"A hard rock sat in my stomach and I felt shame. … If you want to make money, you must not appear too Black."
Can someone explain to us why James Corden was there?
Here's why Arizona cities are better poised for early retirement than the rest of America.
The conservative media outlet ran Facebook and Instagram ads for stories backing Johnny Depp, an investigation by media non-profit the Citizens for VICE World News found.
Scientist and author Kate Biberdorf answers chemistry questions from Twitter including what the deadliest ever reaction is, what the chemicals inside our brain actually do and more.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Watch how California's class conflict takes a toll on the most vulnerable, a community of people who live on boats, and how their life is under constant threat in the documentary "Anchored Out," by Katie Bernstein and Clara Mokri.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
The terrifying first segment of "Stranger Things" is a spooky teaser for what to expect this season.
After testing positive for COVID while in Europe, AFAR editor in chief Julia Cosgrove offers tips on what to do if you test positive while traveling abroad.
The product is good for a bunch of things besides cleaning.
The "Drop Average" skit from the Amazon Prime reboot of the famed Canadian sketch comedy show is just as great as any old "Kids in the Hall" bits
The FDA has cleared a sexier alternative to dental dams. But will people actually use it?
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and former Marine recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, detailed his harrowing experience surviving a psychiatric treatment facility in the country in an exclusive interview with CNN.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
The 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was purchased for $143 million by a private collector. Here's what it looks like.
Why does the winner of the Indianapolis 500 drink milk afterward? Find out that and more as we run down nine facts about the greatest spectacle in racing.
This beautiful indoor gardening solution has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars on Kickstarter.
Stephen Colbert says George W. Bush's gaffe was bad enough but his attempt at course correction was something else.
The soon-to-be-ex wife of Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Davies says that he ghosted her in 2021 after five years of marriage, cutting off all communication to this day.
On top of the existing discounts on hundreds of sale items, you'll save a bonus 15 percent with this coupon code: hbsale15. Valid through May 22.
How the creator of the crypto currency Luna vaporized the savings of thousands of investors.
In 2011, Nancy Brophy wrote a blog entitled, simply, "How to Murder Your Husband." She's now on trial for murder.
Western Rise has some of the most comfortable performance wear we've ever seen. Use code SUMMER during checkout, and save some serious cash while you update your wardrobe.
Could you survive being swallowed by whale? Unlike Jonah, here's why you're likely to be done for.
Let's talk about it.
New research suggests that a parasite commonly transmitted through feline feces might alter a person's hormones and neurotransmitters in order to make those infected more sexually attractive. Your move.
Adam Sandler delivered a brutally honest and humorous speech to the 2022 graduates at New York University's Tisch School Of The Arts.
A study of TripAdvisor data shows which parks around the world tourists love the most.
Steven Wright will go down as one of the world's funniest one-liner comedians ever. Here's why.
Follow these tips to get over your fear of missing out.
The series is based on the eponymous novel and stars Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu and others. It begins streaming on July 1, 2022.
Researchers from the Met Office and Osaka Metropolitan University say the climate crisis and urban warming have pushed forward the "peak bloom" flowering period by 11 days.
Kennywood Park's infamous "Garfield's Nightmare" ride was too scary for many children, and too Garfield for many adults. Resulting in one of the least enjoyable fun park rides imaginable.
Warming temperatures are eroding our ability to sleep, according to a new study.
Sommelier André Hueston Mack answers everything you've wanted to know about wine, but were too afraid to ask.
We don't want to live in a world where miniature cows aren't being abducted by aliens on a daily basis.
J. Kenji López-Alt teaches Babish how to be comfortable around hot oil when using a wok.
Vladimir Putin has three different choices going forward in his invasion of Ukraine and none of them are favorable.
This week we've also got a writer who doesn't think we should celebrate Father's Day this year, an astrophysicist scornful of your admiration of the moon and more.
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and world's fourth-richest person, stopped by Reddit to do his 10th "Ask Me Anything" interview and he didn't hesitate to answer a question about his relationship with the notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein.