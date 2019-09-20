The Republican freshman Congresswoman spends her day peddling right-wing conspiracy theories, antagonizing transgender people and working out. And she's is convinced that CrossFit will save her from the damaging effects of the COVID-19 virus.
People clinking wine glasses in bars and restaurants. Fans watching live soccer and boxing matches. As summer approaches, life has almost returned to normal in one tiny territory in southern Europe — and there's a very good reason why.
The first death from COVID-19 in Alabama was reported just over one year ago, on March 25, 2020. That death was reported in Jackson County in the hills of northeast Alabama. Since then, more than 10,500 Alabamians have died due to the virus.
When Mark Olmsted contracted HIV, in the early 1980s, he figured the disease was a death sentence. And so he hatched a scheme to live out his last years in style — swiping credit cards, bilking insurance companies, even faking his own death. What's the problem with some forgery, fraud and crystal meth if you'll soon be gone? A better question might have been: what the hell happens if you survive?
Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican being investigated by the Justice Department over sex trafficking allegations, made a name for himself when he arrived on Capitol Hill as a conservative firebrand on TV and staunch defender of then-President Donald Trump. Behind the scenes, Gaetz gained a reputation in Congress over his relationships with women and bragging about his sexual escapades to his colleagues, multiple sources told CNN.