This Test Footage From An Unmade 2003 'Watchmen' Film Is Better Than The Actual 2009 Movie
David Hayter revealed footage of a 2003 test clip of a failed "Watchmen" movie featuring actor Iain Glen as Nite Owl.
In Persian culture, there is a concept called "tarof" where everyone must yield or offer something, and everyone must politely refuse. It often leads to comical situations.
Redditors unearthed this classic mashup of Darth Vader with Christian Bale's obscene tirade during the filming of "Terminator Salvation."
First Lady Melania Trump got a very cold reception while giving a speech at an youth summit on drugs.
He was supposed to place the roofing sheets on the roof he was repairing. Unfortunately for him, he placed them on a wrong angle. Fortunately for us, the whole debacle was captured.
Michael Prichinello breaks down the "John Wick" star's motorcycle collection.
The story behind how Ilaitia Tabakaucoro, an air traffic controller from Fiji, changed the way we travel by airplane.
From dead bodies in the security line to a cobra in a Pringles can, you wouldn't believe the crazy things that happen at America's busiest airport of origin.
Looking for something on-brand to watch this Thanksgiving? These are all available to stream right now.
Saying this gender reveal party took a turn would be a gross understatement.
Simone Giertz, the creator of the "Truckla," films her reaction to Elon Musk's Cybertruck presentation and it's…uhhh…
"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist is speaking out about domestic violence after what she describes as months of domestic abuse.
Flat-Earth theorists often have explanations for how a disk-shaped planet would function. The problem is that a flat Earth wouldn't work.
Dashcam footage captured from the March 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami demonstrates the scale of the disaster.
As the legendary actor returns to Star Wars, he talks about his masculine and feminine sides, the legacy of Lando, and how after 82 years he's never lost his style.
Apple's Maps and Weather apps now display Crimea as a Russian territory when viewed from within the country.
If you're getting started on your holiday shopping this weekend, here's a tip: ask yourself whether what you're giving the recipient will make work for them.
Talk about a roller coaster ride.
Three women recall Sondland made unwanted sexual contact in business settings. All recall professional retaliation after they rejected him. Sondland denies the allegations.
Four years ago, Ben Willingdorf built a gigantic Olaf snowman that was taller than his house, and the video is still amazing to watch now.
We now have a refined estimate for the mass of the neutrino, the most abundant massive particle in the universe.
From the proliferation of CBD stores and products, you'd think CBD is legal. It's not: the FDA sent a bunch of warning letters today to companies selling CBD products.
Like it or hate it, the sheer size of the Tesla Cybertruck is undeniable.
For the first time, scientists recorded a cardiogram from the largest animal that has ever lived.
Why is it so difficult to get a new pair of glasses or contacts in this country? It's easier pretty much everywhere else.
Running for the most powerful office in the world is going to cost you.
And all I got was an empty cardboard box.
Turn your back on no one. Trust no one. Especially people whom you think are your friends.
A new program in Glasgow will give drug users pharmaceutical-grade heroin twice daily in a bid to reduce drug-related deaths.
Astronomers say this new way to find black holes could expand the small number discovered so far in our Milky Way galaxy.
Pet at your own peril.
The head of a major Italian museum says a bronze owned by a friend was made in 1597 by a revered sculptor, but others say it was cast a century later and is worth far less.
You thought you successfully avoided ever having to learn how crypto was going to take over your life? Well, too bad: It's back and maybe stronger than ever.
YouTuber Vinheteiro demonstrates what the world's smallest piano sounds like.
The Forest app helps break smartphone addiction by delivering to users a gentle, nature-themed nudge to go do something else.
Whether you're a founder or just have equity, there's a bunch of stuff you need to know — stuff that you won't actually learn until you've been through it.
On platforms like Reddit, people are seeking opinions on STDs like syphilis, and public health experts are concerned.
South of San Francisco, in a fertile corner of California that feeds much of the country, working families are sleeping in shelters and parking lots.
Bedroom broadcasters are pumping out pods unchecked — and now, some are being accused of plagiarism, voyeurism, even scuppering lawsuits. Is this booming industry doomed?
The 2020 presidential candidate pays a visit to "The Tonight Show" to lay down a smooth groove.
To celebrate Thanksgiving this year, GQ bemoans the lack of Hollywood Thanksgiving movies.
The talk show host asks why she wasn't invited to the actress's 30th birthday.
Young indigenous people from Alaska to New Mexico discuss how living away from "home" doesn't mean you aren't tied to the land or your community.
Older voters warp their countries' policies because of their political power. One British politician has a plan to end that dominance.
Screen Junkies take on the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie "Jingle All The Way" and leave it a present for the holidays.
New research makes a molecular connection between the brain and aging — and shows that overactive neurons can shorten life span.
A cheeky musician's dryer always plays this song at the end of its cycle and he finally decided to do something about it.
Traffic in Los Angeles gets stuck in gridlock for miles as people travel in preparation for Thanksgiving.
A survey of Tinder users in Norway suggests that half don't connect with their matches in the real world. Even fewer meet someone keen on a long-term relationship.
Hurricane-force winds, blizzard conditions, heavy snowfall — and a "bomb cyclone" on the West Coast: Those are the dire predictions of weather forecasters, who are warning Thanksgiving travelers to be cautious and prepare for delays as two powerful back-to-back storms hit the western and central US this week.
I'm an information security consultant. I'm pissed off at the state of information security. I'm pissed off that our tooling is falling behind. I'm pissed off that my clients don't seem to take it seriously, and I'm pissed off that the vendors don't seem to want to help.