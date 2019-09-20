This Ted Talk About The Phrase 'Be A Pineapple' Provides The Words Of Wisdom Everyone Deserves To Hear
"Stand up straight, wear a crown and be sweet." These are three principles that Annie Meehan lives by in this inspiring pep talk.
The global chip shortage has triggered a surge in demand for prized, pricey used electric vehicles. It's only just beginning.
The people breaking marathon records are all wearing Nike ZoomX shoes. Should they be banned?
People are very utilitarian when they're less directly involved.
Breaking down a "cancel culture" scare story.
YouTube's "Big Live Comedy Show" will be an event that lives in infamy thanks to Norm Macdonald who wouldn't let viewers forget that "Harley Morenstein" was in attendance.
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is at the frontline of a legal battle to hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed in her country.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
This very good boy helps someone with their parking.
Was a Nic Cage action-comedy — in which he plays himself — something the world needed, or is this a film that's on its way to becoming an obscure trivia question?
A visual essay about the famous figures who represent today's currencies around the world
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Stand-up comedian Gary Gulman calculates the equivalent money that Bill Gates would have to pull out of his pocket as a normal person finding a $20 bill.
There's never been a sports troublemaker quite like Gary Davidson. Many of his ideas changed sports… and his failures were unforgettable.
Here's why the roasted vegetables you eat in the restaurant always taste better than the home cooked ones — and how to fix that.
Experts told TODAY that climate change has made seasonal allergies worse for everyone. Here's how to deal with the onslaught.
A new study suggests increasing police budgets is likely to do one thing: increase misdemeanor arrests.
Jordan Belfort, the inspiration for "The Wolf of Wall Street," is marketing himself as a cryptocurrency guru.
If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.
If Vladimir Putin approved the use of these banned cluster munitions used in Ukraine it could mean a trip to the International Criminal Court.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Trinity Thomas delivered an unstoppable routine that her competition couldn't touch.
CNN called the Russian cruiser Moskva "a bit of extremely impressive military hardware" back in 2015. Now it sits at the bottom of the Black Sea.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
Scrat finally got his acorn with Blue Sky Studios's final animation as they shuttered their operations.
With an insulated air mattress, a waterproof/bugproof design and six pockets for easy storage, this is a deluxe way to camp.
After a quarter century in statewide office, he remains an enigma—even to the folks who keep electing him. But the truth about the governor is hiding in plain sight.
An inquisitive YouTuber attempts to guess how much people make by their answers to these questions.
I guess that explains why he spent so much time staring up at the sky.
Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs like a woman possessed. And in a way, she is: The amputee athlete is trying to run at least 102 marathons in 102 days.
Lena Dunham's comedy-drama won rave reviews for its unflinching depiction of millennial life, until its lack of diversity caused outrage. A decade later, we explore the show's legacy
Jordan Klepper tries to make sense out of the disproportionate attention paid to Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán by Donald Trump's fans.
It seems like something of a leap to go from the resurrection of Christ to dyeing hard-boiled eggs and hiding them in the yard. Let's unpack it.
Complaints of poor construction are on the rise in new luxury rental and condo buildings, after two chaotic years of New York real estate amid the pandemic.
Stephen Colbert couldn't help poking fun at the embarrassing sinking of the Russian Navy's most important warship.
This week, we've also got a great new Disney villain, a guy dunking on NYC to pitch his NYC-based company and a political writer who doesn't think professional athletes should sport uniforms with flowers.
The star-studded "Casino Royale" of 1967 is one of the most infamous disasters in Hollywood history, and generally the least loved of all James Bond movies.
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't believe how Donald Trump handled this question from Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher J.T. Brubaker delivered a world of pain to Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar with this pick-off throw.
The texts, which have not been previously reported, were sent by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Showtime hosts Desus Nice and Mero are big fans of the fish sandwich, so they tested and ranked the best ones available in the market.
Brain expert and Harvard Medical School faculty Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist, reveals why these berries are considered one of the best "brain-boosting" foods.
BA.2.12? XE? Whatever happened to the Greek letter system?
A storm chaser captures a once in a lifetime glimpse of a lightning bolt crashing into a car in Iowa.
Two immigrant New Yorkers made the call that led to the Brooklyn subway shooter being caught. Here are the stories of how they got to the US.
A great explainer for why Finland is a force to be reckoned with.