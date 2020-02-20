This Supercut Of The Best Hydraulic Press Crushes Is… Extremely Satisfying
This video is 12 minutes long and we'd easily take another 48 minutes.
This video is 12 minutes long and we'd easily take another 48 minutes.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
Oh Window Vista, you really were bad, weren't you?
In an alternate reality, Elon Musk saves us from the treachery of Jeff Bezos.
Finland's education system is considered one of the most efficient in the world, with students spending less time in a classroom yet still performing well.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Some of its employees tried to stop their company from doing work they saw as unethical. It blew up in their faces.
What's the most equal place in the United States? Here's what happened when we set out to find it
Industrial Light & Magic remains at the top of the virtual effects game — here's a look at how the world of the Mandalorian came together.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Turns out many states have complicated love-hate relationships with each other. Well, except for Minnesota, a state that loves Canada best.
How could it have gone so wrong? Why was Blue Apron valued at more than $3 billion at one point, as were the pre-IPO whispers?
LightSail 2 has been orbiting Earth for eight months now, and it has captured some stunning shots of our home planet during that time.
So much goes into a simple gaze.
Road rage is everywhere — including on the streets of war-torn Syria.
15 hours into my inaugural long-haul train trip — a $146-dollar (coach class), 44-hour, 2,265-mile excursion through eight states — the experience hasn't stopped surprising me.
The park is gone, but all of our favorites are back — plus a few new faces. Season 3 premieres March 15.
"I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I approached it on high alert. I saw the slope fracture 200 feet in front of me and was able to grab ahold of the rocks to keep myself in place."
I'm here to witness the enduring allure of a crown and a dress and a stage. But the fantasy is coming unraveled. Instead of Atlantic City, the pageant is in Connecticut. Miss America is near death and it's partially Gretchen Carlson's fault.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Ever wonder why are we so drawn to the snap of a potato chip or the crackle of fried chicken? Biology, psychology, and an incredible amount of engineering.
A beautiful journey through the frozen Arctic ocean in slow motion.
The Tesla misread a 35-mph speed sign as an 85-mph sign after researchers altered it with black tape.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
An all-star crew got rich pulling off the perfect caper. But no one expected what happened next.
Spruce up your nightstand with the Tree of Light. This beautiful, sculptural piece is a lamp, wireless charger, and Bluetooth speaker in one. Save 13 percent off when you get it for $129.99 today.
A ski resort in Jämtland, Sweden got a surprise when a moose was spotted in full trot.
Nielsen was the cream of the crop, and remembered not only for his sublime contributions to storybook volumes, but his work on the iconic animated Disney film, Fantasia (1940) — in fact, he was kind of a Disney darling until the company abruptly let him go.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
it's 200 years of population migration and growth history captured in 10 seconds.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
The pernicious spread of corporatespeak — or garbage language — which permeates the ways we think of our jobs and shapes our identities as workers.
From a Bentley to clothes, Dwayne Haskins explains where all of his money went from his first year in the NFL.
UBI is having a moment. Which countries have run basic income trials — and how did they affect employment, health and happiness?
A new study finds that alcohol-related deaths doubled between 1999 and 2017, and more troublingly, young people are among those most affected.
The car was spotted a few times during the model's development in the mid-1990s before fading into legend. The Drive tracked down its story.
This video is 12 minutes long and we'd easily take another 48 minutes.
A student's university expected her to pay thousands of dollars to work a summer internship at a separate institution in a different city.
There's been quite a bit of shuffling of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world this year compared to last year.
In a new graphic-nonfiction book, a libertarian economist conjures an alternative reality in which immigration is unlimited all over the world.
Dutch painter Rutger Hiemstra creates a brilliant optical illusion to make you think you can grab this banana out of an aluminum container — but it's flat.
Starting treatment with Better Help, one of the most prominent "therapy-on-demand" apps to launch over the last few years, is easy, which is more or less the point.
A new book explores one of the 20th century's most maligned—and misunderstood—design movements.
The Houston Astros cheated their way to a World Series title — and mostly got away with it.
Who said you need musical instruments other than the human voice to create an orchestra?
Interracial boxing matches were banned in Texas. One man slugged his way into the ring anyway. The never-before-told full story of the fight that changed history.
As the thinking goes, millennial and Gen Z professionals have different values — and companies need a whole new approach to recruit and keep them.
How do the richest fictional characters stack up against each other?
Mandarin and English are the most-spoken languages in the world, but the fuller picture is far more complicated and more interesting.
What Liz Lemon and Chrissy Teigen reveal about "hot mess syndrome."
Ali Alzabarah was panicked. His heart raced as he drove home from Twitter's San Francisco headquarters in the early evening on Dec. 2, 2015. He needed to leave the country — quickly.
X - formerly Google X - aims to pursue technological breakthroughs by taking crazy ideas seriously. When will its bets pay off?
On Wednesday night, verbal fireworks flew as six Democratic candidates duked it out in a Las Vegas debate on MSNBC, ahead of the Nevada caucuses. Here are several of the most memorable moments during Wednesday's debate.
Disney's Star Wars-themed Rise of the Resistance is a ride so immersive that calling it a ride seems reductive. And it's just a mere hint of where theme parks are headed in the future.
Flourishing within one of India's driest regions, the banyan tree Thimmamma Marrimanu has become an enduring symbol of eternal life.
On Tuesday, the Japanese government announced it will begin clinical trials to test treatments for the deadly new coronavirus.