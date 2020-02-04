This Super Bowl Ad From A Kentucky Lawyer, Which Has Aliens And A Horse In Space, Is Probably The Weirdest Super Bowl Ad Ever
Attorney Darryl Isaacs really brought out the big hammer for this one.
We finally get a teaser of what Marvel's Disney+ shows will look like in this Super Bowl trailer.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
Sounds like a sound argument.
Dr. Seema Yasmin gives you the breakdown on the virus. She explains what the media has gotten wrong and how to stay safe.
Folks, Hulu has "live sports" and other cool shows too. Also it looks like Brady "isn't going anywhere."
These artifacts of history may not be easy to use, but they're fascinating to analyze.
The Academy Awards are set up for strange occurrences — put celebrities in a stuffy room, hand out awards, fire hot dog cannons once in a while — but only one year stands out as the strangest in history.
The Lumière Brothers' 1895 short "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat" is one of the most famous film clips in history — but you've never seen it like this.
They're fake, but they can be spectacular (and hazardous).
After learning about Buttigieg's sexuality, she asked if she could change her pick.
Baby-formula sales are slumping, so the companies that make it have turned to supplements for 3-year-olds.
13 million U.S. coastal residents are expected to be displaced by 2100 due to sea level rise. Researchers are starting to predict where they'll go.
We know what storyline we want for "Zootopia 2" now.
The inside story of the president and Deutsche Bank, his lender of last resort.
Iowa caucus results were delayed after a new system was used, the state Democratic Party said.
Biles' "double pike Yurchenko" vault (according to amazed commenters on Reddit's gymnastics subreddit) isn't ready for primetime yet, but when it is… hoo boy.
Here's a chart of movies that gave zero f*cks about dropping the F-bomb again and again.
James P. Allison believed that unleashing the immune system was a way to beat cancer when almost no one else did.
It's one thing to put Microsoft Excel on your resume, it's another entirely to actually know how to use it. The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will help you become an Excel whiz for just $39.
Normally, these terrains of frozen soil thaw gradually. But in some places, it's thawing so abruptly that landscapes are collapsing in on themselves.
Our mind is telling us these aren't real mirrors, but our eyes are saying something else.
With "Codenames: Pictures." you need to scramble to put together the whole picture, and put those spies across the table in their place.
They were good to go, until they weren't.
Todd Hitt is a son of the Hitt construction dynasty, the family who built landmarks all over DC. And he made sure everyone knew it.
If ever you find yourself in the wild with limited supplies, this might come in handy.
Just because you're a scientist doesn't mean when you see a Gila monster, a very rare lizard, you can hold back your excitement and childlike glee.
For pop stars like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani, the now legendary Vegas residency has become both a marker of success and a respite.
Doesn't seem like there's much you can do in a situation like this other than curse and hope for the best.
From Elizabeth Warren's planners to "M-[peach emoji]-[mint emoji]" merch from Mike Bloomberg, here's the deal with the candidates' merch offerings.
My thankless, bizarre job made me feel like I'd be more valued if I just died at my desk and gifted them my corpse.
Turns out the scariest thing that might happen around a campfire might not be the scary stories we tell each other.
The women's co-working space The Wing and breast pump manufacturer Medela have teamed up for a mutually beneficial, deeply on-brand partnership called "Motherhood on the Move."
Robert Peters was such an inveterate liar that it was impossible to believe a single word that he wrote or said: even the most mundane facts would need to be verified independently.
How strongly and accurately you feel your heart beating could tell you something about your mental health.
Right now, Amazon is selling the third generation Echo Dot smart speaker for just $29.99 — 40 percent off the sticker price.
While the driver doesn't seem that experienced, the person directing the driver certainly isn't helping much either.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Las Vegas is both stranger and more normal than you might imagine, and for some reason, people don't think anyone lives there.
After being informed by the police officer that they needed to evacuate, the waitstaff in this establishment responded: "Just give us half an hour because people have to eat."
A giant mechanical spider, Will Smith in drag, a megalomaniacal producer — how did one of the most expensive movies ever made turn into such a disaster?
In Japan's strongly hierarchical culture, naked communal bathing allows people to broach controversial topics and speak openly and honestly about their feelings.
The building being constructed in Wuhan, China will be used to house coronavirus patients.
We love the elegance of these cityscapes and landscapes that have been flipped on their heads to create impossible scenery.
Should philosophy express the national character of a people? Bertrand Russell's "scientific" philosophy was a bulwark against nationalism.
There are bad drivers and then there's this person. The Dua Lipa soundtrack makes it worth your time.
Scientists devised four different rounds of escape room challenges to see if Rudy the octopus could get out.
The new sport is attracting everyone from NFL players to pro surfers hoping to get an edge in the pool — and on land.
A team of roboticists and divers used an AI-powered drone to explore underwater caves farther than humans ever have.
The surgical masks have become a common sight where people are worried about the new coronavirus. But can they really lessen the spread of disease?
Well, this is perfectly terrifying.
What happens inside your body after you pop an Advil.