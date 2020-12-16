This Squirrels Obstacle Course Is Spectacular
To get to the nuts and seeds laid out for them, they first have to prove their mettle with this incredible obstacle course.
"Isn't it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?" Acosta exclaimed.
Would you have the chutzpah to confront a suspected assassin?
This TikTok collaboration with a cat will make you believe in the joy of the internet again.
Jonna Mendez, the fomer CIA Chief of Disguise, talks about the time she was able to deceive President Bush with a mask that transformed her into a younger, striking-looking woman.
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
With only one accomplice, a 6-month-old baby, Beau Miles set out on the impossible take of making a COVID-19 cabin for his wife without her finding out.
Some believe it's an extraterrestrial spacecraft. NASA says it's probably just space junk. Here are the facts.
Here we are, barely one year past the discovery of the novel coronavirus, and we already have a vaccine authorized in the US for emergency use, and several more emerging from trials. How?
The Sky Drop waterslide at Plopsaqua De Panne is not for the faint of heart.
"Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances," exclaimed Senator Gary Peters.
Lockdown has made things better than ever. So what happens when it's over?
Lies infected America in 2020. The very worst were not just damaging, but deadly.
It's the third year in a row that YouTuber Mark Rober has served up this glittery dish of revenge to people who steal packages from others, and this year, the glitter bomb 3.0 certainly didn't disappoint.
What critics' obsession with the vicious takedown says about the current state of food journalism.
Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto dropped his iPhone from the sky — and more surprisingly, the phone survived, and its built-in camera recorded everything.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2020.
Josua Hutagalung became an overnight celebrity in Indonesia. But did he really get rich?
The architecture of the modern web poses grave threats to humanity. It's not too late to save ourselves.
It had seemed like a good idea in the beginning of the year when theaters were still open.
Horror stories from a photographer who found out midway through a wedding that the groom had tested positive for COVID-19, and more.
Comedian Michael Kosta describes how the feeling of living with your parents at 28 is different than when you are 38.
Climate change and its enormous human migrations will transform agriculture and remake the world order — and no country stands to gain more than Russia.
NewsHour spoke with 11 artists & writers about which mementos best expressed their experience.
His mummified megacolon showed just how backed up he was.
Tiger Tracker has been an integral part of online golf and Tiger Woods fandom since 2012. Who was behind it — and where did it go?
Pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen, and that's particularly useful information to have if you're exposed during the pandemic. They're not very expensive, so it's worth it just for the extra peace of mind.
It's tough to make out with his thick Liverpool accent but it's quite the tale.
How Kid Cudi updated his sound without sacrificing what made him special, according to the producers behind the project.
The world's deadliest drug leaves a bloody trail around the world.
Weather radar showed the storm taking shape Wednesday morning, with snow, ice and rain stretching from the Ohio Valley all the way down to the Southeast as the storm began taking aim at the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.
Fifty years later, the Godfather of Gonzo's maverick political agenda still resonates.
George Lucas released some rare footage of the classic Star Wars sequel in celebration of its 40th anniversary.
Surely there's a less destructive way to deliver a surprise?
When everyone else is rushing to the platform and it's experiencing some of its best months yet, why did I decide to leave?
Which animals can catch Covid-19, which can't — and why it matters.
This guy brilliantly imagines Tucker Carlson going to a Chipotle.
An analysis of Q's cryptic posts found there are two distinct authors writing "Q drops," a finding that undermines the entire QAnon belief system.
Eerie events plagued Warminster, a town located just 15 miles from Stonehenge.
The king of late night pranks, Jimmy Kimmel, really outdoes himself here.
"We all get the privilege of seeing the future because we are making it."
The estate went from a $10.5 million appraisal to $4.1 million, resulting in a much lower tax bill for the senator and her husband.
When you really start to think about it, the couples in Hallmark holiday movies are kind of messed up.
Peter Sripol demonstrates a very cool, rudimentary design for a rubber band powered helicopter.
The story of Jeffrey Epstein's former close friend and associate — from her vanishing to being remanded in prison — has unfolded like a TV drama. What was it like to be following the story?
From a magnetic notebook to a wall-climbing remote-controlled car, here are some cool gift ideas in case you need inspiration.
A security vulnerability in phone technology is being exploited by private intelligence companies via small networks in Jersey and Guernsey.
Facebook says it's standing up for small businesses.
A supercut of every quirky girl's explanation of why they're "not like other girls."
An audio tape captured Cruise in a rage over crew members standing too close to one another.
In public remarks and private warnings on Tuesday, McConnell worked to push ahead to the Biden era.
An exhaustive analysis of Apple's new expensive headphones that everybody's talking about.