This Silly Dog Will Never Stop Trying To Be Friends With Grumpy Cats
Starting today, British biotech firm Oxitec will begin releasing genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida and soon in Texas.
You can be blasting away at an opponent with heavy artillery but heaven forbid they come at you with a knife.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Sandra Bullock had accidentally read a cue card that was meant for Adam Sandler, and Sandler decided to just go with it.
Followers of a Twitter bot named Archillect seem to think so. Naturally, Input had to investigate.
The gun debate would change in an instant if Americans witnessed the horrors that trauma surgeons confront every day.
Ahead of their new album, Will Oldham and Matt Sweeney take us on a cinematic journey from Mississippi blues to LA hardcore to "Dirty Dancing 2."
Tesla announced its biggest ever quarterly profit this week. A source of its operating profit, however, might be a surprise.
How "The King Of Instagram" fooled the internet into thinking he was living like a billionaire when he was just faking it.
In an immigration ruling that scrambled the usual alliances, the justices differed over the significance of the article "a."
MySpace co-founder Tom Anderson, aka Myspace Tom, may not be a huge tech leader, but he's living a far more relaxed life than Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg or Twitter's Jack Dorsey.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Sim Leisure Escape Sdn Bhd in Penang, Malaysia is the world's longest inner tube water slide.
After decades of chasing BMW's tail, Cadillac has finally built the world-beating product it promised. But the 2021 Escalade is far from a sports sedan.
In a leaked video, the Russian warship Marshal Shaposhnikov launches a cruise missile that spins in the air before finally crashing into the sea.
While this week has had its ups and downs, especially if you're Rudy Giuliani, it's felt more hopeful than usual. Whatever the reason, here are some tweets to celebrate.
"You almost certainly can't consistently do the kind of work that demands serious mental focus for more than about three or four hours a day," says journalist Oliver Burkeman.
The delivery person was not expecting the distance to be this short.
What was supposed to be a luxurious urban development for wealthy foreigners has become an eerie half-finished ghost town in Turkey.
This Friday, you can get your Poké on with a full-fledged sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic photography game.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
April the German Shepherd gets her POV documented with a GoPro mounted on her head.
Facebook's Head of Global Recruiting Miranda Kalinowski says there's one question she loves to ask to discover the true character of a potential hire.
Two Nike marketers and a Montana fishing guide spent two years developing their custom bamboo fabric blends to create the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable.
Don't just send mom a card and some flowers and call it a day. Give her a gift as special as she is: some top-notch edible cookie dough, unbelievably soft towels or even a whole pizza oven.
We're excited to see what augmented reality can do to expand how board games can be played.
Here's how palladium became the most expensive of the four major precious metals.
What happens when climate changes quickly in a previously frozen place, when the earth heats up and the mountains melt? In the high Swiss Alps, here's what happens: the ice gives up the bodies — and the secrets — of the past.
Reese Witherspoon reflected on why the media painted her as an angel and Britney Spears as the girl gone wild.
YouTube's LockPickingLawyer attempts to slash the unslashable lock.
TikTok and Zoom allow us to reverse the mirror image we see in our selfie cameras, and it's freaking everyone out.
Metamaterials, which could improve smartphones and change how we use other technology, allow scientists to control light waves in new ways.
A hailstorm caused damage to many homes in Norman, Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Sure, we as a nation have always killed people. A lot of people. But no president has ever waged war by killing enemies one by one, targeting them individually for execution, wherever they are.
AirTags are powerful surveillance technology. And the National Network to End Domestic Violence believes Apple has more work to do to fix them.
Trevor Wallace perfectly reenacts that rich kid we all loved to hate in school.
Maybe the Final Frontier doesn't have any baddies. Maybe these villains of the Star Trek universe were just a bit misunderstood.
Science says it's a pretty terrible idea. But hear us out.
Adam Sandler was caught on camera graciously exiting an IHOP after being told there was no more room in the restaurant.
Curated by us with help from Janelle Monáe, Perfume Genius, and the other artists who make them.
Rumors of Zac Efron having plastic surgery or fillers abounded after an image circulated of a different-looking face. If he has, he's joining the growing number of men having work.
The former New York City mayor's son spoke to the press after his father's home was raided and it gave a lot of people some serious deja vu.
It's not the best movie of all time. It's not even the best Coen brothers film. But this pre-title card sequence is a masterpiece.
If you grew up in the 1990s, there are probably a few TV shows that have been seared into your brain. That might be "Family Matters" or "Animaniacs," but for Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, one of those shows was "The Dana Carvey Show."
The character of Doogie Howser is supposed to be 16 in the pilot.
The sixth generation of combat aircraft likely looks like this.
Guaraná is gaining status as a stimulant and superfood — but has a centuries-old heritage and mythical status for the Sateré-Mawé indigenous people.
Things went off the rails after Phillies star Bryce Harper took a fastball to his face.