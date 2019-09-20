This Short Film About A Woman Falling In Love With Home Depot's 12-Foot-Skeleton Is the Greatest Love Story Ever Told
This woman realizes who needs flesh when you have bone in a hilariously heartwarming love story.
This woman realizes who needs flesh when you have bone in a hilariously heartwarming love story.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We're not sure if we would be able to sleep well at night after this discovery.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Mariah Carey makes hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from "All I Want For Christmas Is You" every year and this year she's not waiting for the end of Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas season.
The offbeat actor gave a hilarious treat to a Brooklyn neighborhood.
From a full English breakfast to a flaky pastry creation, here is what egg breakfasts look like around the world, from Japan to Israel.
Mark Zuckerberg went through great pains to appear human during his big announcement that Facebook was changing its name.
This charming city on the lakeshore has everything you could want, so don't be surprised if you find yourself figuring out a way to stay for good.
A series of puzzling infections has been traced to the presence of a dangerous bacterium in an aromatherapy spray.
This woman realizes who needs flesh when you have bone in a hilariously heartwarming love story.
When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase "Let's go, Brandon!" it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening.
ProPublica Deputy Managing Editor Eric Umansky's family saw an unmarked NYPD cruiser hit a Black teenager. He tried to find out how it happened, and instead found all of the ways the NYPD is shielded from accountability. (From 2020)
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The golden boy buried this shot from the logo after a mid-court fumble. Is there anything he can't do?
Have you ever had a eureka moment about something you should've known years ago?
This Lego kit has a tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and pteranodon skeleton for about 60 bucks. Our desk needs these now.
Producer Andy and Kim Kardashian West go to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights for some spooktacular memories and hilarious scares.
I'm already counting down the days until the "Hawkeye" premiere.
Oliver explains how bad the homelessness problem is getting in America, points out that it's been on a nationwide rise for a fourth consecutive year and lists how we're making it worse.
The Guardian columnist is in a league by himself.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who dropped off President Joe Biden's international trip shortly before he departed, has tested positive for coronavirus after members of her household did, she said in a statement Sunday.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
EIC Nilay Patel says the only drawback is the exorbitant prices — but says they're worth it for the real gear head professionals — and admits that Apple's native chip and software future is still a "bit hazy" right now.
Rittenhouse faces multiple felony charges of homicide and recklessly endangering the safety of others, along with one misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
From rugged chukkas to hardwearing hikers — Huckberry's own Head of Footwear offers up some of the best men's boots for our favorite transitional season.
There was a lot of advance hype for the FX series "American Crime Story: Impeachment." But it won't be available on any major streaming platform for another 10 months, and that's a problem in 2021.
It's hard to infer much from this trailer, but the vibes look all right.
Not only will this hoodie hold up in rain and snow, the graphene and ruco-therm material tag-team here keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Kal Penn speaks on his memoir "You Can't Be Serious" with CBS correspondent Luke Burbank, and about coming out as gay for the first time.
The Santa Barbara dorm, dubbed by a local paper as "Dormzilla," prompted the consulting architect to resign.
We've given nature a pretty hard time recently, so plants deserve to be a little rude, honestly.
Having a green lawn doesn't make sense in many parts of the country. But that doesn't mean kids have to sacrifice their backyard adventures.
Louis Rossmann explains how Samsung ruined its customers' smart TV experience with this terrible design choice.
Columbia is a long-dead car brand. But in the early 20th century, it was a huge deal — and the Victoria Phaeton was almost the Tesla of its day.
The second baseman and broadcaster recently passed away at the age of 68. This clip will be the thing he's most remembered for.
The game between SMU and Houston had a crazy ending as Houston upset undefeated SMU in the final minute.
You could talk about it - and tell the other two that you won't have secrets that make one of them feel not great.
Ten years ago, YouTube videos about hunting for Bigfoot in "GTA: SA" were thrilling and terrifying.
This dad had the best reaction when he found out his son had inadvertently ordered pizza to their house.
She was right.
For the first time on camera, speaking to paparazzi in Vermont on Saturday, Baldwin said he's been ordered by investigators not to discuss the shooting and that he's cooperating with them.
AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers can find stolen cars, bikes and bags. But what happens when you find the person who took them?
"This is a rabbit hole you want to go down to avoid the question: Did Trump win or lose the election?" Maher pressed the former White House press secretary.
Higher education is one of the most capsulized sectors of the UK economy, and for many it means a struggle to get by.
Emmy-Winner Jake Hamilton talks with legend William Shatner about his happiest Star Trek memory and the Michael Myers / Captain Kirk HALLOWEEN mask legend.
A fridge, toilet seats, and more than 63,000 pounds of trash. That's what a cleanup team recovered in a monthslong effort to chip away at the so-called Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
The 2-time 'Halloween Wars' winner breaks down a variety of pumpkin carving techniques, ranging from simple to incredibly complex.
If you surf the internet, we have some bad news, you are being tracked. Some websites track you with tracking cookies that surveil your browsing activity and then sell that information to advertisers. While other websites aren't so thirsty.