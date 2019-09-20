This Short Film About A Suspected COVID Superspreader Being Interrogated By A Data Analyst Might Hit Close To Home
The short film explores the privacy we gave up to fight the pandemic. Is this the direction our society is heading?
The short film explores the privacy we gave up to fight the pandemic. Is this the direction our society is heading?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"All these emotions kind of bottle up, so it's good to — it feels good to yell it out."
Emily Blunt was grilled on an infamous 2018 Fashion Week photo where Zendaya was seemingly scowling at her and Blake Lively.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The short film explores the privacy we gave up to fight the pandemic. Is this the direction our society is heading?
'The Passion of the Christ' star Jim Caviezel promoted a QAnon conspiracy theory about harvesting kids' blood while talking up his QAnon-friendly anti-child sex trafficking film.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
Ford let Marques Brownless get exclusive access to their electric F150 Lightning pickup truck and he was impressed.
Many iPhone owners have iMessages from years ago that they can't access. For example, my wife and I simply want to read the first few messages that we exchanged in 2017, but we can't.
Huntington Beach has dealt with wild parties, drunken melees and political unrest. But nothing prepared officials for "Adrian's kickback," which started as a simple birthday party for an Inland Empire teenager and turned into a viral TikTok event that drew thousands to the beach last week.
The Los Angeles Professional Security made news for partnering with the Citizen crime app. Here's their promotional video and it's not a joke.
After Nasdaq and bitcoin rallies, young investors weigh options for what to do with their money
Seeking a deeper connection to the world, Angela Maxwell set off to walk it alone. Six years and 20,000 miles later, she brought that connection home.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This is the MLB play that Jomboy was born to breakdown. What a catastrophe.
Do they just want attention? Or is it… something more?
Edward Ongweso, Jr explains how Uber fooled the world into thinking it wasn't a taxi company and scamming workers and customers in the process.
For decades, the greatest film of all time was Citizen Kane. Then it lost its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes due to a bad review — not even a new bad review, but an old one, from when it was released in 1941. So cinema's finest accomplishment was now obviously Paddington 2. Why? Because, unlike Orson Welles' ceaselessly inventive masterpiece, it had was 100% fresh on an internet review aggregation site. And because people really liked this nice movie about a kind talking bear who's a fount of decency in a cruel and uncaring world.
The politicized "audit" of Maricopa County, Arizona's 2020 vote is weeks behind schedule, overseen by a conspiracy theorist, fueled by untraceable private donations, and may well produce an inaccurate count.
High MW polyethylene glycol is known as the self-pouring liquid.
This week's characters include a politician with a grammatically questionable tweet vowing to "cancel" cancel culture and more.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend both in theaters and on Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, including Disney's "Cruella" and the "Fast & Furious" franchise's ninth installment.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Matthew McConaughey lamented how masks got politicized during the pandemic, saying they were a "short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom."
"I don't think it's a coincidence," Cecilia Monge said in her now-viral TikTok. A spokesperson for Converse told BuzzFeed News the "National Parks" shoe line was conceived "before" Monge pitched her idea.
It's got four sides, a bottom and handles. But it's built with Dyneema composite fabrics and weighs less than 10 ounces. See why the Hyperlite Mountain Gear G.O.A.T. Tote Bag is the greatest of all time.
Want to chill your food on trips without having to refresh the ice a couple times a day? This cooler lets you use solar power to refrigerate your food on the go.
Worn as a backpack, shoulder bag, cross-body bag or clutch, this crowdfunded project is an eco-conscious alternative to traditional leather bags.
The Financial Times' Steven Bernard crunched the numbers and produced an animated infographic that shows how flights have changed their paths to avoid Belarus.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
It seems like every year a Yellowstone tourist does something stupid and makes national news. Here's a ranking of the most notably stupid incidents at the park.
For years, a loose group of enthusiasts — a pop singer, a real-estate magnate, a banking heir, and a terrorist interrogator — has been working to push its pet mystery into the mainstream. This year, it broke through.
After countless documented samples of abuse and a number of tragic accidents, Tesla is finally implementing some real driver monitoring system (DMS) improvements for their Level 2 semi-automated Autopilot system, supplementing the inadequate method of detecting a hand on the steering wheel with a driver-facing camera that should confirm a driver is paying attention to the road.
We feel bad that he fell off the golf cart, but we also feel bad for the flowers trampled on the way.
There is a calculator in every iPhone, but why are there are none on iPads? The answer: Steve Jobs.
Seeking a deeper connection to the world, Angela Maxwell set off to walk it alone. Six years and 20,000 miles later, she brought that connection home.
The next full-margin rupture of the Cascadia subduction zone will spell the worst natural disaster in the history of the continent, outside of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. (From 2015)
Ikea forces us to walk through a maze and yet we universally love the brand. Here's how Ikea employed psychology to win us over.
The "Friends" Reunion on HBO Max couldn't possibly encapsulate everything from a decade of television dominance, but it certainly gets close! Here are some of the major highlights and slight disappointments.
Post-vaccination infections reveal how effective vaccines are — and which variants are sneaking past our defenses.
Can two quasi-professionals recreate the seemingly unreproducible flavor of spam?
Away from its soaring skyscrapers and urban sprawl, one rural oasis shows how Singapore used to look.
Highways radically reshaped cities, destroying dense downtown neighborhoods. Now, some cities are starting to take them down.
Don't worry, nothing unfortunate happens as the bikers realize their error immediately.
We've seen this story before — and it doesn't end well.
What are "girl inches?" Apparently women everywhere are significantly overestimating the size of their partners' penises.
You're now about to witness the speed of the world's fastest train. As one of the world's most expensive projects ever undertaken, can Japan make bullet trains the transportation du jour?
This week, we've also got Brooks Koepka rolling his eyes at Bryson DeChambeau and "the scene/the camera man."
Six-plus months after the election, Maricopa County's ballots are still being counted. What's going on?
Entomologist Samuel Ramsey explains why cicadas have such deafening buzz.