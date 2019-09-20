Picks Video Long Reads Tech
WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS
uproxx.com

For decades, the greatest film of all time was Citizen Kane. Then it lost its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes due to a bad review — not even a new bad review, but an old one, from when it was released in 1941. So cinema's finest accomplishment was now obviously Paddington 2. Why? Because, unlike Orson Welles' ceaselessly inventive masterpiece, it had was 100% fresh on an internet review aggregation site. And because people really liked this nice movie about a kind talking bear who's a fount of decency in a cruel and uncaring world.

THE FREE RIDE IS OVER
jalopnik.com

After countless documented samples of abuse and a number of tragic accidents, Tesla is finally implementing some real driver monitoring system (DMS) improvements for their Level 2 semi-automated Autopilot system, supplementing the inadequate method of detecting a hand on the steering wheel with a driver-facing camera that should confirm a driver is paying attention to the road.

