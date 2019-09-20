This Short Film About A Guy Who Loves Drinking La Croix Takes Quite The Turn
We weren't quite sure where this short film was going but someone should submit it to Cannes.
We weren't quite sure where this short film was going but someone should submit it to Cannes.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The makers of "Napoleon Dynamite" had no idea they were capturing lightning in a bottle.
This is a compliment.
Back in 2019, Mike Shinoda played an instrumental version of "Numb" that brought the house down and the way this crowd of Linkin Park fans hit that last note will give you chills.
From Melbourne, Australia, to New York, architects are challenging Sir Isaac Newton's discoveries in a big way.
We weren't quite sure where this short film was going but someone should submit it to Cannes.
Anderson Cooper says Vladimir Putin presents himself as a macho guy "riding around on a horse or in his black belt doing judo" but this one thing might be what scares him the most.
Kristie Wolfe has built off-grid hobbit holes, treehouses and potato-shaped abodes — often on a shoestring budget.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have fled from affected regions.
If you hypothetically started a war with another country, you probably wouldn't want it to go this way in the first two weeks.
How 20-year-old TikToker, writer, and cultural critic Rayne Fisher-Quann spends her day online.
"The Daily Show" calls out the hypocrisy of Fox News complaining about Black Lives Matter demonstrators but trumpeting the trucker protests.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton in the most epic way possible at the ACMAs on Monday.
Parenting advice on siblings, unwanted advice, and hoarding.
Tom Scott explains why nobody has come up with a better way for trains in Scotland to detect a boulder on the tracks.
A 2021 winter storm overwhelmed Denton's power grid, pushing the city into crushing debt. Then a faceless company arrived with a promise to refill its coffers and double its energy use.
The Russian economy is cratering under the weight of Western sanctions. Russian policymakers are struggling with how to respond — and what to wear.
Adam Something points out how an article published in Russian state media two days after the invasion of Ukraine expecting a victory would be completed within 48 hours sums up how badly Vladimir Putin miscalculated his "special military operation."
Over 170 million Americans were exposed to high amounts of lead as children, researchers say—enough to affect their cognition in later life.
Do you often see things in the news that don't seem to have a resolution? Here are a few of the most perplexing news items that never got a follow-up.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
A father and daughter visiting Yellowstone National Park for the first time on Saturday enjoyed an exceedingly rare encounter with a wolverine in what their guide described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Chattanooga advanced to the NCAA tournament in an overtime win against Furman in the Southern Conference championship game, after David Jean-Baptiste heaved in a clutch three-pointer despite being hounded by defenders.
On top of the existing discounts on sale items, you'll save a bonus 15 percent at checkout when you buy from Huckberry by Friday, March 11.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees. (From the archives)
Between the Revolutionary War, the fight over the Constitution, and his infamous deadly duel with Aaron Burr, Hamilton found time to father eight children with his wife Eliza.
Ever wanted to highly detailed 3D scan of something? This ambitious crowdfunding project is making that a whole lot easier.
A Tucson-area Starbucks barista took on a little more than she could handle. At least she had a soft landing.
The United States is nearing 1 million recorded COVID-19 deaths without the social reckoning that such a tragedy should provoke. Why?
Here are the best Batman gifts for the Batman fan in your life. What a coincidence, there's a new movie in theaters.
Celia Escamilla-Rivera is going after one of Albert Einstein's most sacrosanct scientific theories in order to better explain our universe.
To get America back to work and boost profits, the Koch network and other right-wing money groups have long pushed to return to pre-pandemic schooling.
A woman serenaded refugees at the Lviv Railway Station with a piano rendition of "What A Wonderful World."
Come sail away with Hundred Rabbits.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
If you've been on the internet over the past five years, it's likely you've run into a video of a precocious eight-year-old who can play the kazoo like a boss. He grew up and the internet's foremost meme authority asked him a few questions.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
Here's the story of Montandon, her dark time on Lombard Street and a haunted dog named Dog.
A little girl named Amelia is finding ways to keep herself entertained while hiding from Russian bombs.
Delivery service partners, the small businesses that exclusively deliver packages for Amazon, are going tens of thousands of $$ into the negative.
Ana de Armas gets under Ben Affleck's skin in this erotic thriller coming to Hulu on March 18.
There's even a conspiracy theory claiming Queen Elizabeth II actually died last year.
Canadians mostly live a charmed life in America — up until they somehow let it slip that they're actually from north of the border.
Thanks to the flu, a mosquito bite, or both, Truman Capote accidentally ticked off Robert Frost — and lost his job for it.
Kenedi Anderson left the judges speechless after her cover of Lady Gaga's "Applause."
Las Vegas had the highest year-over-year median listing price increase, while prices in Rochester dipped the most.
Critikal, a famous YouTuber and Twitch streamer, got invaded while playing Elden Ring. Not invaded in the game, invaded by a wasp, in his room.